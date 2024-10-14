The Broadway Cast: Featuring Standbys Lissa deGuzman, Marc Delacruz, & Hailee Kaleem Wright

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This episode of The Broadway Cast is all about Broadway Standbys! Join our fabulous host, Ben Cameron, as he sits down with Lissa deGuzman, Marc delaCruz, and Hailee Kaleem Wright for an inside look at the world of standby performers.

From stepping into a role at a moment’s notice to sharing unforgettable behind-the-scenes stories, our guests reveal the thrill, challenges, and magic that come with being a standby. Get tips for aspiring actors, learn about their most memorable moments, and discover how they stay ready for anything.

Watch the full episode in this video and check back next Monday for an all new episode. Plus, be sure to follow the show (@TheBroadwayCast) for updates for even more exclusive content and listen to episodes here