Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; PIPPIN at Full Circle Theatre Collaborative Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Vermont Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Carissa Bellando - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 10%

Ellie Wallace - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 9%

Nicole Dirmaier - THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 9%

Felicity Stiverson - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 9%

Julie Frew and Michelle Carlson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 8%

Vonnie Murad & Rebecca Raskin - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 7%

Natalie Malotke - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 7%

Hope Guisinger - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 6%

Keely Agan & Sue Bailey - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 6%

Jess Slaght, J.T. Turner, Greta Zandstra - MACBETH - Shakespeare in the Woods 5%

Taryn Noelle - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 5%

Taryn Noelle - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 5%

Sue Bailey & Vonnie Murad - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Mary S. Hoadley - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - The Borderline Players 4%

Keely Agan - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 3%

Sue Bailey - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Celeste Piette - THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 13%

Beth McGee - SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 9%

Jessica Crawford - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 8%

Lyn Feinson - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 7%

Amanda Van Eps - NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 6%

Annie Le - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare In The Woods 6%

Suzanne Kneller - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 6%

Marci Robinson - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 5%

Mary Hoadley - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 5%

Tracy Christensen - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 4%

Hayley Ryan - THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Hayley Ryan - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Aidan Griffiths - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 4%

Lyn Feinson - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 3%

Cora Fauser - SAM & JIM IN HELL - lost nation theater 3%

Jessica Della Pepa Clayton - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Mary S. Hoadley - I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - The Borderline Players 3%

Shannon Sanborn - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 2%

Annie Le - MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 2%

Jen Warwick - SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 2%

Cora Fauser & Charlene Sroka - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Gregory Graham - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 1%

Cora Fauser - THREE SISTERS FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 1%

Cora Fauser - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Eric Love - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 11%

Gina Fearn - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 10%

Cristina Alicea - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 8%

Michael Fidler - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 8%

Susanna Gellert - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 8%

Shannon Sanborn - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 7%

Richard Waterhouse - SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 7%

Mary S. Hoadley - I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - The Borderline Players 7%

Frank Galgano - A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 6%

John Simpkins - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 6%

Cody Riker - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Fort salem theatre 6%

Amy Riley & Gina Fearn - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Kyla Waldron - THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Sara McDonald - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Katie Gilmartin - MY FATHER’S DRAGON - Barre opera house 3%



Best Direction Of A Play

Tom Ferguson - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 22%

Cristina Alicea - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 11%

Connor Kendall - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 8%

Jess Slaght - MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 5%

Marisa Valent - NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 4%

Nan Murat - SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 4%

Ann Harvey - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 4%

Roberto Di Donato - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare In The Woods 4%

Sherry Stregack Lutken - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 4%

Kathleen Keenan - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 4%

Alex Nalbach - KODACHROME - The Shelburne Players 4%

Kathleen Keenan - THREE SISTERS, FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Jeanne Beckwith - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Unadilla Theater 3%

Delanté Keys - BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 3%

Joanne Greenberg - CRY IT OUT - Dirt Road Theater 3%

Zephyr Teachout - RETURNING TO HAIFA - Unadilla Theater 3%

Jacob Basri - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 3%

Joanne Greenberg - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Paul Michael Brinker - THE CAKE - The Dorset Players 2%

Luke Krueger - THE GAME'S AFOOT OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS - The Dorset Players 2%

Kimberly Rockwood - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - The Shelburne Players 1%



Best Ensemble

RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 15%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 10%

PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 10%

SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 7%

TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 6%

SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost nation theater 6%

THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 5%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 4%

JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 4%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 4%

TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 4%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare In The Woods 3%

THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 3%

LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 2%

THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

KODACHROME - The Shelburne Players 2%

THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 2%

I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - The Borderline Players 2%

GUNS&CHOCOLATE - Dream Stages/ at the OffCenter 1%

THE GAME'S AFOOT OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS - The Dorset Players 1%

BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 1%

CRY IT OUT - Dirt Road Theater 1%

SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Felix Clarke - THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 10%

