CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER To Play Final Performance In April; National Tour To Begin Later This Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Conversations with Mother, the new comedy by Matthew Lombardo starring Caroline Aaron and Matt Doyle will play its final performance on Monday, April 21 following 17 previews and 65 performances at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street). It is directed by Noah Himmelstein.

Conversations with Mother will launch a national tour later this year.

In addition, Broadway Licensing has acquired worldwide rights to the critically acclaimed comedy.

The semi-autobiographical comedy traces the relationship between Italian matriarch Maria Collavechio (Caroline Aaron) and her gay son (Matt Doyle) spanning the course of five decades. As they continue to test their lifelong bond, the play depicts the outrageously funny and sometimes completely infuriating dynamic between a conventional mother and her free-spirited son.

The creative team is Wilson Chin (set design), Ryan park (costume design), Elizabeth Harper (lighting design), John Gromada (sound design), Caite Hevner (projection design), and Tom Watson (hair and wig design), and understudies Antoinette LaVecchia (u/s Maria) and John Jeffrey Martin (u/s Bobby). Casting is by Nick Peciaro, CSA.