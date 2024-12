Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Mario the Maker Magician - MARIO THE MAKER MAGICIAN - Alban Arts Center 37%

Joey Stepp - A MAGICAL EVENING WITH JOEY STEPP - Alban Arts Center 34%

Kenneth Tigar - THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 29%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Candace Maynard - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Theater 34%

Melissa Rosenberger - TARZAN THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 23%

Marlette Carter - CABARET - Alban Arts Center 19%

Nina Pasinetti - LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL - Charleston Light Opera Guild 15%

Abby Buchanan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 10%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryann Willard - TARZAN THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 23%

Patience Deweese - CABARET - Alban Arts Center 19%

Janie Adkins - THE ARACOMA STORY - The Aracoma Story, Inc. 18%

Nina Pasinetti - THE PROM - Charleston Light Opera Guild 13%

Meaghan Whitney - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 7%

Meaghan Whitney - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 5%

Meg Patterson - SISTER ACT - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 5%

Ashley Soliman - TORNADO TASTES LIKE ALUMINUM STING - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 4%

Nia Safarr Banks - WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO ALL THAT BEAUTY PART I & II - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 3%

Christine Brewer - THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 2%



Best Dance Production

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Theater 56%

THE NUTCRACKER - Old Opera House Theatre Company & Arts Centre 36%

COPPÉLIA - Old Opera House Theatre Company & Arts Centre 8%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Bill France - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Theater 34%

Marlette Carter - CABARET - Alban Arts Center 17%

Kim Willard - LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 17%

Nina Pasinetti - INTO THE WOODS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 9%

Nina Pasinetti - LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL - Charleston Light Opera Guild 8%

Gabrielle Tokach - SISTER ACT - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 6%

Susan Thornton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 5%

Susan Thornton - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FA - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 4%



Best Direction Of A Play

Paul Mroczka - FRANKENSTEIN - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 20%

Diana McCoy O’Briant - THE ARACOMA STORY - The Aracoma Story, Inc. 18%

Christin Wesley - CLUE ON STAGE - Alban Arts Center 12%

Mariah Plante - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Alban Arts Center 10%

Leah Turley - THE WOLVES - Marshall University 10%

The Outsider - GLENN FRAIL - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 6%

Timothy Mace - PONTYPOOL - Alban Arts Center 4%

Helen Freeman - NUNSENSE - Alchemy Theatre 3%

Oliver Butler - TORNADO TASTES LIKE ALUMINUM STING - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 3%

Malika Oyetimein - WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO ALL THAT BEAUTY PARTS I & II - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 3%

Self Help - DAVID PORTERFIELD - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 3%

Robyne Parrish - CLUE - West Virginia Public Theatre 2%

Daniel Kehde - BERT HELLMUNN FIGHTS THE DEMONS OF THE STAGE - Elk City PLayhouse 2%

Kimberly Senior - ENOUGH TO LET THE LIGHT IN - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 1%

Ron Lagomarsino - THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 1%



Best Ensemble

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Theater 27%

TARZAN THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 19%

CABARET - Alban Arts Center 8%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 7%

THE ARACOMA STORY - The Aracoma Story, Inc. 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL - Charleston Light Opera Guild 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 5%

HONK! - Alban Arts Center 4%

SEUSSICAL - Children’s Theatre of Charleston 4%

MR. SCROOGE - Children’s Theatre of Charleston 3%

PONTYPOOL - Alban Arts Center 3%

TORNADO TASTES LIKE ALUMINUM STING - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 3%

CLUE - West Virginia Public Theatre 2%

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO ALL THAT BEAUTY PARTS I & II - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 2%

THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ducky Adams - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Theater 32%

Darryl Willard - TARZAN THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 20%

Loren Allen - CABARET - Alban Arts Center 19%

Nina Pasinetti - CINDERELLA - Charleston Light Opera Guild 12%

Emma Eckert - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 9%

Matthew Webb - WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO ALL THAT BEAUTY PARTS I & II - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 2%

Kate McGee - TORNADO TASTES LIKE ALUMINUM STING - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 2%

