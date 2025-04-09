Video: Sadie Sink Talks Living Room Productions of CATS and MAMMA MIA!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Though Sadie Sink is back on Broadway in the play John Proctor Is the Villain, she admits that her performances at the height of COVID-19 were far less polished. At the time, she and her siblings would perform "living room" productions of musicals for her family. She makes note of this in her official bio for the show, admitting that her "turn as Grizabella in a 2020 living room production of the musical Cats has been described as spellbinding and distressing."

"I was torn between that [and] Donna in Mamma Mia!" Sink explained during a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers. "I remember for Mamma Mia!, we were in rehearsals when I was filming Season 3 of Stranger Things. So I do, like, a whole day at the Starcourt Mall, and then I'd come home and my brother would be like, 'Alright, rehearsal in 10 minutes. We're rehearsing Honey, Honey!"

Also on the show, Sink talked about the younger audiences that are coming to Broadway for shows like John Prcoter, which she says is "amazing." "We actually did a student matinee on Wednesday and had 750 high school students come and see the show. For a lot of them, it was their first Broadway show ever, and they were so locked in and with us the entire time." Watch Sink's full interview now.

John Proctor Is the Villain is currently in previews at the Booth Theatre, with an official opening night set for Monday, April 14. In the show, five young women – fueled by pop music, optimism, and fury – clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process. With biting humor and a beating heart, this explosive new play shines a blazing spotlight on the eternal fight to claim your own narrative in a world that’s still stuck in the past.

Sadie Sink is best known for portraying Max Mayfield in the Netflix television series Stranger Things, which will premiere its fifth and final season later this year. She also appeared in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, the Fear Street trilogy and Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film. She made her Broadway debut in 2012 in Annie.