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 9%

Jamien L. Forrest - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 9%

Rory Craib - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 9%

Dan Gallagher - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 8%

David Orlando - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 6%

Scott Zielinski - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 6%

Tom Dunn - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 6%

John Lasiter - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 5%

Samuel Biondolillo - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 5%

David Lane - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Paramount Players 4%

Mike Mitrano - MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 4%

Mike Mitrano - NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 4%

Dawn Chiang - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 3%

Mike FIDLER - SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 3%

Yichen Zhou - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 3%

Jamien L. Forrest - BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 2%

Mike Mitrano - LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Sammuel Biondolillo - THREE SISTERS, FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 1%

JuliaGrace Kelley - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 1%

Samuel J Biondolillo, SJB Lighting Design - THREE SISTERS FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Helen Weston - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 13%

Nate Venet - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 12%

Daniel Bruce - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 11%

Randal Pierce - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 10%

Nate Venet - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 9%

Craig Hilliard - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 9%

Darren Cohen - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 7%

Tim Guiles - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 7%

Matt Castle - A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 6%

Larry Pressgrove - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 6%

David Lutken - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 6%

Michael Halloran and Dan Bruce - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 4%

Michael Halloran - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 2%



Best Musical

PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 13%

A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 12%

TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 11%

JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 11%

THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 9%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 8%

SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 8%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 5%

I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - The Borderline Players 4%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 4%

THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 4%



Best Performer In A Musical

Barbara Lloyd - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 9%

Alex Rushton - SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 8%

Joshua Lapierre - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 7%

Daniel Gibson - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 6%

Mary S. Hoadley - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 5%

Coleman Cummings - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 5%

Aidan Cole - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 5%

Megan Ferris - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 4%

Hilary Delisle - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 4%

Eamon Lynch - THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 3%

Beata Randall - SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 3%

Jack Dossett - A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 3%

Adam Marino - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 3%

Peter Carlile - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 3%

Megan Rose - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 3%

Karl Klein - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 3%

Bob Bolyard - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 3%

Liz Gilmartin - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theatre 3%

Brit Flynn - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 3%

Lyla Trigaux - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 2%

Tomias Robinson - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 2%

Rixey Terry - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 2%

Zach Stark - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

Kim Anderson - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 2%

Lucia Padilla Katz - A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Natalie Philpot - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 16%

Kyle Ferguson - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 7%

Jock Macdonald - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost nation theater 6%

Zach Stark - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 6%

Mary S. Hoadley - THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 6%

Siobhan Shea - NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 4%

Athena Chi Mosenthal - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 4%

David Bonnano - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 3%

Alex Hudson - BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 3%

Luna Gilmartin - THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Middlebury Acting Company 3%

Michael Halloran - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - BarnArts Center for the Arts 3%

Zach Stark - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 3%

Su Reid-St. John - KODACHROME - The Shelburne Players 3%

Kim Bent - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Christy Vogel - THE CAKE - The Dorset Players 2%

Eric Warwick - SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 2%

David Lutken - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 2%

Katharine Maness - MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 2%

​Alex S. Hudson - BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 2%

Tatiana Graves-Kochuthara - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in the Woods 2%

Valerie - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Middlebury community players 2%

Stoph Scheer - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Kiana Bromley - CRY IT OUT - Dirt Road Theater 2%

Susan Loynd - POETS CHOICE - Valley players theater 1%

Sean Besecker - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in the Woods 1%



Best Play

RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 17%

THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 11%

TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 9%

THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 8%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare In The Woods 7%

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 6%

SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 5%

SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 3%

THE CAKE - The Dorset Players 3%

THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Middlebury Acting Company 3%

NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 3%

MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 3%

CRY IT OUT - Dirt Road Theater 3%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - BarnArts Center for the Arts 3%

THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 3%

GUNS&CHOCOLATE - Dream Stages/ at the Off Center 2%

THREE SISTERS, FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 2%

KODACHROME - The Shelburne Players 2%

POETS CHOICE - The Valley Players 2%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 2%

I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 1%

BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 1%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - The Shelburne Players 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shannon Sanborn - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley players theater 13%