Harold F. Burgess - THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 2%

Mary Louise Geiger - ENOUGH TO LET THE LIGHT IN - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Robin Bunch-Bailey - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Theater 31%

Tommy Bergeron - LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 19%

JD Morrison - CABARET - Alban Arts Center 15%

Christa Navy - LEGALLY BLONDE - Charleston Light Opera Guild 10%

David Patrick - INTO THE WOODS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 8%

Paul Cabell - SISTER ACT - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 7%

Alison E. Shafer - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 7%

David Patrick - THE PROM - Charleston Light Opera Guild 2%



Best Musical

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Theater 32%

TARZAN THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 20%

CABARET - Alban Arts Center 10%

LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL - Charleston Light Opera Guild 7%

SEUSSICAL - Children’s Theatre of Charleston 7%

INTO THE WOODS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 6%

HONK! - Alban Arts Center 5%

SISTER ACT - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 5%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Emily Ferrell - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Theater 26%

Rion Towery - TARZAN THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 22%

Sidney Wolfe-Harmon - CABARET - Alban Arts Center 7%

Erin Carico - CABARET - Alban Arts Center 7%

Lori Conn - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Charleston Light Opera Guild 6%

Beth Bowden - THE PROM - Charleston Light Opera Guild 5%

Jacob Fleck - INTO THE WOODS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 4%

Megan Sydnor Collins - INTO THE WOODS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 4%

Rory Dunn - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 4%

Dominic Massimino - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 4%

Amanda Kight - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 3%

Joshua Runyon - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS - The Aracoma Story, Inc. 3%

Christa Navy - CINDERELLA - Charleston Light Opera Guild 3%

Andrew Lee Adkins - CABARET - Alban Arts Center 3%

James Meech - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Kayla Marcum - THE ARACOMA STORY - The Aracoma Story Inc. 24%

Taylor Shaw - PONTYPOOL - Alban Arts Center 18%

Brianne Taylor - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - West Virginia Public Theatre 12%

Daniel O'Brien - WHEN I'M GONE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 11%

Kevin Tester - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 5%

Shelby Garrett - CLUE - West Virginia Public Theatre 4%

Jean Christian Barry - TORNADO TASTES LIKE ALUMINUM STING - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 4%

Brett Reel - WHY - West Virginia Theater East 4%

Toni L. Martin - WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO ALL THAT BEAUTY PARTS I & II - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 3%

Jasminn Johnson - TORNADO TASTES LIKE ALUMINUM STING - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 3%

Jeanine Evans - THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 2%

Christine Brewer - THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 2%

Jude Tibeau - WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO ALL THAT BEAUTY PARTS I & II - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 2%

Teri Campbell - SELF HELP - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 2%

Julia Carriger - BERT HELLMUNN FIGHT THE DEMONSOF THE STAGE - Elk CIty Playhouse 2%

Evan Engle - WHY - West Virginia Theater East 1%

Robyne Parrish - ON GOLDEN POND - Totem pole playhouse 1%



Best Play

THE ARACOMA STORY - The Aracoma Story, Inc 21%

CABARET - Alban Arts Center 13%

CLUE ON STAGE - Alban Arts Center 10%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Marshall University 10%

CLUE - West Virginia Public Theatre 9%

HONK! - Alban Arts Center 9%

THE OUTSIDER - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 5%

WHY - West Virginia Theater East 5%

PONTYPOOL - Alban Arts Center 4%

TORNADO TASTES LIKE ALUMINUM STING - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 3%

BERT HELLMUNN FIGHTS THE DEMONS OF THE STAGE - Elk City Playhouse 3%

SELF HELP - Old Opera House Theatre Co 3%

TORNADO TASTES LIKE ALUMINUM STING - 2024 2%

THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dawn Hopson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Theater 23%

Darryl Willard - TARZAN THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 17%

Adam Bryan - PONTYPOOL - Alban Arts Center 12%

Bruce Baisden - THE ARACOMA STORY - The Aracoma Story, Inc. 10%

Loren Allen - CABARET - Alban Arts Center 10%

Tom Pasinetti - INTO THE WOODS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 7%

Tom Pasinetti - LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL - Charleston Light Opera Guild 6%

