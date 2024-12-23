Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards; Santa Fe Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Matthew Rose - DER ROSENKAVALIER - Santa Fe Opera 18%

Colin Burdge - BOUNDLESS - Fusion 17%

Gigi Bella - BIG FEELINGS - 2024 13%

Stevie Nichols - SHOWCASE SERIES SHOW 6 - CELEBRATE YOU - Musical Theatre Southwest 12%

Madison Rose - SHOWCASE SERIES SHOW 1 - MISCAST - Musical Theatre Southwest 10%

Nathan Clifford - AHHLMAA’S AAA CABARET - The Box 9%

Megan McCormick - SPOTLIGHT SPECTACULAR - Musical Theatre Southwest 8%

Angie Alley - SHOWCASE SERIES SHOW 2 - LOVE IS IN THE AIR! - Musical Theatre Southwest 7%

Rachel Irvin - SHOWCASE SERIES SHOW 5 - PUT ANOTHER QUARTER IN - Musical Theatre Southwest 6%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jonathan Ragsdale - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 17%

Laura Orozco Garrett - LEGALLY BLOND - Tri-M Productions 13%

Devon Frieder - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 9%

Laura Orozco Garrett - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 7%

Luke Loffelmacher - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 6%

Annmarie Garcia Sheahan - SUCH UNKNOWN HORRORS - BreakingEven 6%

Jonathan Ragsdale - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

Sarah Harkness - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 5%

Annmarie Garcia Sheahan - BOUNDLESS - BreakingEven 5%

Rachael Noe - KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 4%

Devon Frieder - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Devon Frieder Productions 4%

Laura Orozco Garrett - MEAN GIRLS - Tri-M Productions 3%

Courtney Ginannini - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 3%

Sarah Harkness - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

Dani Freeze - REEFER MADNESS - Jensen Entertainment 2%

Sarah Harkness - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

Mariah - 12TH NIGHT - Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%

Sydney Schwindt - ON CLOVER ROAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Donielle Torres - WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

Luke Loffelmacher - SPOTLIGHT SPECTACULAR - Musical Theatre Southwest 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kaylee Silcocks - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 12%

Shannon Sheffler - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 10%

Eden Resnik - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 8%

Carly Trujillo/Avery Edwards - KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 7%

Aubrey Hicks - LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 7%

Shannon Scheffler - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

Tori Whisler - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 4%

Gigi Guajardo-Galpert - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - ISC Santa Fe 4%

Zoe Burke - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Santa Fe Playhouse 4%

Cassandra Trautman - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 4%

Kip Caswell - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 4%

Aubrey Hicks - A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Tri-M Productions 3%

Rhonda Backinoff - HOME, I'M DARLING - West End Productions 3%

Aubrey Hicks - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] - Santa Fe Classic Theater 3%

Lila Martinez - THE MELODRAMA - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Rhonda Backinoff - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Adrienne Harper - THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Cheryl Odom - TWELFTH NIGHT - Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%

Kaylee Silcocks - CARMEN - Opera Southwest 2%

Jason Godin - DEATH BY DESIGN - The Adobe 2%

Talia Pura - ON CLOVER ROAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Kaylee Silcocks - THE TEMPEST - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 2%

Kaylee Silcocks - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 1%

Rachel Capener - WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 1%

Lisa Reneé Jordan - BORN WITH TEETH - Santa Fe Playhouse 1%



Best Dance Production

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 22%

LEGALLY BLOND - Tri-M Productions 12%

ANEMOIA - Keshet Dance Company 12%

KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 11%

INTO THE WOODS - Musical theater southwest 11%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Albuquerque Little Theatre 9%

BOUNDLESS - BreakingEven 9%

Such Unknown Horrors - Breaking Even Dance Troupe 7%

BAD ROMANCE - Fusion theatre 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Anna M. Hogan - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 19%

Brian Clifton - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 18%

Robb Anthony Sisneros INTO THE WOODS - Musical theater southwest 10%

MARILYN BARNES - LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 6%

Pete Parkin - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe Theater 6%

Jonathan Ragsdale - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

Devon Frieder - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Brandon Scott Jensen - REEFER MADNESS - Jensen Entertainment 3%

