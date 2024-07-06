What's Coming to Broadway in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



2025 will be here before we know it, and all eyes are already on the lineup for the new Broadway season! Many Broadway productions have already revealed full details of their upcoming engagements. Check out a full list of what's to come on Broadway in 2025 and be sure to check back for updates.

Plus, study up on what is still to come in 2024!

English

Running at the Todd Haimes Theatre

Previews Begin: January 3, 2025

Opening Night: January 23, 2025

Plot: The comedy unfolds in an Iranian classroom where adult English learners practice for their proficiency exam. As they leapfrog through a linguistic playground, their wildly different dreams, frustrations, and secrets come to light. Can they overcome the limits of language to discover what they really want to say?

Why to See It: Pulitzer Prize & Obie winner Sanaz Toossi makes her Broadway debut in 2024 with her play, English—which was first seen as part of the Roundabout Underground Reading Series in 2019. The play went on to win an Obie Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama that year.

MORE INFO

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

Running at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Previews Begin: March 25, 2025

Opening Night: April 2025

Plot: Celebrate one of Broadway’s true icons with this legendary theatrical event! Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is an irresistible tribute to the master himself, with a company headlined by none other than Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga.

Why to See It: Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends comes to Broadway from London’s West End, where it sold out in a matter of hours, earned a bevy of 5-star raves and was hailed by The New York Times as “unmissable musical theatre.”

MORE INFO

Floyd Collins

Running at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre

Previews Begin: March 27, 2025

Opening Night: April 21, 2025

Plot: Floyd Collins is based on the true story of a cave explorer in Kentucky, 1925. While chasing a dream of fame and fortune by turning Sand Cave into a tourist attraction, Floyd Collins himself becomes the attraction when he gets trapped 200 feet underground. Alone but for sporadic contact with the outside world, including his brother Homer, Floyd fights for his sanity – and, ultimately, his life – as the rescue effort above explodes into the first genuine media circus. Reporters and gawkers from across the country descend on the property, fueling the hysteria and manipulating the nation into holding its collective breath.

Why to See It: Floyd Collins, featuring a haunting exploration of the American dream by Tina Landau and a glorious folk and bluegrass-inspired score by Adam Guettel, tells the transcendent tale of a true American dreamer.

MORE INFO

The Pirates of Penzance

Running at the Todd Haimes Theatre

Previews Begin: April 4, 2025

Opening Night: April 24, 2025

Plot: Gilbert & Sullivan’s pirate ship docks in New Orleans in this jazzy-bluesy vision of the crowd-pleasing classic, in an outrageously clever romp sizzling with Caribbean rhythms and French Quarter flair. With the tongue-twisting Major-General, the rabble-rousing Pirate King, newly imagined young lovers, daring daughters, footloose pirates and fleet-footed police, there's a shipload of musical comedy delights on board to dazzle first-timers and G&S aficionados alike.

Why to See It: Ramin Karimloo and David Hyde Pierce lead the crew as the “The Pirate King” and “W.S. Gilbert & Major General” in this must-see Roundabout reimagining, directed by Scott Ellis and choreographed by Warren Carlyle.

MORE INFO

Othello

Theatre TBA

Previews Begin: TBA

Opening Night: TBA

Plot: Othello follows the tragic downfall of the Moorish general Othello, manipulated into believing his wife Desdemona has been unfaithful by his ensign Iago, leading to jealousy, betrayal, and ultimately, murder. Shakespeare's play explores themes of deception, racism, and the destructive power of jealousy.

Why to See It: Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal will return to Broadway in a production of Othello directed by Kenny Leon. Washington will play the title character and Gyllenhaal will take on the role of Iago.

MORE INFO

Good Night, and Good Luck

Theatre TBA

Previews Begin: TBA

Opening Night: TBA

Plot: Set in the 1950s, Good Night, and Good Luck chronicles the real-life conflict between journalist Edward R. Murrow and Senator Joseph McCarthy.

Why to See It: George Clooney will be making his Broadway debut in a stage adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck. The 2005 film earned Clooney directing and writing Oscar nominations, and the film was nominated for Best Picture. The stage adapation will be directed by David Cromer.

MORE INFO

Boop! The Musical

Theatre TBA

Previews Begin: TBA

Opening Night: TBA

Plot: Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

Why to See It: Following a critically acclaimed engagement in Chicago last year, Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell brings the Queen of the Animated Screen to the theater, with celebrated multiple Grammy Award-winning composer David Foster, Tony Award-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead and Tony Award-winning book writer Bob Martin.

MORE INFO

Redwood

Theatre TBA

Previews Begin: TBA

Opening Night: TBA

Plot: Redwood is a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwood forest. Jesseis a successful businesswoman, mother and wife who seems to have it all, but inside, her heart is broken. Finding herself at a turning point, Jesse leaves everyone and everything behind, gets in her car and drives… Thousands of miles later, she hits the majestic forests of Northern California, where a chance meeting and a leap of faith change her life forever.

Why to See It: Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel will return to Broadway in Redwood- written and directed by Tony Award nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau.

MORE INFO

The Last Five Years

Theatre TBA

Previews Begin: TBA

Opening Night: TBA

Plot: The Last Five Years follows two New Yorkers, rising author Jamie and aspiring actress Cathy, as they fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The musical explores whether a couple, once united by their dreams, can remain connected as their paths diverge.

Why to See It: Singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren will return to Broadway to star as "Jamie" and "Cathy" in the first ever Broadway production of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown's beloved musical. This bold, brand-new production will be directed by 2024 Tony Award nominee Whitney White.

MORE INFO

FAQS:

Which Broadway show should I see in 2025?

Let us help you pick your next Broadway show! Find the best show for you here!

How can I get cheap Broadway tickets?

Your next trip to a Broadway show doesn't need to be an expensive one. There are plenty of ways to score discounted Broadway tickets. Check out a full guide on how to enter a Broadway lottery.

What days of the week do Broadway shows play?

Check out a full schedule of Broadway shows here.