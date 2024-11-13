Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Danny Burstein, And More Turn Out for The Al Hirschfeld Theatre 100th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, ATG Entertainment hosted an intimate ceremony at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, celebrating the theater’s 100th anniversary with a special piece commissioned from Broadway caricaturist Justin "Squigs" Robertson. Check out photos from the event.

Ted Stimpson, Global CEO of ATG Entertainment, and Jordan Roth, ATG Entertainment’s Creative Director, gave a toast to celebrate the 100th anniversary, the legacy Hirschfeld created in the American theater, and to unveil Squigs’ piece that features over 100 artists who have performed at the venue throughout the years.

Guests in attendance, many of whom are featured in the piece, included Peter Gallagher (Guys & Dolls), Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge!), Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots), Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), Jerry Zaks (Guys & Dolls), Louise Kerz Hirschfeld and more.

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson