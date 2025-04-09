Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kelsie Watts' Broadway reign has begun! The recording artist just made her Broadway debut as Six's new 'Jane Seymour', and she's bringing down the house eight times a week with her incredible take on Jane's emotional anthem- "Heart of Stone."

"'Heart of Stone' is a rollercoaster of emotion! It took me a little bit to figure out how to drop into the song every night," she explained to BroadwayWorld. "This is [Jane] finding her voice and being able to finally let it out and be vulnerable."

Though Six marks Watts' first Broadway role, it's far from her first foray onstage. A veteran of NBC's The Voice, she has already collaborated with Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, performed with O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, Lance Bass (*NSYNC), and Trans-Siberian Orchestra. She is also planning to release new music in 2025. Until then, it's all about Seymour...

"I think the thing I like the most about Jane Seymour is her controlled strength," she continued. "She is very calculated and kinda flows under the radar... but she has this foundational strength that people could misinterpret as weak, but she choses to respond differently than everyone else. I think that gives her a lot of power."