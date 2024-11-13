Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Danny Burstein, And More Turn Out for The Al Hirschfeld Theatre 100th Anniversary

The anniversary was celebrated with special piece commissioned from Broadway caricaturist Justin "Squigs" Robertson.
Last night, ATG Entertainment hosted an intimate ceremony at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, celebrating the theater’s 100th anniversary with a special piece commissioned from Broadway caricaturist Justin "Squigs" Robertson. Check out photos from the event.
Ted Stimpson, Global CEO of ATG Entertainment, and Jordan Roth, ATG Entertainment’s Creative Director, gave a toast to celebrate the 100th anniversary, the legacy Hirschfeld created in the American theater, and to unveil Squigs’ piece that features over 100 artists who have performed at the venue throughout the years.
Guests in attendance, many of whom are featured in the piece, included Peter Gallagher (Guys & Dolls), Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge!), Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots), Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), Jerry Zaks (Guys & Dolls), Louise Kerz Hirschfeld and more.
Photo Credit: Andy Henderson
Caricature by Justin 'Squigs' Robertson
Peter Gallagher and Guests
Richie Jackson, J. Harrison Ghee, Jordan Roth, Ted Simpson
Stark Sands, Hal Luftig, Alex Timbers
Louise Kerz Hirschfeld, Hal Luftig, Jordan Roth, Stark Sands and guests
Melissa Gooding, Jerry Zaks, Louise Kerz Hirschfeld
Justin 'Squigs' Robertson, Stark Sands, Danny Burstein
Justin 'Squigs' Robertson, Louise Kerz Hirschfeld
Justin 'Squigs' Robertson, J. Harrison Ghee
J. Harrison Ghee, Solea Pfeiffer
Jerry Zaks, Melissa Gooding, Jerry Mitchell
Jordan Roth, Danny Burstein, Justin 'Squigs' Robertson
J. Harrison Ghee, Danny Burstein
Caricature by Justin 'Squigs' Robertson
Ted Stimpson, Justin 'Squigs' Robertson, Louise Kerz Hirschfeld, Jordan Roth
Videos