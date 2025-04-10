Tony Awards Eligibility Decided for OPERATION MINCEMEAT, REDWOOD and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today to confirm the eligibility status of eight Broadway productions for the 2024-2025 season. This was the third time this season that the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Check out the first and second set of rulings and check back later this month for the final eligibility decisions.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2024-2025 season is Sunday, April 27, 2025 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards will be announced on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

The productions discussed today were: English, Redwood, Purpose, Buena Vista Social Club, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Othello, The Picture of Dorian Gray, and Glengarry Glen Ross.

The committee made the following determinations on all requests eligible for consideration:

-Jason Ardizzone-West (Scenic Design) and Hana S. Kim (Video Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Redwood.



-David Cumming will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical.



-Natasha Hodgson will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical.



-The Picture of Dorian Gray will be considered eligible in the Best Play category. Oscar Wilde and Kip Williams will be considered jointly eligible as co-authors.



-Marg Horwell (Scenic Design) and David Bergman (Video Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on The Picture of Dorian Gray.



-Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk, and Bill Burr will each be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for their performances in Glengarry Glen Ross. All other eligibility will be consistent with the opening night credits.



The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City, broadcasting live to both coasts, Sunday, June 8, 2025 (8:00 – 11:00 PM LIVE ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.



