THE WHO'S TOMMY National Tour Will Now Launch Fall 2026

The National Tour of The Who's TOMMY will now launch in Fall 2026. The touring production was previously set to launch in Fall 2025 at Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI. The Broadway revival played 21 previews and 132 regular performances at the Nederlander Theatre.

Myth and spectacle combine in The Who's exhilarating 1969 rock opera, TOMMY—including the unforgettable anthems “I'm Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior.

Three decades after the epic pop-culture musical theatre sensation first bowed on Broadway, original Tony Award®-winning creators Pete Townshend (music, lyrics, book) and Des McAnuff (direction, book) have reunited to bring the story of Tommy Walker to today’s audiences.