Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards; SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Stratford Festival Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Toronto Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jenny Pullon - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 14%

Janet Flynn and Judy Gibson - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 10%

Jon Alexander and Janet Flynn - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 9%

Shannon Murtagh - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 9%

Renee Jones - A CHORUS LINE - Clarkson Music Theatre 9%

Meg Sutton - FOOTLOOSE - Hillcrest Village Community Players 9%

Madison Arnason - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - BurlOak Theatre Group 8%

Emilia Ballester - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Doctor Bird Productions 7%

Gabby Noga - ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 5%

Kat Hindle - ANASTASIA - Alexander Showcase Theatre 4%

Meredith Shedden - FALSETTOS - Bowtie Productions 4%

Olivia Sgambelluri - TWO LEFT FEET - Thaumatrope Theatre 3%

Alana Collver - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Flato Academy theatre 3%

Emilia Ballester - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Winchester Street Theatre 3%

Rachel Levitt - XANADU - Scarborough Music Theatre 2%

Lorraine Kisma - JERRY’S GIRLS - Stage centre productions 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Donna Feore - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 29%

Cameron Carver - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 10%

Sarah Vance - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 9%

Bill Deamer - 42ND STREET - Princess of Wales 9%

Alisha-Jo Penny - LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - Small but Mighty Productions 8%

Lisa Stevens - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Huron County Theatre Ontario 7%

Julie Tomaino - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 7%

Aria Evans - APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR PORTIA WHITE - Canadian Opera Company 6%

Kendra Brophy - STRANGER SINGS! - Regent Theatre 6%

Cameron Carver - THE DIVINERS - Stratford Festival 4%

Brandon James Sim & Gavin Sibley - IT'S ALWAYS HAZY IN HAMILTON - The Player's Guild of Hamilton 3%

Candace Jennings - CINDERELLA... IF THE SHOE FITS - Theatre Orangeville 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Diana Pialis - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 12%

Lisa Arrigo - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 12%

Katharine Turner - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Scarborough Players 10%

Cory Sincennes - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 9%

Veronique Beaudet - FALSETTOS - Bowtie Productions 8%

Mikaela Cordero - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 8%

Pasha Bardell - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 8%

Gwyneth Sestito - ANASTASIA - Alexander Showcase Theatre 8%

Lisa Arrigo - A CHORUS LINE - Clarkson Music Theatre 8%

Cameron Ashley - ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 6%

Jennifer Simpson - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Flato Academy Theatre 4%

Van Yanez - XANADU - Scarborough Music Theatre 3%

Stage centre productions - JERRY’S GIRLS - Stage centre productions 2%

Tom Hearn - HOW FABULOUS IS THAT - Comedy Bar Danforth 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Gianfrancesco - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 12%

Gabriella Slade - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theater 11%

Ming Wong - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Crow’s Theatre 10%

David Boechler - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 9%

Bebe Brunjes - JUNIE B JONES - TYT theatre 6%

Cory Sincennes - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 5%

Andrew Nasturzio - STRANGER SINGS! - Regent Theatre 5%

Alex Amini - THE DARKTOWN STRUTTERS' BALL - Theatre Orangeville 4%

Joyce Padua - THE FULL MONTY - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 4%

Bebe Brunjes - CURIOUS GEORGE AND THE GOLDEN MEATBALL - TYT theatre 4%

Joyce Padua - MY FAIR LADY - Shaw Festival 4%

Wendi Speck - CINDERELLA... IF THE SHOE FITS - Theatre Orangeville 4%

Diséiye Thompson - APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR PORTIA WHITE - Canadian Opera Company 3%

Robert Jones - 42ND STREET - Princess of Wales 3%

Emily Dix - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 3%

Robin Fisher - WENDY AND PETER PAN - Stratford Festival 3%

Michelle Bohn - CYMBELINE - Stratford Festival 2%

Bebe Brunjes - THE HUNTING OF THE SNARK - TYT theatre 2%

Kalina Popova - ISLE OF DEMONS - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

Madison Caan - GIRLS UNWANTED - The King Black Box 1%

Ina Kerklaan - THREE MEN ON A BIKE - Guild Festival Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Dot Routledge - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 17%

Gillian Rodrigue - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 12%

Craig Marshall - INTO THE WOODS - Meadowvale Music Theatre 11%

Meredith Shedden - FALSETTOS - Bowtie Productions 10%

Mark Tingle - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 6%

Caitlyn Grant - ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 6%

Vincenzo Sestito - ANASTASIA - ALEXANDER SHOWCASE THEATRE 5%

Krista Mihevc - FOOTLOOSE - Hillcrest Village Community Players 5%

Beth Wilson - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Flato Academy Theatre 5%

Keith O'Connell - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Theatre Aurora 5%

Maggie Tavares - TWO LEFT FEET - Thaumatrope Theatre 4%

Manuele Mizzi - SWEENEY TODD - Doctor Bird Productions 4%

Michael Winn Johnson - XANADU - Scarborough Music Theatre 3%

Manuele Mizzi - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Doctor Bird Productions 3%

Lorraine Kisma - JERRY GIRLS - Stage centre productions 2%

Ginty Burns - PAPERBAG PRINCESS PANTOMIME - Nags players 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Donna Feore - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 21%

Chris Abraham - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Crow’s Theatre & MainStage Theatre 16%

Thom Allison - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 7%

CAITLIN TURNER - LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - SMALL BUT MIGHTY PRODUCTIONS 6%

Katie Kerr - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theater 6%

Zachary Mansfield - STRANGER SINGS! - Regent Theatre 6%

David Connolly - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Drayton Entertainment 5%

Robert McQueen - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 5%

Tim Caroll and Kimberley Rampersad - MY FAIR LADY - Shaw Festival 5%

Andrew Seok - ROSAMUND - Jeanne Lamon Hall 4%

Byron Laviolette - EMILIO'S A MILLION CHAMELEONS - Roseneath Theatre / The Pucking Fuppet Co. 4%

Lisa Stevens - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Huron Country Playhouse, Ontario 4%

Jonathan Church - 42ND STREET - Princess of Wales 4%

David Nairn - CINDERELLA... IF THE SHOE FITS - Theatre Orangeville 3%

Evan Harkai - THUMBELINA - TYT Theatre 3%

David Nairn - THE DARKTOWN STRUTTERS' BALL - Theatre Orangeville 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Meg Gibson - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Scarborough Players 50%

Isabella Cesari & Caitlyn Grant - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 28%

Lorraine Kimsa - APPOINTMENT WITH DEATH - Scarborough Theatre Guild 12%

Joan Burrows - SEQUENCE - Blackhorse Village Players 9%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Jovanni Sy - SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival 13%

Chris Abraham - UNCLE VANYA - Crow’s Theatre/Mirvish 9%

Sam White - ROMEO AND JULIET - Stratford Festival 7%

Rob Kempson - BED & BREAKFAST - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 6%

Seana McKenna - TWELFTH NIGHT - Stratford Festival 6%

Sheila McCarthy - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Drayton Entertainment 5%

Emily Dix - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 5%

André Sills - GET THAT HOPE - Stratford Festival 4%

Vinetta Strombergs - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Mirvish Productions/Pop Up Theatre Canada 4%

Aurora McClennan - A GOAT, A GHOST AND A GUINNESS - The Flare Productions 4%

Antoni Cimolino - LONDON ASSURANCE - Stratford Festival 4%

Daniel Reale - STIFF & SONS - Bare Theatre Collective 4%

Mitchell Cushman - AGE IS A FEELING - Soulpepper Theatre 3%

George F. Walker - GIRLS UNWANTED - The King Black Box 3%

Krista Jackson & Genviève Pelletier - THE DIVINERS - Stratford Festival 3%

Dean Gabourie - EDWARD ALBEE'S THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? - Stratford Festival 2%

Tyler J. Seguin - ISLE OF DEMONS - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

TJ Cheslea - IT'S ALWAYS HAZY IN HAMILTON - The Player's Guild of Hamilton 2%

Sue Miner - THREE MEN ON A BIKE - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

James Wallis - THE TWO NOBLE KINSMEN - Shakespeare BASH'd 2%

ted witzel - ROBERTO ZUCCO - Buddies in Bad Times 2%

Marie Farsi - WITH LOVE AND A MAJOR ORGAN - Here For Now Theatre Company 2%

Kelli Fox - DINNER WITH THE DUCHESS - Here For Now Theatre Company 2%

Jan Alexandra Smith - 12 DINNERS - Here For Now Theatre Company 2%

Megan Watson - PAUL AND LINDA PLAN A THREESOME - Here For Now Theatre Company 2%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 10%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 8%

RENT - Brampton Music Theatre 8%

MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 7%

ROCKY HORROR - Scarborough Music Theatre 6%

FALSETTOS - Bowtie Productions 5%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - City Centre Musical Productions 5%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Scarborough Players 5%

A CHORUS LINE - Clarkson Music Theatre 5%

SWEENEY TODD - Doctor Bird Productions 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Meadowvale Music Theatre 4%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Winchester Street Theatre 4%

FOOTLOOSE - Hillcrest Village Community Players 4%

TWO LEFT FEET - Thaumatrope Theatre 4%

XANADU - Scarborough Music Theatre 3%

ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 3%

ANASTASIA - ALEXANDER SHOWCASE THEATRE 3%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Theatre Aurora 3%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 2%

MAMMA MIA! - Meadowvale Theatre 2%

THE UNMANAGEABLE SISTERS - Toronto Irish Players 1%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Flato Academy Theatre 1%

OPENING NIGHT - St. Marys Comunity Players 1%

SEQUENCE - Blackhorse Village Players 1%

LOW PAY? DON'T PAY - Alumnae Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 22%

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Crow’s Theatre 12%

STRANGER SINGS! - Regent Theatre 7%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 5%

POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 5%

CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 4%

42ND STREET - Princess of Wales Theatre 4%

PRISCILLIA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Drayton Entertainment 3%

MY FAIR LADY - Shaw Festival 3%

THE REAR WINDOW - Hart House Theatre 3%

ROCKOF AGES - St. Jacobs Country Playhouse, Ontario 2%

LOVE YOU TO DEATH - Small but Mighty Productions 2%

STIFF & SONS - Bare Theatre Collective 2%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Stratford Festival 2%

LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - SMALL BUT MIGHTY PRODUCTIONS 2%

APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR PORTIA WHITE - Canadian Opera Company 2%

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Mirvish Productions/Pop Up Theatre Canada 2%

ROSAMUND - Jeanne Lamon Hall 2%

BEST OF SECOND CITY: COMEDY PARTY - The Second City 1%

SECOND CITY SWIPES RIGHT - The Second City 1%

DON GIOVANNI - Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts (Canadian Opera Company) 1%

THE DIVINERS - Stratford Festival 1%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Drayton Entertainment 1%

THE TWO NOBLE KINSMEN - Shakespeare BASH'd 1%

CINDERELLA... IF THE SHOE FITS - Theatre Orangeville 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Emily Pople - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 15%

John Dalgleish - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 15%

Chris Northey - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 14%

Emily Pople - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Doctor Bird Productions 9%

Niall Durcan - FALSETTOS - Bowtie Productions 9%

Sophie Mihevc - FOOTLOOSE - Hillcrest Village Community Players 8%

Emily Pople - SWEENEY TODD - Doctor Bird Productions 8%

Jadyn Buchanan - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 8%

Isabella Cesari - ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 6%

Emily Pople - XANADU - Scarborough Music Theatre 4%

Marc Siversky - JERRY’S GIRLS - Stage centre productions 3%

Marc Siverski - APPOINTMENT WITH DEATH - Scarborough Theatre Guild 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Bonnie Beecher - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 21%

Kimberly Purtell - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Crow’s Theatre 16%

Kimberly Purtell - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 7%

Mikael Kangas - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 7%

Ben Cracknell - 42ND STREET - Princess of Wales 6%

Jareth Li - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 6%

Wesley Babcock - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 5%

Abbey Kruse - A GOAT, A GHOST AND A GUINNESS - The King Black Box 5%

Adam Walters - ISLE OF DEMONS - Guild Festival Theatre 4%

Bonnie Beecher - APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR PORTIA WHITE - Canadian Opera Company 4%

Colin Hughes - STRANGER SINGS! - Regent Theatre 4%

Kaileigh Krysztofiak - HEDDA GABLER - Stratford Festival 3%

Nick Blais - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Mirvish Productions/Pop Up Theatre Canada 3%

Elijah MacLeod - IT'S ALWAYS HAZY IN HAMILTON - The Player's Guild of Hamilton 3%

Amy Reuben - THINGS WE LOST IN THE FIRE - Promise Productions 2%

Chris Malkowski - CINDERELLA... IF THE SHOE FITS - Theatre Orangeville 2%

Chris Malkowski - THE DARKTOWN STRUTTERS' BALL - Theatre Orangeville 2%

Daniel Carter-Brennan - AGE IS A FEELING - Soulpepper Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

John Pugh - RENT - Brampton Music Theatre 12%

Miguel Malaco - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 11%

Bob Hardinge - A CHORUS LINE - Clarkson Music Theatre 10%

Kevin Little - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 10%

Ethan Rotenberg - FALSETTOS - Bowtie Productions 10%

James Quigley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 9%

Ethan Rotenberg - SWEENEY TODD - Doctor Bird Productions 8%

Michele Jacot - FOOTLOOSE - Hillcrest Village Community Players 6%

Ariane Prescott & Jo O'Leary-Ponzo - TWO LEFT FEET - Thaumatrope Theatre 6%

Ethan Rotenberg - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Winchester Street Theatre 6%

Gwyneth Sestito - ANASTASIA - ALEXANDER SHOWCASE THEATRE 6%

Hannah Huang-Semenuk - ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 4%

Michael Grieco - XANADU - Scarborough Music Theatre 3%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Laura Burton - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 21%

Elizabeth Baird - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theater 14%

Matthew Stodolak - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 8%

Franklin Brasz - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 8%

Darryn de Souza - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Drayton Entertainment 8%

Donald Johnson - 42ND STREET - Princess of Wales 7%

Mark Camilleri - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 6%

Sean Mayes & the COC Orchestra - APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR PORTIA WHITE - Canadian Opera Company 6%

Quinton Naughton - LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - Small but Mighty Productions 5%

Nick Mustapha - CINDERELLA.. IF THE SHOE FITS - Theatre Orangeville 4%

Steven Reineke - BROADWAY BLOCKBUSTERS - Toronto Symphony Orchestra 3%

Quinton Naughton - JUNIE B JONES - TYT theatre 3%

Michael Vieira - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 3%

Nick Mustapha - THE DARKTOWN STRUTTERS' BALL - Theatre Orangeville 2%

Quinton Naughton - ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY - TYT theatre 1%

Quinton Naughton - THE HUNTING OF THE SNARK - TYT theatre 1%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

MAMMA MIA - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 24%

ROCKY HORROR - Scarborough Music Theatre 8%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 8%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 6%

RENT - Brampton Music Theatre 6%

FALSETTOS - Bowtie Productions 4%

A CHORUS LINE - Clarkson Music Theatre 4%

PARADE - Wavestage Theatre 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Meadowvale Music Theatre 4%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - BurlOak Theatre Group 4%

FOOTLOOSE - Hillcrest Village Community Players 4%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Doctor Bird Productions 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Doctor Bird Productions 3%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Theatre Aurora 3%

TWO LEFT FEET - Thaumatrope Theatre 3%

ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 3%

ANASTASIA - ALEXANDER SHOWCASE THEATRE 2%

XANADU - Scarborough Music Theatre 2%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Bowtie Productions 2%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Flato Academy Theatre 2%

JEERYS GIRLS - Stage centre productions 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 28%

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Crow’s Theatre 18%

42ND STREET - Princess of Wales 7%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 6%

MY FAIR LADY - Shaw Festival 6%

CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 6%

STRANGER SINGS! - Regent Theatre 5%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Huron Country Playhouse, Ontario 5%

POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 4%

PRISICILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Drayton Entertainment 4%

APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR PORTIA WHITE - Canadian Opera Company 3%

LOVE YOU TO DEATH - SMALL BUT MIGHTY PRODUCTIONS 3%

LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - SMALL BUT MIGHTY PRODCTIONS 1%

LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - Small but Mighty Productions 1%

ROSAMUND - Jeanne Lamon Hall 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

TWO LEFT FEET - Thaumatrope Theatre 57%

TOMMY RHODES - Basement Productions 43%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival 17%

CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 13%

CINDERELLA... IF THE SHOE FITS - Theatre Orangeville 8%

POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 8%

THE DIVINERS - Stratford Festival 6%

AGE IS A FEELING - Soulpepper Theatre 6%

LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - Small but Mighty Productions 6%

GIRLS UNWANTED - The King Black Box 5%

ROSAMUND - Toronto Fringe Festival 5%

APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR PORTIA WHITE - Canadian Opera Company 4%

