TITANIQUE to Play Final Performance Off-Broadway Mid-June

The production will run until June 15 at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square.
After eight extensions, the Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique – the irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion – will play its final performance Off-Broadway on Sunday, June 15, 2025. The comedy will complete its run of 1,221 performances on its third anniversary, at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square.
“Never in our wildest (ship of) dreams, did we expect this scrappy, fever dream of a musical would rise from the basement of a Gristedes to an award-winning three-year run at the legendary Daryl Roth Theatre,” said the show’s director and co-writer, Olivier Award winner Tye Blue. “We’re so grateful to the hundreds of artists who have been a part of this surreal voyage – bringing our joyful Celine slayfest from New York to six stages around the world. We look forward to laughing, singing, and sashaying with our incredible fans for ten final weeks, before we say ‘au revoir, girlfriends’!”
All aboard NYC’s must-sea musical comedy! When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.
Co-written by newly-minted Olivier Award winners Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue, Titanique first celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring Mindelle and Rousouli as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022, and won seven major awards of the 2022-23 theater season, including the Lucille Lortel Award and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical.