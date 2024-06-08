Where to Park for Your Broadway Show

Check out where you can find parking garages in NYC's theatre district.

By: Jun. 08, 2024
Where to Park for Your Broadway Show
Heading into the city for your Broadway show and need help with parking? While driving in New York City's Theatre district can be stressful, parking doesn't need to be. Luckily, there are plenty of garages and lots near every Broadway theatre. Check out a full list of where you can park your car according to your theatre location below!

40th-43rd Street

Near the: Nederlander Theatre, Todd Haimes Theatre, New Amsterdam Theatre, Lyric Theatre, Stephen Sondheim Theatre

City Parking
136 W 40th St, New York, NY 10018

One Parking near Bryant Park
1411 Broadway, New York, NY 10018

Icon Parking
143-145 W 40th St, New York, NY 10018

Icon Parking
249-253 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036

44th-46th Street

Near the: St. James Theatre, Hayes Theatre, Hudson Theatre, Al Hirschfeld Theatre, Shubert Theatre, Broadhurst Theatre, Majestic Theatre, Minskoff Theatre, Belasco Theatre, Booth Theatre, Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, John Golden Theatre, Imperial Theatre, Marquis Theatre, Richard Rodgers Theatre, Music Box Theatre, Lycuem Theatre, Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Icon Advance Parking
246 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036

Icon Parking
1511-1515 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

Meyers Parking
146 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036

Icon Parking
1133 6th Ave, New York, NY 10036

MPG: Manhattan Parking West 45 Street Corp.
120 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036

The Time Squer Parking
164 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036

Times Square Parking - Valet Garage
1511-1515 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

Edison ParkFast
307 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036

344-346 W 45th St Parking
344 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036

333 W 46th St Parking
333 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036

47th- 49th Street

Near the: Lena Horne Theatre, Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, Ethel Barrymore Theatre, Palace Theatre, James Earl Jones Theatre, Longacre Theatre, Walter Kerr Theatre, Eugene O'Neill Theatre, Amabssador Theatre

iPark
257-259 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036

SP+ Parking
267 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036

Icon Parking
235 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036

Quik Park
231 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036

Robo-Park Garage
155 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036

Eastway Parking
225 W 49th St, New York, NY 10019

NYC Parking 304 West 49th Parking Corp
300 W 49th St, New York, NY 10019

50th-55th Street

Near the: Gershwin Theatre, Circle in the Square Theatre, Winter Garden Theatre, Neil Simon Theatre, August Wilson Theatre, Broadway Theatre, Studio 54

Central Parking System
250 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019

Icon Parking
250 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019

Quik Park
285 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019

Paramount Plaza Parking Garage
1633 Broadway, New York, NY 10019

iPark
209 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019

Icon Parking
140-166 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

SP+ Parking
101 W 53rd St, Manhattan, NY 10019

Champion Parking 53 LLC
825 7th Ave, New York, NY 10019

1675 Broadway Garage
225 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019

MPG Parking
280 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

City Parking
260 W 54th St, New York, NY 10019

Champion Parking 230 LLC
230 W 55th St, New York, NY 10019

62nd-64th Street

Near the: Vivian Beaumont Theatre, Lincoln Center

The Regent Garage
40-50 W 61st St, New York, NY 10023

SP+ Parking
103 W 62nd St, New York, NY 10023

Icon Parking
140 W 62nd St, New York, NY 10023

ABT Parking
150 W 61st St, New York, NY 10023

Icon Parking
1886 - 1896 Broadway, New York, NY 10023

Grand Tier Garage
53 W 64th St, New York, NY 10023

Icon Parking
60 W 66th St, New York, NY 10023

Icon Parking
160 W 66th St, New York, NY 10023




