TITANIQUE to Play Final Performance Off-Broadway Mid-June

After eight extensions, the Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique – the irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion – will play its final performance Off-Broadway on Sunday, June 15, 2025. The comedy will complete its run of 1,221 performances on its third anniversary, at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square.



“Never in our wildest (ship of) dreams, did we expect this scrappy, fever dream of a musical would rise from the basement of a Gristedes to an award-winning three-year run at the legendary Daryl Roth Theatre,” said the show’s director and co-writer, Olivier Award winner Tye Blue. “We’re so grateful to the hundreds of artists who have been a part of this surreal voyage – bringing our joyful Celine slayfest from New York to six stages around the world. We look forward to laughing, singing, and sashaying with our incredible fans for ten final weeks, before we say ‘au revoir, girlfriends’!”