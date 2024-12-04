Santa and Princesses Visit Dominion Energy Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cadence, with assistance from Richmond Ballet, invites the public into a winter wonderland to meet Santa and others at Bob and Sally Mooney Hall at Dominion Energy Center, December 15 – 17, 2024 with afternoon and evening sessions available. This is a ticketed event and those in attendance will enjoy a festive photo opportunity and will be able to take home a professional digital photo with Santa to cherish for years to come.

All event proceeds benefit Richmond Ballet’s Ballet for All community ticket program, and Cadence's educational and outreach programs, ensuring that young minds have the opportunity to grow, learn, and thrive.

Tickets for the Santa’s Magical Visit are $12 (plus applicable fees) and can be purchased online only and take place during the afternoon.

Dates and Times:

Sunday, December 15: 12:30 PM – 4:00 PM

Monday, December 16: 12:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday, December 17: 12:30 PM – 5:00 PM

*Tickets are good at any point within this timeframe.

The Enchanting Evening Celebration sessions are $25 (plus applicable fees) offer festive music, delicious cookies, hot chocolate and live performances as well as a professional digital photo and can be purchased online only.

Dates and Times:

Sunday, December 15: 4:00 PM – 4:45 PM & 6:00 PM – 6:45 PM

Monday, December 16: 6:00 PM – 6:45 PM

Tuesday, December 17: 6:00 PM – 6:45 PM

Those who are attending either the Cadence production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical or the Richmond Ballet’s presentation of The Nutcracker are also encouraged to participate and must purchase tickets for Santa’s visits for both the afternoon and evening sessions.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical runs December 13-22, 2024, with eight performances at the Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse at Dominion Energy Center, based on the best-selling book by Barbara Robinson. The musical follows the chaotic story of the Herdman kids, the worst-behaved children in town, who land the lead roles in the church's Christmas pageant, forcing the director and Reverend to help the community discover the true meaning of Christmas. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical features music and lyrics by Malcolm Hillgartner with the book and lyrics by Jahnna Beecham.

Stoner Winslett’s production of the beloved holiday classic has charmed Virginians for more than four decades. With its stunning choreography, lavish sets and costumes, and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, The Nutcracker is a magical experience for audiences of all ages! The Nutcracker with the Richmond Symphony is engaged at Dominion Energy Center December 7-23, 2024.

