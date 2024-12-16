Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards; MARY POPPINS at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Hui Cha Poos - RENT - Southern Plains Productions 30%

Vincent Sandoval - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 20%

Abby Morris-Sherman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 16%

Cassie Abate - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

Ellie Valdez - SPAMALOT - Pollard theatre 12%

Michelle Rambo - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 9%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeffrey Meek - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 21%

Jeffrey Meek - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 14%

Patrick Towne/ Jenny Rottmayer - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 10%

Kristy Johnson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Poteet Theatre 10%

Anwen Wenger - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare 9%

Phoebe Westbrooks - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 8%

Brenna Wickstrom - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 8%

Brenna Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 7%

Annette Cook - SPAMALOT - Pollard theatre 7%

Christine Lanning - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Jewel Box Theatre 7%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ashley Wells - JERSEY BOYS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 16%

Patrick Towne - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 15%

Lyn Cramer - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

Collin Andrulonis - INTO THE WOODS - Poteet Theatre OKC 12%

Brian Cheslik & Michael Baron - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 11%

Timothy Stewart - SPAMALOT - Pollard theatre 11%

Cameron King - RENT - Southern Plains Productions 9%

Suzanne Richtal - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 7%

Maggie Watson - GODSPELL - Cheyanne Marie Enterprises 5%



Best Direction Of A Play

Michael Baron - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 18%

Brenna Wickstrom - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 14%

Anne Steele - EURYDICE - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 10%

Brenna Wickstrom - LITTLE WOMEN: A HOLIDAY EXPERIENCE - Storyteller Theatre OKC 7%

Jerome stevenson - WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Pollard theatre 6%

Terry Veal - FIREFLIES - Carpenter Square Theatre 5%

Acadia Barrengos - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 5%

Erin woods - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the park 5%

Isaiah Williams - THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES - Oklahoma Children's Theatre 5%

Kris Kuss - 7 STORIES - 3rd Act Theatre Company 4%

Billie Thrash - A SHERLOCK CAROL - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

denise hughes - ON GOLDEN POND - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

Brenna Wickstrom - FAIRYTALE FARMS - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Christine Jolly - 12 ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Justice Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Rodney Brazil - INHERIT THE WIND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Justice & Brenna Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 2%

Justice Wickstrom - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 2%

Jamie Brewster - THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 11%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 11%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lawton Community Theatre 10%

MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

RENT - Southern Plains Productions 5%

FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 5%

WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Pollard theatre 4%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - poteet 4%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 4%

GODSPELL - Cheyanne Marie Enterprises 3%

TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 3%

CABARET - Sooner Theatre 2%

FIREFLIES - Carpenter Square Theatre 2%

CATS - Sooner Theatre 2%

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

INHERIT THE WIND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

12 ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

A SHERLOCK CAROL - 3rd Act Theatre Company 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Annie Weigand - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 26%

Bree Perez - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 21%

Patrick Towne/ Brett Rottmayer - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 17%

Ivy Walker - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 13%

Justice Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 11%

Mikie Gillmore - THE WONDER - 3rd Act Theatre Company 8%

Bree Perez - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 5%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

David Andrews Rodgers - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 31%

David Andrews Rodgers - JERSEY BOYS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 23%

Mervin Tay - CATS - Sooner Theatre 19%

Jordan Andrews - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

Jordan Andrews - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 13%



Best Musical

MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lawton Community Theatre 12%

CABARET - Sooner Theatre 9%

JERSEY BOYS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

INTO THE WOODS - Poteet Theatre 8%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 7%

RENT - Southern Plains Productions 7%

SPAMALOT - Pollard theatre 5%

GODSPELL - Cheyanne Marie Enterprises 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Dan Tibbs - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lawton Community Theatre 14%

Adrianna Hicks - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 11%

Kaylie Fitzpatrick - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

Amber Hillhouse - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Taylor Reich - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 5%

Megan Montgomery - SPAMALOT - Pollard theatre 5%

Tyson Woodard - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre 4%

Jenny Rader - INTO THE WOODS - Poteet Theatre 4%

Lance Overdoff - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Poteet Theatre 4%

Joe DiBello - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 4%

Robin Robinson - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Eliana dobey - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

MK Mackey - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Trey Harrington - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Sandra Mae Frank - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Paige Cain - INTO THE WOODS - Poteet Theatre 3%

Taylor Reich - CABARET - Sooner Theatre 2%

Logan Wright - RENT - southern plains productions 2%

Dustin Boatwright - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Aidan Joyce - RENT - Southern Plains Productions 2%

Heath Jones - CABARET - Sooner Theatre 2%

Mervin Primeaux O'Bryant - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Dustin Boatwright - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Maya Lagerstam - RENT - Southern Plains Productions 1%

Maggie Sherman - CATS - Sooner Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

D Lance Marsh - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 17%

Dylan Howard - DIARY OF ANN FRANK - Storyteller OKC 17%

Cam Taylor - 7 STORIES - 3rd Act Theatre Company 8%

Connor Irwin - EURYDICE - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Tiffany Tuggle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare 6%

Wil Rogers - TWELFTH NIGHT - Oklahoma Shakespeare 4%

Maggie Watson - LITTLE WOMEN: A HOLIDAY EXPERIENCE - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

Evan Goebel - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation 4%

Doug Monson - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Taylor Reich - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Susan riley - WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Pollard Theatre 3%

Sydney Wehmeyer - EURYDICE - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Daniel Thompson - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Ed Spinelli - THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

Lilli Bassett - FIREFLIES - Carpenter Square Theatre 2%

denise hughes - THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

Joe DiBello - 12 ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Paxton Kliewer - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare 2%

Lilli Bassett - MAKING SWEET TEA AND OTHER SECRETS - Carpenter Square Theatre 2%

Rob May - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Rob May - FIREFLIES - Carpenter Square Theatre 1%

Don Taylor - A SHERLOCK CAROL - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

Lily Bassett - THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

katy hayes - ON GOLDEN POND - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

Kevin Welfare - INHERIT THE WIND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%



Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 23%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 17%

EURYDICE - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

LITTLE WOMEN: A HOLIDAY EXPERIENCE - Storyteller Theatre OKC 9%

WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Pollard Theatre 7%

DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 6%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare 6%

FIREFLIES - Carpenter Square Theatre 6%

INHERIT THE WIND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

12 ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

7 STORIES - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

ON GOLDEN POND - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

A SHERLOCK CAROL - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

FAIRYTALE FARMS - Storyteller Theatre OKC 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Koch - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 26%

Justice Wickstrom - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 20%

Stephanie Busing - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 18%

Ben Hall - MAKING SWEET TEA AND OTHER SECRETS - Carpenter Square Theatre 17%

Justice Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 11%

Leo Murphy - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 8%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Corey Ray - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 29%

Justice Wickstrom - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 19%

Jacob Henry - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 15%

Justice Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 12%

Brett Rottmayer - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 12%

Brett Rottmayer - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 12%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Cassie Magrath - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lawton Community Theatre 18%

Ashley Mandanas - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 17%

Isaiah Williams - RENT - Southern plains Productions 10%

Kaylie Fitzpatrick - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

Ashley mandanas - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Baylee Fitzgerald - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Janna Carr - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Jerome Stevenson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Jessica Cajina - RENT - Southern Plains Productions 5%

Ariana Sophia - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 5%

Ellie Ritchal - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Poteet Theatre 5%

Lexi Windsor - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Krissy Lemon - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Gregor Lopez - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ronn Burton - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 15%

David Burkhart - BEN BUTLER - Carpenter Square Theatre 9%

Hannah Dedmon - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 7%

Kevin Wellfare - EURYDICE - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Dylan Howard - FAIRYTALE FARMS - Storyteller Theatre OKC 7%

Stephanie Hensen - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 7%

Bellah Crawford - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare 5%

Ariana Sophia - JANE AUSTEN’S CHRISTMAS CRACKER - Oklahoma Shakespeare 5%

Joe Kelley - MAKING SWEET TEA AND OTHER SECRETS - Carpenter Square Theatre 5%

Mikala Novitsky - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

joe kelley - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

Connor Marshall - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

Ed Spinelli - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Grace Parker - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Alix Golden - INHERIT THE WIND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Ed Spinelli - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Alix Golden - THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

katy hayes - THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

Ian Clinton - A SHERLOCK CAROL - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Laurie Blankenship - MAKING SWEET TEA AND OTHER SECRETS - Carpenter Square Theatre 2%

joe kelley - ON GOLDEN POND - Jewel Box Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 16%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lawton Community Theatre 16%

MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 16%

FAIRYTALE FARMS - Storyteller Theatre OKC 14%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Poteet Theatre 12%

BARTERED BANANA - Painted Sky Opera 7%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 7%

ROCK OF AGES - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

ZOMBIE PROM - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 6%



Favorite Local Theatre

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 32%

Storyteller Theatre OKC 11%

Lawton Community Theatre 10%

Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

Carpenter Square Theatre 7%

Poteet Theatre 6%

3rd Act Theatre Company 4%

Pollard theatre 4%

Southern Plains Productions 3%

Sooner Theatre 3%

OKC Rep 3%

Oklahoma Shakespeare 3%

Oklahoma Children's Theatre 2%

Jewel Box Theatre 1%

Shawnee Little Theatre 1%

Spotligh 1%



Comments