Zane Barker - YOURE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musicals 3%

Randal K West - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

Laura Cummins Wright - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Laurie Finnegan - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 3%

Marilyn Barnes - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Tri-M Productions 3%

Brian Clifton - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Robb Anthony Sisneros - NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Randal K West - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

Randal K West - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

Henry Avery - CAMELOT - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Clareann Despain - WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

MARILYN BARNES - GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Tri-M Productions 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Levi Gore - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 12%

Robb Sisneros - DRACULA: COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 8%

Art Tedesco - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Albuquerque Little Theatre 6%

Zoe Burke - OR, - Santa Fe Playhouse 5%

Theresa Carson - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - The Vortex Theatre 4%

April Cleveland - HAMLET - The Exodus Ensemble 4%

Angela Littleton - JITNEY - The Vortex 4%

Ariana Karp - ROMEO & JULIET - ISC Santa Fe 4%

Daniel Anaya - VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE - The Adobe 3%

Lynn Goodwin - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Antonio Minino - BORN WITH TEETH - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Paul Ford - THE TEMPEST - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 3%

Antonio Minino - ON CLOVER ROAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Colleen Nearly McClure - HOME, I'M DARLING - West End Productions 3%

Kelly Kiernan Briggs - TWELFTH NIGHT - Santa Fe Classic Theater 3%

Stephanie Grilo - THE MELODRAMA - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Hamilton Turner - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE - Santa Fe Classic Theater 3%

Emily Rankin - THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Nancy Sellin - THE OUTSIDER - The Adobe 2%

James Cady - ANNA CHRISTIE - The Vortex Theatre 2%

Ariana Karp - TAMING OF THE SHREW - ISC Santa Fe 2%

Marc Comstock - GOD OF CARNAGE - The Vortex Theatre 2%

Robin Havens Parker - CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY: MISS BENNET - The Adobe Theater 2%

Suzanne Lederer - OLEANNA - New Mexico Actors Lab 2%

Andrew Codispotti - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - ISC Santa Fe 2%



Best Ensemble

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 13%

JESUS CHRIST SUPER STAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 7%

RENT! - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 4%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

OR, - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

ROMEO & JULIET - ISC Santa Fe 3%

DRACULA: COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEAR - Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

MERSISTERS - LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 2%

THE HOLLOW - The Adobe Theater 2%

JITNEY - The Vortex Theatre 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

THE TEMPEST - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 2%

GOD OF CARNAGE - The Vortex Theatre 2%

DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Tri-M Productions 2%

ZERO - The Exodus Ensemble 1%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musicals 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 11%

Zac Goin - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 10%

INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 9%

Riley Lewis - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 8%

Brittany Baker - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

Brittany Baker - KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 4%

Sarah LeBlanc - LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 4%

Alexandra Pontone - ROMEO & JULIET - ISC Santa Fe 3%

Ryan Jason Cook - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

James Padilla - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

Pete Parkin - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 3%

CAMELOT - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

James Padilla - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

RayRey Griego - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Skip Rapoport - BURN THIS - New Mexico Actors Lab 2%

Pete Parkin - ANNA CHRISTIE - The Vortex Theatre 2%

Diego Garcia - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 2%

Jayson Lee - ZERO - The Exodus Ensemble 2%

James Padilla - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

Lapis Kesselring - JEKYLL AND HYDE - The Adobe Theater 2%

Riley Lewis - HOME, I'M DARLING - North Fourth Theatre 2%

Ryan Kirby - HAMLET - Exodus Ensemble 2%

Zac Goin - THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Kolby Clarke - BORN WITH TEETH - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Fineley Haines - REEFER MADNESS - Jensen Entertainment 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Gretchen Amstutz - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 19%