Cheri Forsythe - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 11%

Chuck Padula - TICK TICK BOOM - Vermont Stage 9%

Frank J. Oliva - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 9%

Lee Savage - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 8%

Michelle Bouroqe - THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 8%

Amanda Van Eps - NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 6%

Jeff Modereger - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 6%

Ann Vivian - SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 5%

John Devlin - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 5%

John Devlin - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 5%

Michael Fidler - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 5%

Marcelo Martínez García - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 2%

Mark Evancho - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Mara Ishihara Zinky - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 2%

Mark Evancho - THREE SISTERS, FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Kassidi Jarvis - LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steve Smith - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 14%

Christopher Ziter - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 10%

Charles Coes - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 9%

Sarah Comtois - THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 9%

Chuck Padula - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 8%

Andrew Vachon - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 7%

Jess Slaght & Amanda Balter - MACBETH - Shakespeare in the Woods 7%

Stefán Örn Arnarson - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 6%

Eric Love - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 6%

Mike Tracey - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 5%

Martha Goode - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 5%

Sun Hee Kil - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 5%

Kathleen Keenan - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 4%

Andrew Vachon - THREE SISTERS FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Evdoxia Ragkou - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Orlando Grant - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 8%

Owen Kupferer (Charlemagne) - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 7%

Ashley Hall - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 7%

Gabby Cattani - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 6%

Courtney Arango - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 6%

Trey Forsyth - A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 5%

Connor Kendall - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 5%

Peter Carlile - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Margaret Hunton - SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 4%

Kianna Jensen Bromley - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 4%

Elizabeth McElhaney - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 3%

Erin McMillen - A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 3%

William Spinnato - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 3%

Benjamin Villa - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 3%

Aaron Robinson - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 3%

Holly Lillis - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 3%

Matt DaSilva - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 3%

Kyle Ferguson - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 2%

Connor Eaton - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

Frankie Fidler - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

Roya Millard - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 2%

Marie schmukel - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 2%

Taryn Noelle - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Kathleen Keenan - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Marty Gnidula - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Paul Michael Brinker - THE GAME'S AFOOT OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS - The Dorset Players 10%

Ry Poulin - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 8%

Dana Haley - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 7%

Amanda MacDonald - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 6%

J.D. Wildes - THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 6%

Katie Gilmartin - THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 6%

Caitlin Walsh - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 5%

Abby Burris - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in the Woods 5%

Eamon Lynch - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 5%

Joey Masalsky - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 3%

Chloe Fidler - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 3%

Abby Paige - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Tove Wood - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Rob Morrison - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 2%

Patrick Houle - KODACHROME - The Shelburne Players 2%

Stacia Richard - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Ruth Wallman - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

Kyle Ferguson - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 2%

Coyah Mosher - THREE SISTERS FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Katharine Maness - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare In The Woods 2%

Michael Godsey - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

Sarah Mell - BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 2%

Chase Lee - MACBETH - Shakespeare in the Woods 2%

Samantha Haviland - THREE SISTERS FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Christopher Restino - THE GAME'S AFOOT OR HOLMES FORNTHE HOLIDAYS - The Dorset Players 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 26%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Paramount Players 23%

JUNIE B JONES - Weston Theater Company 16%

THE LION, THE WITCH, & THE WARDROBE - Lost Nation Theater 13%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 9%

MY FATHER'S DRAGON - Barre Opera House 6%

FRACTURED FABLES: ANASI & THE SUN GOD'S STORIES - Lost Nation Theater 4%

MY FATHERS DRAGON - Barre opera house 3%



Favorite Local Theatre

The Dorset Players 17%

Lost Nation Theater 10%

Between The Willows 9%

Lyric Theatre Company 8%

Vermont Stage 8%

Weston Theater Company 8%

We the People Theatre 7%

The Borderline Players 6%

Vermont Repertory Theatre 6%

Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 4%

Shakespeare In The Woods 3%

The Shelburne Players 3%

One Room Theatrics 2%

The Valley Players 2%

Valley Players Theater 2%

Dream Stages/ at the Off Center 1%

Dirt Road Theater 1%

Girls Nite Out Productions 1%

Lamoille County Players 0%

Walloomsac River Theatre Company 0%

Unadilla Theater 0%

The Paramount Players 0%

Fairfax Community Theater Company 0



