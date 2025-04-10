Video: First Look at DREAMGIRLS at Walnut Street Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch a video of Walnut Street Theatre's production of DREAMGIRLS as they close out their 216th season. This production runs through May 4. Full of onstage joy and backstage drama, DREAMGIRLS is a sweeping and inspirational journey with a dazzling production, powerhouse vocal performances, and an unforgettable score filled with pop, R&B, gospel, disco and more!

First premiering on Broadway in 1981, DREAMGIRLS took the theatre world by storm, earning six Tony Awards, including Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Book.

Get a first look at photos here!Stars rise and fall… but dreams live forever! This sensational Broadway musical tells the story of a 1960s Supremes-like girl group that catches its big break during an amateur competition. But will their friendship – and their music – survive the rapid rise from obscurity to pop super stardom?

With book and lyrics by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger, the show’s infectious score and dazzling spectacle quickly cemented it as a Broadway classic. Following its acclaimed original run, DREAMGIRLS was reimagined for a new generation in a star-studded 2006 film adaptation, which won two Academy Awards. In 2016, the show made its long-awaited West End debut at London’s Savoy Theatre, where it played to sold-out crowds and earned critical acclaim, including two Olivier Awards for acting performances. Decades after its debut, DREAMGIRLS continues to shine as a beloved staple of musical theatre, capturing the soul and spirit of an era.

Comments