Andrew Rannells, Anika Larsen and More Join Earth Day Concert in Times Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway Green Alliance and Times Square Alliance have just announced updates for the Broadway Celebrates Earth Day concert, returning for the fourth year on Saturday, April 26th from 11am - 3pm ET, presented by SUMMIT One Vanderbilt.

Adding to the star-studded lineup are Lissa deGuzman (Wicked), Adrian Blake Enscoe (Swept Away), Jenn Gambatese (Mrs. Doubtfire), Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (Suffs), Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen (Almost Famous), Jaygee Macapugay (Suffs), Jennafer Newberry (Wicked), Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Andrew Rannells (Book of Mormon), Kelsie Watts (SIX: The Musical), Rema Webb (Chicago), Khaila Wilcoxon (Redwood).

They join previously announced hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson (Stars in the House); performers Grammy Award nominee Merle Dandridge (Hadestown), Tony Award nominee Stark Sands (& Juliet); along with Tony Award winner Shaina Taub (Suffs), who will lead a powerful grand finale featuring more than 80 young performers from across the region, filling Times Square with her anthem “Keep Marching.” The performance will close the event by shining a spotlight on the next generation of change-makers and calling in audiences to collective action and perseverance.

In a special moment highlighting the neighborhood’s youngest voices, kindergarten and 1st grade students from P.S. 212 in Hell’s Kitchen will join Broadway favorite Jenn Gambatese on stage for a special performance of “Do Re Mi” and to remind each of us that we can “start at the very beginning,” no matter your age.

Alongside these show-stopping Broadway performances, audiences can look forward to performances from more than 75 students from the tri-state area and hear from theatre-makers and environmental leaders at the forefront of this work, including Materials for the Arts, HeadCount, and Final Strike Collaborative.

The concert serves as a marquee event for the NYC Department of Transportation’s city wide “Car-Free Earth Day” and will highlight the theatre community’s ongoing efforts to combat the climate crisis with actionable steps. Fans can tune in from around the world through the livestream hosted by Stars in the House.

Young performers taking the stage include students from Cassie Okenka Voice Studio, EPIC Players, K/1 Chorus at P.S. 212 led by Andrew Brubaker, NYU Steinhardt, Perkiomen Valley High School, R.Evolución Latina, and Wolf Performing Arts Center.

The concert is presented by SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, NYC's premier immersive, artistic observation experience with 360-degree views of the city and beyond. SUMMIT is committed to supporting and elevating the intersection of sustainability, arts, and culture as a champion for initiatives that strengthen and celebrate the vibrant local community of New York City, such as Broadway Celebrates Earth Day.

The concert is presented along with media partner iHeartRadio Broadway with additional generous support provided by The Knickerbocker Hotel. Creative Goods, Le Botaniste, New York City Center, and Sweet Hospitality Group contribute as additional sponsors for the event. David Alpert serves as the director of the event and Rick Hip-Flores provides musical accompaniment.

“The Times Square Alliance is thrilled to partner once again with the Broadway Green Alliance and the Department of Transportation to present a free Broadway Earth Day concert in the heart of Times Square as part of Car-Free Earth Day,” said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. “We are thrilled to see this concert continue to grow in its fourth year with new Broadway stars and partners filling our plazas with music and climate action as we celebrate Car-Free Earth Day throughout the city.”

“At a time when environmental progress is being rolled back, hope can feel difficult to come by—but our community continues to rise, turning frustration into action," said Molly Braverman, Director of the Broadway Green Alliance. "This year, the concert embraces the theme of Active Hope, a reminder that through action, we create the hope we need to keep driving progress forward. We are so grateful to partner with the Times Square Alliance to belt this message out at the Crossroads of the World.”

“I’m honored to once again be working with the Broadway Green Alliance to create this special event combining two of my favorite things–climate activism and musical theatre,” said David Alpert, Broadway Celebrates Earth Day Concert Director. “So many of us feel hopeless and fearful when reading the news, but this is a way to practice active hope and action! As always, we will use this concert to not only spotlight the magic of live theatre and Broadway; but to also inspire, educate, and encourage all of us to be a little greener–and use our individual voices to affect those around us.”