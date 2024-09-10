Photos: Ruthie Ann Miles, Joshua Henry, Santino Fontana And More Attend the American Theatre Wing 2024 Gala

Evening also included appearances from Jenn Colella, James Monroe Iglehart, Matt Doyle, Amber Iman, Eli Gelb, and Nikki Renée Daniels.
The American Theatre Wing held its annual fall gala on Monday, September 9, 2024, at Cipriani 42nd Street, honoring “Unsung Heroes of the Theatre Industry”. See photos from the big night!
Broadway stars shined a spotlight on their own personal Unsung Hero – from dressers who execute seamless quick changes between scenes, to understudies and swings who go into a show with little to no notice and don’t miss a beat, to makeup artists responsible for the flawless faces seen on stage, and so many more vital contributors to the theatrical art form.
The 2024 Gala celebrated members of the theatrical community who don’t often get the recognition they deserve. The evening’s special concert program featured intimate performances by award-winning stars such as Santino Fontana, Jenn Colella, James Monroe Iglehart, Matt Doyle, Amber Iman, Eli Gelb, Joshua Henry, Nikki Renée Daniels, and Ruthie Ann Miles.
Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson/Stephanie Berger
Ashlye Longshore
Ashley Longshore, Brisa Carelton
The American Theatre Wing Gala
The American Theatre Wing Gala
Joshua Henry, Courtney Alfrey
Jenn Colella, Lisa Ianucci
James Monroe Iglehart, Cheryl Thomas
Heather Hitchens, Felix Cisneros
Eligel Band, Justin Craig
Eligel Band, Justin Craig
Ruthie Ann Miles, Brian Gill
Nikki Renee Daniels, Camille Liwanag
Ashley Longshore
Josua Henry, Courtney Alfrey
Josua Henry
Santino Fontana, Bess Florioso, Kat Shea
Nikki Renee Daniels, Camille Liwanag
Heather Hitchens, Felix Cisneros
Jenn Colella, Lisa Ianucci
James Monroe Iglehart, Cheryl Thomas
Ruthie Ann Miles, Brian Gill
Videos