Review: THANKS FOR HAVING ME, Riverside Studios

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Meet someone authentically, fall deeply and passionately in love, settle down right away, get married, have children… That’s what is expected of us by the time we are 30, right? But what if your girlfriend of eight years breaks up with you on a random afternoon and the only person you want to talk to is on his whatever-it-is date number of that week?

Thanks for Having Me has made a comeback this week, but this time at the Riverside Studios. Written and starring Keelan Kember, the play centres around 30-year-old Cashel after his devastating break-up with his girlfriend of eight years, Lily. While on a date with yet another girl, Cashel’s best friend, Honey, receives the call about the heartbreak. Overhearing this, Honey’s date, Maya, insists that Cashel come over for comfort, later suggesting they double-date with her friend Eloise. And so begins the events of complicating feelings, confusing love and limerence, and coming to terms with the fact that we may be more in love with someone than we think.

Navigating the messiness of modern dating, while also diving into raw and honest realities that come with processing your own emotions, is something that is almost a canon event in any 20-something-year-old’s life. But sometimes you just need to have someone to give you an outside perspective - a reality check.

Keelan Kember and Nell Tiger Free as Cashel and Eloise

Photo Credit: Oliver Kember​​​​

Kember’s writing is something to be in awe of. From effortlessly witty dialogue, to gut-wrenching relatability, his script writing abilities formed the perfect play. Tear-streaming laughter from start to finish created the perfect night out for friends and loved-ones alike. Somehow being able to take an audience member’s inner monologues and reflect it in a way that makes every character relatable in some way is a true gift - one I hope he continues to develop and use to his advantage.

His acting ability is complementary. Embodying the neurotic overthinker in all of us, Kember’s portrayal of Cashel is the perfect balance of charismatic chaos, and being the physical embodiment of an inner voice. The entire audience are rooting for the character, while watching him slightly spiral out of control. We have all been there… right?

Kedar Williams-Stirling played Honey - the accountant by day, casual dater by night. Best friend to Cashel, Honey’s advice on dating isn’t the most ‘female certified’ help he could give his newly-single best friend turned roommate. A very different character than the ones we’ve seen from the actor before, but nevertheless, still an incredible performance. Williams-Stirling’s naturalistic acting style is one to watch. His ability to generate each line as if it truly was a new thought is a masterclass in truthful acting. A brilliant performance.

Nell Tiger Free starred as Eloise - a woman who knows what she wants and will not apologise for it. Her character is so compelling and speaks so wonderfully of the female experience. Her monologues about women in the dating scene and the social stigmas around it are both emotionally powerful and heartbreaking. I would like to commend Kember’s writing ability along with this. The pair are made in an acting-writing heaven. I wish we saw more of Eloise - she’s a complex character that really is just a woman. A beautifully charged, independent woman.

Kedar Williams-Stirling, Keelan Kember, and Adeyinka Akinrinade

Photo Credit: Oliver Kember​​​​

Maya is played by Adeyinka Akinrinade. From the moment Akinrinade comes on stage I knew we were in for a treat. The subtlety in her performance creates the charming nature of Maya - a woman who truly cares about other people. Like Williams-Stirling, Akinrinade is a wonder in storytelling with her raw and truthful performance. The chemistry she shares with her cast radiates light when she is on stage - a truly stunning performance.

The chemistry and love between the four cast members truly makes you believe in love again - both romantically and platonically. Seeing such a warmth in a male friendship gave light on the fact that it is okay to be vulnerable with your friends. Honey and Cashel have a friendship that we all need - a true brotherhood.

Kedar Williams-Stirling and Keelan Kember

Photo Credit: Oliver Kember​​​​

Thanks for Having Me is play that will truly help you. Every single person can relate to any of the characters in some way. It’ll leave you with a feeling of hope in relationships and a new desire to just simply let things play out how they will.

Read our interview with the cast of Thanks for Having Me here.

Thanks for Having Me is at the Riverside Studios until 26 April

Photo Credits: Oliver Kember

Reader Reviews