Colin Burdge - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 13%

Greg Gallagher - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 7%

Kathlene Ritch - LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 6%

Aaron Berk - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 5%

April Lisette - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

Shelly Andes - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 4%

Jenni Hipólito - WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 4%

Karina Cannelakis - DER ROSENKAVALIER - The Santa fe Opera 4%

Kathlene Ritch - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Tri-M Productions 3%

Mark Hanson - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

Bill Williams - CAMELOT - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Colin Burdge - NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Joel Gelpe - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe Theater 3%

Mike Boring - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 3%

Wren Mied - KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Evan Aguilar - THE MELODRAMA - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Cameron Illidge Welch - SPELLING BEE - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Darby Fegan - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 2%

Lina Ramos - ALL IS CALM - Mother Road Theatre 2%

Greg Gallagher - RENT! - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

Nico Lutz - REEFER MADNESS - Jensen Entertainment 2%

KATHLENE RITCH - GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Tri-M Productions 1%



Best Musical

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 20%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 12%

INTO THE WOODS - Musical theater southwest 9%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 9%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 6%

RENT! - Musical Theatre Southwest 6%

KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 4%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Mother Road Theatre 2%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Tri-M Productions 2%

YOURE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musicals 2%

REEFER MADNESS - Jensen Entertainment 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 1%

CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musicals 1%

CAMELOT - Albuquerque Little Theatre 1%

THE MUSIC MAN - Landmark Musicals 1%

GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Tri-M Productions 1%

WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 1%

SPOTLIGHT SPECTACULAR - Musical Theatre Southwest 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Cara Juan - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 11%

Jolianna Davidson - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 5%

Jolianna Davidson - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 4%

David Stallings - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 4%

Adrianne Elkins - CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musicals 3%

Jesse Miller - RENT! - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

david stallings - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGEI - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Ann Roylance - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Sarah Harkness - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

Christina Martos - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Wendy Barker - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Daryl Hale - LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 2%

Bill Williams - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe Theater 2%

Abby Van Gerpen - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Arianne Cohen - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

Dakotah Lopez - ALL IS CALM - Mother Road Theatre 2%

Adrianne Valdez - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Martín Borjas-Chavez - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Cameron Illidge Welch - CAMELOT - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Lori Oliver - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe Theater 2%

Zane Ivey - CAMELOT - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Samantha Scarborough - LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 2%

Bryan Songy - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

Bill Brooks - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 2%

Dru Martinez - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Caitlin Kelly - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 10%

Evening Star - KING LEAR - Duke city repertory 7%

Megan McCormick - VANYA, & SONIA, & MASHA, & SPIKE - The Adobe Theater 6%

Breshaun-Birene Joyner - OR, - Santa Fe Playhouse 5%

Drew Groves - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - The Vortex Theatre 5%

Jacob Chavez - DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Wendy Barker - GOD OF CARNAGE - The Vortex Theatre 3%

Zane Ivey - 39 STEPS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Ariana Roybal - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Ariana Karp - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - ISC Santa Fe 2%

Jazzy Rush - JAYSON - Exodus Ensemble 2%

Issac Carrillo - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Rikki Carroll - THE NETHER - New Mexico Actors Lab 2%

Brent Whitted - DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Nicee Brown - JITNEY - The Vortex 2%

Kya Brickhouse - HAMLET - The Exodus Ensemble 2%

Emily Rankin - OLEANNA - New Mexico Actors Lab 2%

Marcus Ivey - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Adobe Theater 2%

Garrick Sigl - TWELFTH NIGHT - Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%

Hamilton Turner - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] - Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%

Fawn Hanson - HOME,I’M DARLING - West End productions 4th Street 2%

Devoney Wilhite - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 1%

Meghan Bode - BURN THIS - New Mexico Actors Lab 1%

Kelsey Landon - ON CLOVER ROAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 1%

Kate Udall - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Santa Fe Playhouse 1%



Best Play

SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 10%

DRACULA COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 8%

KING LEAR - Duke city repertory 7%

BEST CHRIST PAGEANT EVER - Albuquerque Little Theatre 6%

ROMEO & JULIET - ISC Santa Fe 4%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Santa Fe Playhouse 4%