THREE MEN ON A BIKE - Guild Festival Theatre 4%

A GOAT, A GHOST AND A GUINNESS - The Flare Productions 4%

IT'S ALWAYS HAZY IN HAMILTON - The Player's Guild of Hamilton 4%

GET THAT HOPE - Stratford Festival 3%

CRIME AFTER CRIME (AFTER CRIME) - Sex T-Rex 3%

THE DARKTOWN STRUTTERS' BALL - Theatre Orangeville 1%

12 DINNERS - Here For Now Theatre Company 1%

DINNER WITH THE DUCHESS - Here For Now Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Taylor Long - FALSETTOS - Bowtie Productions 9%

Alison Colissimo - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 7%

Patricia Mongeon - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 6%

Misha Khorramshahi - RENT - Brampton Music Theatre 6%

Carys McDonald - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 4%

Christian Baes - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 4%

Jameson Mosher - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 4%

Meagan MacPherson - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 3%

Jasmine Haughey - ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 3%

Duncan Lang - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 3%

Avra fainer - SWEENEY TODD - Doctor Bird Productions 3%

Katie Prestage - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Theatre Aurora 3%

Stefania Vetere - ANASTASIA - ALEXANDER SHOWCASE THEATRE 2%

Carlos Bastarrachea - SWEENEY TODD - Doctor Bird Productions 2%

Callan Forrester - TWO LEFT FEET - Thaumatrope Theatre 2%

Laura Schachtler - A CHORUS LINE - Clarkson Music Theatre 2%

Erica Astles - INTO THE WOODS - Meadowvale Music Theatre 2%

Cara Humeniuk - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 2%

Allison Humeniuk - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 2%

Derek Faulconer - A CHORUS LINE - Clarkson Music Theatre 2%

Jasmine Jenkinson - TWO LEFT FEET - Thaumatrope Theatre 2%

Colette Richardson - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 2%

Carlos Bastarrachea - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Doctor Bird Productions 2%

Cara Humeniuk - XANADU - Scarborough Music Theatre 2%

Crystal Casera - TWO LEFT FEET - Thaumatrope Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Hayley Gillis - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Crow’s Theatre 10%

Dan Chameroy - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 9%

Steve Ross - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 7%

Henry Firmston - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 5%

Maggie Lacasse - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theater 5%

Danielle Wade - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theater 5%

Mark Uhre - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 5%

Sydney Gauvin - STRANGER SINGS! - Regent Theatre 5%

Adam Francis Proulx - EMILIO'S A MILLION CHAMELEONS - Roseneath Theatre / The Pucking Fuppet Co. 4%

Adrienne Danrich - APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR PORTIA WHITE - Canadian Opera Company 4%

Emily Watt - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 4%

Duncan Lang - STRANGER SINGS! - Regent Theatre 3%

Tom Rooney - MY FAIR LADY - Shaw Festival 3%

Jeff Lillico - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 3%

Camila Farah - LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - Small but Mighty Productions 3%

AJ Bridel - ROSAMUND - Jeanne Lamon Hall 2%

Gabi Epstein - ROSAMUND - Toronto Fringe Festival 2%

Kristi Frank - MY FAIR LADY - Shaw Festival 2%

Bebe Brunjes - LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - Small but Mighty Productions 2%

Sean Arbuckle - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 2%

Ruthie Henshall - 42ND STREET - Princess of Wales 2%

Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 2%

Athan Giazitzidis - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 2%

JAY MOSHER - LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - SMALL BUT MIGHTY PRODUCTIONS 1%

Jameson Mosher - LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - Small but Mighty Productions 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Misha Harding - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Scarborough Players 17%

Talfryn Quiring - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 12%

Jada Rifkin - TAPE - Toronto Fringe Festival 12%

Olivia (Eun-Jung) Jon - SEQUENCE - Blackhorse Village Players 10%

Chi-Chi Onuah - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 9%

Brendan Rush - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 7%

Stephen Flett - APPOINTMENT WITH DEATH - Scarborough Theatre Guild 7%

Josie Dolin - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 7%

Emeline Edgett - STATION 42 - Sanos Theatre 4%

Quaid Lale - LOW PAY? DON'T PAY! - Alumnae Theatre 4%

Dillon Strasser-Einish - STATION 42 - Sanos Theatre 3%

Ethan Keyes - LOW PAY? DON'T PAY! - Alumnae Theatre 3%

Cydney Watson - THE BLUFFS - Midtwenties Theatre 3%

Michelle Paré - LOW PAY? DON'T PAY! - Alumnae Theatre 3%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Vanessa Sears - ROMEO AND JULIET - Stratford Festival 12%

