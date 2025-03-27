Photos: Further Look at Jonathan Bailey and More in RICHARD II

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



London Theatre Company has released more production photos of Richard II, starring Jonathan Bailey and directed by Nicholas Hytner, now playing at the Bridge Theatre until 10 May 2025. Check out the photos below!

Joining Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton, Company) as Richard II, is Royce Pierreson (The Witcher, Judy, Line of Duty) as Henry Bullingbrook, Christopher Osikanlu Colquhoun (Absentia, The Doctor – Duke of York’s Theatre, Comedy of Errors – RSC) as Earl of Northumberland, Olivia Popica (The Wheel of Time, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Tattooist of Auschwitz) as Queen Isabel, Amanda Root (Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Macbeth – RSC, Persuasion) as Green and the Duchess of York, Nick Sampson (Julius Caesar – Bridge Theatre, The Unfriend – West End) as John of Gaunt and Phoenix Di Sebastiani (The Great, Top Boy, Anne Boleyn) as Thomas Mowbray and Groom. Returning to the Bridge Theatre is Michael Simkins (Guys & Dolls – Bridge Theatre, The Crown, Silent Witness) as the Duke of York.

Richard II is charismatic, eloquent, and flamboyantly witty. And a disastrous King – dishonest, dangerous, and politically incompetent. Echoing down the centuries is the perennial problem: how to deal with a ruler who has a rock-solid right to rule but is set on wrecking the country he leads. Shakespeare’s subtle, caustic, and powerful play revolves round two startlingly modern figures: Richard, an autocrat who believes he is divinely sanctioned, and Henry Bullingbrook, a hard-headed pragmatist who has genuine authority.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