HAMLET - The Exodus Ensemble 4%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] - Santa Fe Classic Theater 3%

LOVE AND INFORMATION - West End Productions 3%

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - The Vortex 3%

THE NETHER - New Mexico Actors Lab 3%

THE MELODRAMA - The Santa Fe Play House 3%

'HOME, I'M DARLING' - West End Productions 3%

THE TEMPEST - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 3%

VANYA, & SONIA, & MASHA, & SPIKE - The Adobe Theater 3%

OLEANNA - New Mexico Actor’s Lab 2%

BORN WITH TEETH - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

THE OUTSIDER - The Adobe Theater 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

JITNEY - The Vortex Theatre 2%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Adobe Theater 2%

CLOVER ROAD - SF Playhouse 2%

THE HOLLOW - The Adobe Theater 2%

JQA - New Mexico Actors Lab 2%

HEROS OF THE FOURTH TURNING - New Mexico Actors Lab 2%



Best Production of an Opera

MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Opera Southwest 17%

CARMEN - Opera Southwest 16%

DON GIOVANNI - Santa Fe Opera 14%

LA TRAVIATA - Santa Fe Opera 12%

DIE ROSENKAVALIER - Santa Fe Opera 11%

THE ELIXIR OF LOVE - Santa Fe Opera 10%

ZOZOBRA, THE REVENGE - Lensic Theater Santa Fe 9%

BEFORE NIGHT FALLS - Opera Southwest 7%

THE RIGHTEOUS - Santa Fe Opera 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Roman - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 12%

D. Craig M. Napoliello - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 12%

Gloria Goodman - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 10%

Alan Wolfard - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 5%

Alex Houston - TALLEY'S FOLLY - The Vortex 5%

Reed Jackson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 4%

Pete Parkin - ANNA CHRISTIE - The Vortex Theatre 4%

Carrie Tafoya - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 4%

Petifoger - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 3%

Ryan Kirby - HAMLET - The Exodus Ensemble 3%

Alan Wolfard - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

Joey Sauthoff - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Ryan Justin Cook - HOME, IM DARLING - West End Productions 3%

Jordon Embree - KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Hamilton Turner - 12TH NIGHT - Santa Fe Classic Theater 3%

Vincent Faust - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - ISC Santa Fe 3%

Jason Roman - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Jason Roman - CAMELOT - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Mattie Roos - JITNEY - The Vortex Theatre 2%

Jared Roberts - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Jason Roman - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 1%

Gloria Goodman - WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 1%

James W. Johnson - BORN WITH TEETH - Santa Fe Playhouse 1%

Nicholas Ballas - BURN THIS - New Mexico Actors Lab 1%

Mary Rossman - GOD OF CARNAGE - The Vortex Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alissa Hall - RENT - Musical Theatre Southwest 10%

Lando Ruiz - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 10%

Kenzie Uptergrove - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 8%

Justin Salada - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 8%

Jarred Sjoberg - LEGALLY BLONDE - Tri-M Productions 7%

Banx - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 7%

Ryan Kirby - HAMLET - The Exodus Ensemble 4%

Vincent Montoya - KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 4%

Vincent Montoya - NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Theatre Southwest 4%

Ed Hasenbalg - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 4%

Colleen Neary McClure - HOME, I'M DARLING - West End Productions 4%

Kirbie Seis - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 4%

Ed Hasenbalg - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

Ed Hasenbalg - LITTLE SHOP OF HORROS - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 3%

Rori Cain - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 3%

Goiyo Perez - THE MELODRAMA - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Jorge Olivo - BORN WITH TEETH - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Louie Giannini - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 2%

Riley Lewis - JEKYLL AND HYDE - The Adobe Theater 2%

Saibi Khalsa - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Riley Lewis - ANNA CHRISTIE - The Vortex Theatre 2%

Justin Salada - WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

Riley Lewis - JITNEY - The Vortex Theatre 2%

Riley Lewis - HILLARY AND CLINTON - Vortex Theatre 1%

Riley Lewis - HAZARDOUS MATERIALS - The Vortex 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Nicole Erdman - KINKY BOOTS - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