Adrian Pang - SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival 9%

Amir Haidar - BED & BREAKFAST - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 6%

Blythe Wilson - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Drayton Entertainment 5%

Cynthia Jimenez-Hicks - WENDY AND PETER PAN - Stratford Festival 5%

Cayne Kitagawa - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 4%

Lucy Peacock - EDWARD ALBEE'S THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? - Stratford Festival 4%

Alexandra Floras-Matic - GIRLS UNWANTED - The King Black Box 4%

Tom McCamus - SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival 3%

Haley McGee - AGE IS A FEELING - Soulpepper Theatre 3%

Laura Condlln - TWELFTH NIGHT - Stratford Festival 3%

Jessica B Hill - TWELFTH NIGHT - Stratford Festival 3%

Jonathan Mason - ROMEO AND JULIET - Stratford Festival 3%

Victoria Sullivan - IT'S ALWAYS HAZY IN HAMILTON - The Player's Guild of Hamilton 3%

Sara Topham - HEDDA GABLER - Stratford Festival 3%

Kyle Golemba - BED & BREAKFAST - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 3%

Jo Chim - SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival 2%

Emilio Vieira - THE TWO NOBLE KINSMEN - Shakespeare BASH'd 2%

Colin A. Doyle - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Mirvish Productions/Pop Up Theatre Canada 2%

Rachel Cairns - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Mirvish Productions/Pop Up Theatre Canada 2%

Gavin Sibley - IT'S ALWAYS HAZY IN HAMILTON - The Player's Guild of Hamilton 2%

Craig Lauzon - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Mirvish Productions/Pop Up Theatre Canada 1%

Marline Yan - GIRLS UNWANTED - The King Black Box 1%

Melanie Janzen - THE VIEW FROM HERE - Theatre Orangeville 1%

Oliver Georgiou - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Scarbourgh Players 39%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Lawrence Park South/Thaumatrope Theatre 20%

THE UNMANAGEABLE SISTERS - Toronto Irish Players 14%

STATION 42 - Sanos Theatre 9%

LOW PAY? DON'T PAY! - Alumnae Theatre 9%

OPENING NIGHT - St. Marys Community Players 5%

SEQUENCE - Blackhorse Village Players 5%



Best Play (Professional)

SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival 17%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Stratford Festival 16%

UNCLE VANYA - Crow’s Theatre/Mirvish 14%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Drayton Entertainment 7%

AGE IS A FEELING - Soulpepper Theatre 6%

ROBERTO ZUCCO - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 5%

THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 4%

RAT ACADEMY - Toronto Fringe Festival 4%

EDWARD ALBEE'S THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? - Stratford Festival 4%

CRIME AFTER CRIME (AFTER CRIME) - Sex T-Rex 3%

THREE MEN ON A BIKE - Guild Festival Theatre 3%

THE VIEW FROM HERE - Theatre Orangeville 3%

GIRLS UNWANTED - The King Black Box 2%

STIFF & SONS - Bare Theatre Collective 2%

THE TWO NOBLE KINSMEN - Shakespeare BASH'd 2%

GET THAT HOPE - Stratford Festival 2%

A GOAT, A GHOST AND A GUINNESS - The Flare Productions 2%

ISLE OF DEMONS - Guild Festival Theatre 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Beth Weymouth - INTO THE WOODS - Meadowvale Music Theatre 23%

Andrew Dominick. - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Doctor Bird Productions 13%

Meredith Wolting - ANASTASIA - ALEXANDER SHOWCASE THEATRE 12%

Gillian Rodrigue - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 11%

Pierre Rajotte - JERRYS GIRLS - Stage centre productions 8%

Montserrat Cadena - ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 8%

Charlotte Koo-Harris - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 8%

Gloria Buchert - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 7%

Jason Dauvin - BOY BOY AND THE MAGIC DRUM - Under a Grove Theatre 6%

Isabella Cesari - LOW PAY? DON'T PAY! - Alumnae Theatre 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Gianfrancesco - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 19%

