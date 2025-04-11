Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 11, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 11, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Dead Outlaw begins previews on Broadway

Review Roundup: SMASH Opens On Broadway Starring Robyn Hurder and More

by Review Roundups

Read reviews for Broadway’s SMASH, opening tonight at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. The new musical, inspired by the hit NBC television series, takes audiences inside the backstage pandemonium behind the scenes of Bombshell, a musical about Marilyn Monroe.

Photos: Jeremy Jordan, Lizzy McAlpine and More in FLOYD COLLINS at LCT

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lincoln Center Theater is presenting FLOYD COLLINS, starring Jeremy Jordan and more. Get a first look at photos of the production here and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

GYPSY Cast Recording Will Get April Release

by Nicole Rosky

The 2024 Broadway revival, led by six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, has recorded a cast album which is set to be released digitally on April 25. The first single, 'Together, Wherever We Go,' will be available to stream on April 11. . (more...)

Bryan Cranston, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and Paapa Essiedu Will Lead ALL MY SONS Directed By Ivo Van Hove in the West End

by Stephi Wild

Bryan Cranston will star as ‘Joe Keller', Marianne Jean-Baptiste as ‘Kate Keller' and Paapa Essiedu as ‘Chris Keller' in Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS. Learn more about the show here!. (more...)

Musician Yasmin Williams Shares 'Unhinged' Email Exchange With Kennedy Center Interim Director Richard Grenell

by Joshua Wright

Washington D.C.-based guitarist Yasmin Williams publicly shared contentious emails from Richard Grenell, the interim executive director of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, revealing a heated exchange regarding changes under President Donald Trump’s administration.. (more...)

SUNSET BOULEVARD Will Auction Dress For Broadway Cares

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd., directed by Jamie Lloyd, is partnering with Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS to auction off costume designer Soutra Gilmour's custom-made black slip dress worn by Nicole Scherzinger.. (more...)

TITANIQUE to Play Final Performance Off-Broadway Mid-June

by Chloe Rabinowitz

After eight extensions, the Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique – the irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion – will play its final performance Off-Broadway. Learn more!. (more...)

THE WHO'S TOMMY National Tour Will Now Launch Fall 2026

by Joshua Wright

The National Tour of The Who's TOMMY will now launch in Fall 2026. The touring production was previously set to launch in Fall 2025 at Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI. The Broadway revival played 21 previews and 132 regular performances at the Nederlander Theatre.. (more...)

Video: Watch Nick Jonas Perform 'If I Didn't Believe in You' From THE LAST FIVE YEARS

by Josh Sharpe

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren stopped by TODAY to discuss and perform from The Last Five Years. During their visit, Jonas took the stage to perform his rendition of 'If I Didn't Believe in You.' Watch the performance now!. (more...)

Video: Watch Billy Porter Perform 'I Don't Care Much' From CABARET

by Michael Major

The West End production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club has shared a performance video of Billy Porter's rendition of 'I Don't Care Much.' The video was recorded in the Kit Kat Club London's red bar and features accompaniment from Jill Farrow.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!