Kale Brown - JESUS CHRIST SUPER - Albuquerque Little Theatre 5%

Andra Beatty - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 4%

BEAR SCHACHT - LEGALLY BLONDE - 2024 4%

Echo Dobie - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe 4%

Adam Tedesco - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 4%

Dakotah Lopez - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 4%

Colin Burdge - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Melody Gallagher - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Ann Roylance - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Jim Williams - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - The Adobe Theater 3%

Tiana Youtzy - INTO THE WOODS - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Dru Martinez - RENT! - Musical Theatre Southwest 3%

Bryan Songy - DAMN YANKEES - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 2%

Izabella Maxfield - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Christina Martos - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Paul Ashby - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

BrieAnn Gillespie - WILD PARTY - Musical Theatre Southwest 2%

Bear Schacht - A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Tri-M Productions 2%

Marina Heaney - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Tri-M Productions 2%

Kyra Sprague - HEAD OVER HEELS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 2%

Cameron Illidge-Welch - YOURE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musicals 2%

Evie Holloway - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 1%

Daniel Bautita - REEFER MADNESS - Jensen Entertainment 1%

Carlos Archuleta - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Santa Fe Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Andra Beatty - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 11%

Kirsten Walsh - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 7%

Amy Meilander - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - ISC Santa Fe 4%

Breshaun-Birene Joyner - ROMEO AND JULIET - ISC Santa Fe 4%

Kim Monti - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 4%

BEAR SCHACHT - TWELFTH NIGHT - Santa Fe Classic Theater 4%

Matthew Van Wettering - VANYA, & SONIA, & MASHA, & SPIKE - The Adobe 4%

Nicee Wagner - JITNEY - The Vortex Theatre 3%

Tasha Irvin - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - The Vortex Theatre 3%

Kristine Padilla - THE OUTSIDER - The Adobe Theater 3%

Emily Rankin - HEROS OF THE FOURTH TURNING - New Mexico Actors Lab 3%

Parker Owen - THE TEMPEST - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 3%

Bill Berg - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 3%

Paul Ford - WITCH - Fusion Theater 3%

Mo Beatty - THE MELODRAMA - The Santa Fe Play House 3%

Stephanie Jones - ANNA CHRISTIE - The Vortex Theatre 3%

Garrick Sigl - BURN THIS - New Mexico Actors Lab 2%

Gracie Meier - HAMLET - The Exodus Ensemble 2%

Mason Azbill - HAMLET - The Exodus Ensemble 2%

Versai Knight - HOME,I’M DARLING - West End productions 4th Street 2%

Dan Ware - DEATH BY DESIGN - The Adobe Theater 2%

Garrick Sigl - TWELFTH NIGHT - Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%

Marcus Ivey - HILLARY AND CLINTON - The Vortex 2%

Montana Miller - THE MELODRAMA - The Santa Fe Play House 2%

Christine Grenier - SILENT SKY - Actors Studio 66 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MACBETH - Upstart Crows 28%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Landmark Musicals 27%

DESCENDANTS - Albuquerque Little Theatre 23%

PUSS IN BOOTS - New Mexico young actors 22%



Favorite Local Theatre

Santa Fe Playhouse 16%

Albuquerque Little Theatre 16%

New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 9%

Musical Theatre Southwest 8%

Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. 6%

The Vortex Theatre 5%

The Adobe Theater 5%

Tri-M Productions 5%

Duke City Repertory Theatre 4%

New Mexico Actor's Lab 3%

Exodus Ensemble 3%

ISC Santa Fe 2%

Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%

Kimo 2%

The Box Performance Space 2%

Fusion Theater 2%

Teatro Paraguas 2%

West End Productions 2%

Landmark Musicals 1%

Lensic Theater Santa Fe 1%

Jensen Entertainment 1%

Black Cat 1%

Quarantine Productions 1%

Theatre Grottesco 1%

North Fourth Theatre 1%