Lee Hebb - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 6%

Lee Hebb - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 4%

Britton W. Mauk - TORNADO TASTES LIKE ALUMINUM STING - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 3%

Luciana Stecconi - WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO ALL THAT BEAUTY PARTS I & II - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 2%

James Noone - THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 1%

Mara Ishihara Zinky - ENOUGH TO LET THE LIGHT IN - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cayce Phalen - PONTYPOOL - Alban Arts Center 29%

Rico Massimino - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 23%

Rico Massimino - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 23%

Stephon Dorsey - WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO ALL THAT BEAUTY PARTS I & II - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 8%

David Remedios - TORNADO TASTES LIKE ALUMINUM STING - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 7%

Brendan Aanes - THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 5%

Christopher Darbassie - ENOUGH TO LET THE LIGHT IN - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ethan Patrick - LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 14%

Brady Dent - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Theater 12%

Kaity Dingess - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Theater 8%

Charles S. Wallace - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Theater 6%

Malia Saar as Mrs. Cratchit - MR SCROOGE - Children’s Theatre of Charleston 6%

Griffin Frye - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Southern WV Community & Technical Theater 6%

Dan Reed - CABARET - Alban Arts Center 5%

Olivia Hayes - SEUSSICAL - Children’s Theatre of Charleston 5%

Christin Wesley - CABARET - Alban Arts Center 5%

Andrea Payne - LEGALLY BLONDE - Charleston Light Opera Guild 4%

Taylor Shaw - INTO THE WOODS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 4%

Daisy Mason - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 4%

Lauren Meyer - INTO THE WOODS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 3%

Daniel Rossbach - SISTER ACT - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 3%

Olivia Hayes - HONK! - Alban Arts Center 3%

Kennie Bass - LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL - Charleston Light Opera Guild 2%

Susanna Morris - CABARET - Alban Arts Center 2%

Jackson Johnson - INTO THE WOODS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 2%

Katie O’Neill Rogers - SISTER ACT - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 2%

Ryan McGaughey - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 2%

Jakob Spruce - CABARET - Charleston Light Opera Guild 2%

Kayla Jackson - INTO THE WOODS - Charleston Light Opera Guild 1%

Kayla Jackson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Charleston Light Opera Guild 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Zach DeHart - THE ARACOMA STORY - The Aracoma Story, Inc. 22%

Myles Hamilton - WHEN I'M GONE - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 18%

Daniel Reed - PONTYPOOL - Alban Arts Center 16%

Samantha Phalen - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Marshall University 11%

Amy Hebb - SELF HELP - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 7%

Cyndi Fuller - NUNSENSE - Alchemy Theatre 6%

Elizabeth Egan - THE SECOND TO LAST CHANCE LADIES LEAGUE - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 5%

John Floyd - WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO ALL THAT BEAUTY PARTS I & II - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 4%

MJ Rawls - WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO ALL THAT BEAUTY PARTS I & II - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 3%

Sawyer Jenkins - WHY - West Virginia Theater East 2%

Maddy Painter - WHY - West Virginia Theater East 2%

Katie Lahman - WHY - West Virginia Theater East 1%

Jerome Preston Bates - WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO ALL THAT BEAUTY PARTS I & II - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 1%

Keith Lee Grant - WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO ALL THAT BEAUTY PARTS I & II - Contemporary American Theatre Festival 1%

Kevin Shreve - WHY - West Virginia Theater East 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

GREASE THE SCHOOL EDITION - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 34%

HONK! - Alban Arts Center 22%

SEUSSICAL - Children’s Theatre of Charleston 18%

MR SCROOGE - Children’s Theatre of Charleston 16%

SEUSSICAL - Alban Arts Center 11%



Favorite Local Theatre

Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Theater 26%

Alban Arts Center 17%

Mountain Movers Theatre Company 16%

Charleston Light Opera Guild 11%

Old Opera House Theatre Company and Arts Centre 9%

The Aracoma Story, Inc. 7%

Children’s Theatre of Charleston 6%

Joan C Edwards Performing Arts Center 4%

Contemporary American Theatre Festival 2%

West Virginia Theater East 2%



Comments

