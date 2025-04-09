Video: Talia Suskauer Stars In New Music Video for 'Ta-da!' From PRESTO CHANGE-O

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning musical theatre writers Joel Waggoner & Eric Price have released a brand-new music video for “Ta-Da!”, a standout number from their musical Presto Change-o. The video stars Talia Suskauer (Wicked, Parade) as a magician’s assistant with dreams of stepping into the spotlight as a magician herself.

Presto Change-o is a new musical about three generations of stage magicians who, for the first time in years, find themselves living under the same roof. As they navigate old grudges, buried secrets, and unexpected revelations, they must rediscover what it truly means to believe in magic.

“Ta-Da!” is the first single from the upcoming album Songs from Presto Change-o, which will feature selections from the score performed by Broadway stars. The single is now available on all streaming platforms. Additional singles from Songs from Presto Change-o are slated for release throughout 2025.

The project was originally commissioned by the late William Finn, who guided the development of the show, and was a mentor to both its writers. Presto Change-o is now dedicated to his memory.

Composer Joel Waggoner has appeared on Broadway in School of Rock and Be More Chill and is widely known as the co-star of the viral Instagram series @adventcarolndar. Lyricist Eric Price wrote the book and lyrics for The Violet Hour (with composer Will Reynolds), which released an award-winning studio cast recording starring Santino Fontana, Jeremy Jordan, Erika Henningsen, Solea Pfeiffer, and Brandon Uranowitz. He also contributed additional material to Clue, currently in its second year of a national tour, and wrote the lyrics for “Underneath the Frost,” performed by Jessica Vosk, the first single from the upcoming Reynolds & Price album Getting Closer.