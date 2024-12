Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards; LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Smyrna Opera House Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Delaware Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Autumn Schneider - JERSEY BOYS - Clear Space Theatre 12%

Chloe Boggs - GREASE - The Smyrna Opera House 11%

Dominic Santos - CARRIE - Wilmington Drama League 11%

Chloe K Boggs - CHICAGO - Smyrna Opera House 11%

Kate Carpenter - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Milton Theatre 11%

Candice Jewell - ROCK OF AGES - Clear Space Theatre 8%

Kimberly Fitch - ANYTHING GOES - Milton Theatre 7%

Kate Carpenter - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Milton Theatre 7%

Devon Spencer Lynch - THE MUSIC MAN - Second Street Players 5%

Kimberly Fitch - LEGALLY BLONDE - Milton Theatre 4%

Julianna Markel - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL - Second Street Players 4%

Hannah Weilminster - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Shondelle Graulich - THE PROM - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Mark Lenard - MY FAIR LADY - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Kimberly Fitch - THE BODYGUARD - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Kimberly Fitch - NUNSENSE - Milton Theatre Company 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Skyler Vann - HEATHERS - Milton Theatre 20%

Jeremy Berstein - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Milton Theatre 14%

Christopher Decker - ROCK OF AGES - Clear Space Theatre 9%

Christopher Decker - JERSEY BOYS - Clear Space Theatre 8%

Lorraine Leavel - MY FAIR LADY - Clear Space Theatre 8%

Skyler Vann - LEGALLY BLONDE - Milton Theatre 8%

Anything Goes - CONNOR GRAHAM - Milton Theatre 7%

Julie Gleason - THE MUSIC MAN - Second Street Players 5%

Julie Gleason - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL - Second Street Players 4%

Katherine Heisler - ANYTHING GOES - The Milton Theatre 4%

Christopher Decker - THE BODYGUARD - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Doug James - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Second Street Players 3%

Sara Smith - JOHN BALL'S IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT - Resident Ensemble Players 2%

Lorraine Leavel - THE PROM - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Jo Fulmer - DEATHTRAP - Resident Ensemble Players 2%

Lorraine Leavel - THE MOUSETRAP - Clear Space Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Fred Munzert - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Milton Theatre 13%

Pat Murray - KINKY BOOTS - Wilmington Drama League 13%

Chloe Boggs - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Smyrna Opera House 12%

David Button - JERSEY BOYS - Clear Space Theatre 8%

Lauren Vitalo - CARRIE - Wilmington Drama League 7%

Fred Munzert - ANYTHING GOES - Milton Theatre Company 7%

Candice Jewell - ROCK OF AGES - Clear Space Theatre 6%

Chloe K Boggs - CHICAGO - Smyrna Opera House 6%

Chloe K. Boggs - CHICAGO - The Smyrna Opera House 5%

Steven Soltow - LEGALLY BLONDE - Milton Theatre 4%

Christopher Decker - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Clear Space Theatre 4%

Christopher Decker - THE BODYGUARD - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Candice Castro - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Milton Theatre 3%

John H. Hulse - THE MUSIC MAN - Second Street Players 3%

David Button - THE PROM - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Candice Castro - NUNSENSE - Milton Theatre Company 1%

Sawyer Whitted - NUNSENSE - Milton Theatre 1%

John Hulse - THE MOUSETRAP - Second Street Players 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Fred Munzert - LEGALLY BLONDE - Milton Theatre 24%

Ken Mammarella - THE PSYCHIC - Wilmington Drama League 16%

Ashley Williams - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clear Space Theatre 14%

David Button - THE MOUSETRAP - Clear Space Theatre 11%

Brianna Barkus - PUFFS - Young Actor’s Guild 9%

Les Ferguson - FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY - Possum Point Players 7%

Aleta Thompson - THE ROOMMATE - Clear Space Theatre 4%

Erwin Maas - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Clear Space Theatre 4%

Michael Gotch - DEATHTRAP - Resident Ensemble Players 4%

Cameron Knight - JOHN BALL'S IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT - Resident Ensemble Players 4%

Carin Jean White - VENUS IN FUR - Clear Space Theatre 3%



Best Ensemble

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Milton Theatre 12%

CARRIE - Wilmington Drama League 11%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Smyrna Opera House 9%

BONNIE AND CYLDE - Wilmington Drama League 8%

CHICAGO - Smyrna Opera House 8%

ROCK OF AGES - Clear Space Theatre 7%

JERSEY BOYS - Clear Space Theatre 7%

ANYTHING GOES - Milton Theatre 6%

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Milton Theatre 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Milton Theatre 5%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Milton Theatre 4%

THE PROM - Clear Space Theatre 4%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Candlelight Theatre 3%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Delaware Theatre Company 2%