Brandon Kleiman - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 13%

Joanna Yu - SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival 10%

Cory Sincennes - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 9%

Beckie Morris - CINDERELLA... IF THE SHOE FITS - Theatre Orangeville 8%

Robert Jones - 42ND STREET - Princess of Wales 6%

Cory Sincennes - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 5%

Anahita Dehbonehie - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Mirvish Productions/Pop Up Theatre Canada 5%

Zoe Hurwitz - AGE IS A FEELING - Soulpepper Theatre 5%

Robin Fisher - WENDY AND PETER PAN - Stratford Festival 5%

Wesley Babcock & Emily Dix - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 5%

Laura Warren - APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR PORTIA WHITE - Canadian Opera Company 4%

Sophie Ann Rooney - GIRLS UNWANTED - The King Black Box 2%

Beckie Morris - DORIS & IVY IN THE HOME - Theatre Orangeville 2%

Niloufar Ziaee - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Mirvish Productions/Pop Up Theatre Canada 1%

Theodore McClennan - A GOAT, A GHOST AND A GUINNESS - The Flare Productions 1%

Patricia Reilly - WITH LOVE AND A MAJOR ORGAN - Here For Now Theatre Company 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Mack Flynn - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 24%

Greg Salisbury - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 20%

Deanna Mann - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 19%

Mack Flynn - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 17%

Emma Hyslop - XANADU - Scarborough Music Theatre 11%

Will Carriere & Cass Iacovelli - ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 10%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Haley Parcher - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 21%

Brian Kenny - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 12%

Alessandro Juliani - SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival 11%

Ranil Sonnadara - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 8%

Romeo Candido - WENDY AND PETER PAN - Stratford Festival 6%

Kevin Konarzewski - FOOTLOOSE - Hillcrest Village Community Players 6%

Brian Kenny - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 6%

Wayne Hawthorne - APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR PORTIA WHITE - Canadian Opera Company 5%

Abbey Kruse - A GOAT, A GHOST AND A GUINNESS - The Flare Productions 5%

Dale Wakefield - STRANGER SINGS! - Regent Theatre 5%

Emily Dix - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 3%

Ashley Naomi Skye - ISLE OF DEMONS - Guild Festival Theatre 3%

Brandon James Sim - IT'S ALWAYS HAZY IN HAMILTON - The Player's Guild of Hamilton 3%

Emily Dix - THE REAR WINDOW - Hart House Theatre 3%

James Sutherland - IT'S ALWAYS HAZY IN HAMILTON - The Player's Guild of Hamilton 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Avi Petliar - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 11%

Alexandra Chappell - A CHORUS LINE - Clarkson Music Theatre 6%

Tori Waller - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 6%

Abi Oliphant - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Theatre Aurora 5%

Aidan Ross - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 5%

David Smith - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Doctor Bird Productions 5%

Thomas Winiker - INTO THE WOODS - Meadowvale Music Theatre 5%

Taylor Long - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Doctor Bird Productions 4%

Sydney Gauvin - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 4%

Joshua Kilimnik - FALSETTOS - Bowtie Productions 4%

Katie Prestage - INTO THE WOODS - Meadowvale Music Theatre 4%

Erin Jennelle Teodoro - TWO LEFT FEET - Thaumatrope Theatre 3%

Ayokunmi Oladesu - ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 3%

Christian Baes - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 3%

Jada Rifkin - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 3%

Azaria Shams - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 3%

Tara Wachter - ANASTASIA - ALEXANDER SHOWCASE THEATREmm 2%

Rhys Parker - ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 2%

Lindsay Stocks - MAMMA MIA! - Meadowvale Theatre 2%

Connie Theos - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 2%

Neil Cameron - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 2%

Stuart Le Fevre - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 2%

Bryce Lynas - MAMMA MIA - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 2%

Clive Lacey - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Theatre Aurora 2%

Connie Theo - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 15%

Louise Pitre - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Crow’s Theatre 11%

AJ Bridel - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 9%

Starr Domingue - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 7%

James Daly - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 6%

Sarah Strange - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 5%

Gabi Epstein - ROSAMUND - A NEW MUSICAL - Jeanne Lamon Hall 5%

Adam Brazier - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 5%

Callan Forrester - GUY DOESN'T LIKE MUSICALS - playhouse collective 4%

Lee Siegel - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Drayton Entertainment 4%

Diego Teran - STRANGER SINGS! - Regent Theatre 4%

BAILEY WILSON - LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - SMALL BUT MIGHTY PRODUCTIONS 3%

Nick Xidos - LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - SMALL BUT MIGHTY PRODUCTIONS 3%