THE BODYGUARD - Clear Space Theatre Company 2%

THE MUSIC MAN - Second Street Players 2%

DEATHTRAP - Resident Ensemble Players 2%

THE MOUSETRAP - Clear Space Theatre 1%

NUNSENSE - Milton Theatre Company 1%

MR MORIBUND’S THEATRE OF TERROR - Second Street Players 0%

JOHN BALL'S IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT - Resident Ensemble Players 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patrick Yarrington - CARRIE - Wilmington Drama League 21%

Brendan Smith - JERSEY BOYS - Clear Space Theatre 12%

JP Lacap - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Milton Theatre 12%

JP Lacap - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Milton Theatre 10%

John Paul Lacap - HEATHERS - Milton Theatre 8%

JP Lacap - LEGALLY BLONDE - Milton Theatre 7%

Brendan Smith - ROCK OF AGES - Clear Space Theatre 6%

JP Lacap - ANYTHING GOES - Milton Theatre 6%

John Moller - THE MUSIC MAN - Second Street Players 4%

Brendan Smith - THE PROM - Clear Space Theatre 4%

Brendan Smith - THE BODYGUARD - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Brendan Smith - THE MOUSETRAP - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Dawn Chiang - JOHN BALL'S IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT - Resident Ensemble Players 2%

Eileen Smitheimer - DEATHTRAP - Resident Ensemble Players 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Anthony Vitalo - CARRIE - Wilmington Drama League 17%

James Weber & Tom Pedersen - JERSEY BOYS - Clear Space Theatre 13%

Kylie Boggs - CHICAGO - The Smyrna Opera House 12%

Kylie Boggs - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Smyrna Opera House 11%

Shane Munzert - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Milton Theatre 10%

James Weber - ROCK OF AGES - Clear Space Theatre 10%

Luke Molloy - ANYTHING GOES - Milton Theatre 9%

Diane Trautman - THE MUSIC MAN - Second Street Players 5%

Steven Soltow - LEGALLY BLONDE - Milton Theatre 5%

Jerry Birl - THE BODYGUARD - Clear Space Theatre 4%

Steve Soltow - LEGALLY BLONDE - Milton Theatre 3%

Sawyer Witted - NUNSENSE - Milton Theatre Company 2%



Best Musical

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Smyrna Opera House 14%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Milton Theatre 12%

CARRIE - Wilmington Drama League 10%

JERSEY BOYS - Clear Space Theatre 9%

CHICAGO - The Smyrna Opera House 8%

BONNIE AND CYLDE - Wilmington Drama League 6%

KINKY BOOTS - Wilmington Drama League 6%

ANYTHING GOES - The Milton Theatre 6%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Clear Space Theatre 4%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Milton Theatre 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Milton Theatre Company 3%

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Milton Theatre Company 3%

9 TO 5 - Candlelight Theatre 3%

MY FAIR LADY - Clear Space Theatre 2%

THE BODYGUARD - Clear Space Theatre 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Milton Theatre Company 2%

THE MUSIC MAN - Second Street Players 2%

THE PROM - Clear Space Theatre 2%

COMPANY - Possum Point Players 1%

NUNSENSE - Milton Theatre Company 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Sean Young - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Smyrna Opera House 8%

Caetano de Sa - JERSEY BOYS - Clear Space Theatre 8%

Meghan Arters - BONNIE AND CYLDE - Wilmington Drama League 8%

Lennon Heitz - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Milton Theatre 6%

Julia Miller - CARRIE - Wilmington Drama League 5%

Jeremy Bernstein - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Milton Theatre 5%

Rick Nazzaro - MY FAIR LADY - Clear Space Theatre 5%

Ricky Sciavicco - CARRIE - Wilmington Drama League 4%

Jake Smerechniak - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Milton Theatre 4%

Koko Waller - ANYTHING GOES - Milton Theatre 3%

Darby Pumphrey - LEGALLY BLONDE - Milton Theatre 3%

Ashley Williams - THE BODYGUARD - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Spencer Wattay - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Smyrna Opera House 3%

Jaide Fisher - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Wilmington Drama League 2%

Julianna Schechter - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Smyrna Opera House 2%

Darby Pumphrey - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Milton Theatre 2%

Isabel Kruse - 9 TO 5 - Candlelight Theatre 2%

Lennon Heitz - CHICAGO - Smyrna Opera House 2%

Bob Gatchel - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Candlelight Theatre 2%

Aubrey Murphy - KINKY BOOTS - Wilmington Drama League 2%

Lennon Heitz as Roxie - CHICAGO - The Smyrna Opera House 2%

Matt Whalen - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Chris Ennis - THE MUSIC MAN - Second Street Players 1%

Lorraine Leavel - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Milton Theatre 1%

Delaney Groff - LEGALLY BLONDE - Milton Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Rick Nazzaro - THE MOUSETRAP - Clear Space Theatre 16%

Courtney Lynahan - THE PSYCHIC - Wilmington Drama League 10%

Ryan Wolynetz - THE PSYCHIC - Wilmington Drama League 10%

Cameron Barkus - PUFFS - Young Actor’s Guild 10%

Gina Shuck - FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY - Possum Point Players 8%