Kale Penny - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 2%

Nicholas Xidos - LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - small but mighty productions 2%

Kelsey Verzotti - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 2%

Linda Cash - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 2%

Henos Girma - APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR PORTIA WHITE - Canadian Opera Company 2%

AMY DEE-SMITH - LOVE YOU TO DEATH - SMALL BUT MIGHTY PRODUCTIONS 2%

Andrew Seok - ROSAMUND - A NEW MUSICAL - Jeanne Lamon Hall 2%

David Rogers - ROSAMUND - A NEW MUSICAL - Jeanne Lamon Hall 1%

Athan Giazitzidis - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 1%

Jeff Irving - ROSAMUND - A NEW MUSICAL - Jeanne Lamon Hall 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Tina McCulloch - THE UNMANAGEABLE SISTERS - Toronto Irish Players 24%

Jillian Peters - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 17%

Rhys Parker - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 12%

Eliza Smith - LOW PAY? DON'T PAY! - Alumnae Theatre 8%

Ailsa Wilson - LOW PAY? DON'T PAY! - Alumnae Theatre 7%

Adrian Muhajarine - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 7%

Kate Megginson - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 7%

Quaid Lale - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 7%

Andrew Easterling - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 6%

Janae Roomes - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Lawrence Park South/Thaumatrope Theatre 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Andrew Iles - ROMEO AND JULIET - Stratford Festival 12%

Phoebe Hu - SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival 10%

Nestor Lozano Jr. - WENDY AND PETER PAN - Stratford Festival 10%

Jada Rifkin - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Mirvish Productions/Pop Up Theatre Canada 8%

Sara-Jeanne Hosie - WENDY AND PETER PAN - Stratford Festival 8%

Anthony Palermo - EDWARD ALBEE'S THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA - Stratford Festival 7%

Deborah Hay - TWELFTH NIGHT - Stratford Festival 7%

Cayne Kitagawa - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 5%

Chick Reid - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Drayton Entertainment 5%

L.A. Sweeney - GIRLS UNWANTED - The King Black Box 4%

Ziggy Schulting - GIRLS UNWANTED - The King Black Box 4%

Antonino Pruiti - THE REAR WINDOW - Hart House Theatre 3%

Joella Crichton - HEDDA GABLER - Stratford Festival 3%

Josue Laboucane - THE DIVINERS - Stratford Festival 3%

Christopher Allen - CYMBELINE - Stratford Festival 3%

Julia Nish-Lapidus - THE TWO NOBLE KINSMEN - Shakespeare BASH'd 2%

Antonino Pruiti - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 2%

Matthew Nadeau - A GOAT, A GHOST AND A GUINNESS - The Flare Productions 2%

Kenneth Lachlan - A GOAT, A GHOST AND A GUINNESS - The Flare Productions 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Scarborough Music Theatre 19%

Shifting Ground Collective 6%

Red Sandcastle 6%

Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 6%

Wavestage Theatre Company 6%

Brampton Music Theatre 6%

Bowtie Productions 6%

Meadowvale Music Theatre 5%

Thaumatrope Theatre 5%

Doctor Bird Productions 4%

Hillcrest Village Community Players 4%

Clarkson Music Theatre 4%

Toronto Irish Players 3%

Small But Mighty Productions 3%

Alumnae Theatre 3%

Theatre Aurora 3%

City Centre Musical Productions 2%

Etobicoke Musical Theatre 2%

St. Marys Community Players 1%

Stage centre productions 1%

Flato Academy Theatre 1%

Fairview Library 1%

Sweet Action Theatre 1%

Nags Players 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Theatre Aquarius 11%

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 10%

Tarragon Theatre 10%

Canadian Opera Company 9%

The Second City 8%

Capitol Theatre Port Hope 7%

T.Y.T Theatre 6%

Theatre Orangeville 6%

Coal Mine Theatre 5%

Small but Mighty Productions 4%

Here For Now Theatre Company 3%

Guild Festival Theatre 3%

The Player's Guild of Hamilton 3%

Bygone Theatre 3%

Pop Up Theatre Canada 2%

Basement Productions 2%

The King Black Box 2%

Playhouse Collective 2%

Bad Dog Theatre 2%

The Flare Productions 1%