Len Cariou - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Clear Space Theatre 8%

Meg Kelly - THE ROOMMATE - Clear Space Theatre 8%

Bill Walton - MR MORIBUND’S THEATRE OF TERROR - Second Street Players 6%

Shane Littleton - PUFFS - Young Actor’s Guild 6%

Elli Oeschsler - THE MOUSETRAP - Clear Space Theatre 5%

Chris Domig - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Hassan El-Amin - JOHN BALL'S IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT - Resident Ensemble Players 3%

Elaine Faye - THE ROOMMATE - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Lee E. Ernst - DEATHTRAP - Resident Ensemble Players 2%

Mic Matarrese - DEATHTRAP - Resident Ensemble Players 2%



Best Play

THE PSYCHIC - Wilmington Drama League 19%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Possum Point Players 17%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clear Space Theatre 13%

THE MOUSETRAP - Clear Space Theatre 12%

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Clear Space Theatre 10%

VENUS IN FUR - Clear Space Theatre 7%

PUFFS - The Young Actor’s Guild 7%

DEATHTRAP - Resident Ensemble Players 6%

THE ROOMATE - Clear Space Theatre 5%

JOHN BALL'S IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT - Resident Ensemble Players 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Will Bryant - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Milton Theatre 19%

Will Byrant - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Milton Theatre 15%

Mark Lenard - JERSEY BOYS - Clear Space Theatre 12%

Will Bryant - ANYTHING GOES - Milton Theatre 11%

Will Bryant - LEGALLY BLONDE - Milton Theatre 10%

Mark Lenard - MY FAIR LADY - Clear Space Theatre 6%

Ed O’Connor - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL - Second Street Players 6%

Josh Getka - THE MOUSETRAP - Clear Space Theatre 6%

Ed O’Connor - THE MUSIC MAN - Second Street Players 4%

Travis George - MY FAIR LADY - Clear Space Theatre 4%

Britton Mauk - JOHN BALL'S IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT - Resident Ensemble Players 3%

Mark Lenard - THE PROM - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Stefanie Hansen - DEATHTRAP - Resident Ensemble Players 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jen Scorziello - CARRIE - Wilmington Drama League 18%

Cody Munzert - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Milton Theatre 15%

Jimmy Cantillion - CHICAGO - The Smyrna Opera House 14%

Justin Witters - JERSEY BOYS - Clear Space Theatre 13%

Cody Munzert - ANYTHING GOES - Milton Theatre 8%

Cody Munzert - LEGALLY BLONDE - Milton Theatre 8%

Justin Witters - THE PROM - Clear Space Theatre 6%

Justin Witters - THE BODYGUARD - Clear Space Theatre 4%

Alex Shaw - THE MUSIC MAN - Second Street Players 4%

Alex Shaw - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL - Second Street Players 3%

Cody Munzert - NUNSENSE - Milton Theatre 2%

Lindsay Jones - JOHN BALL'S IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT - Resident Ensemble Players 2%

Eamon Goodman - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Lindsay Jones - IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT - Resident Ensemble Players 2%

Joanna Lynne Staub - DEATHTRAP - Resident Ensemble Players 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Thomas Higgins - ROCK OF AGES - Clear Space Theatre 11%

Ava Taylor - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Wilmington Drama League 8%

Max Nelson-O'Daugherty - HEATHERS - Milton Theatre Company 6%

Max Nelson-O'Daugherty - CHICAGO - Smyrna Opera House 6%

Meghan Arters - KINKY BOOTS - Wilmington Drama League 6%

Rick Nazzaro - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Clear Space Theatre 5%

Jason Tobias - JERSEY BOYS - Clear Space Theatre 5%

Devon Spencer Lynch - ANYTHING GOES - Milton Theatre 4%

Hailey Hughes - CARRIE - Wilmington Drama League 4%

Dean Martin - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Milton Theatre 4%

Catherine Callahan - KINKY BOOTS - Wilmington Drama League 4%

Autumn Schneider - THE PROM - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Matt Lucatamo - CARRIE - Wilmington Drama League 3%

Asia DeShields as Heather Duke - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Milton Theatre 2%

Lorraine Leavel - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Will Coffey - ROCK OF AGES - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Carissa Meiklejohn - ROCK OF AGES - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Michael Bly - CARRIE - Wilmington Drama League 2%

Scarlett Gleason - THE MUSIC MAN - Second Street Players 2%

Ben Jaeger - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Milton Theatre 1%

Kate Carpenter - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Milton Theatre 1%

Asia DeShields - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Milton Theatre 1%

Eli Oeschler - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Taleah Kennedy-Alston - NUNSENSE - Milton Theatre Company 1%

Rose Langrehr - CARRIE - Wilmington Drama League 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Tiffany Beckford - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clear Space Theatre 19%

Katie Gorman - THE PSYCHIC - Wilmington Drama League 15%

Steven Perry - FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY - Possum Point Players 15%

Jared Zimmerman - THE PSYCHIC - Wilmington Drama League 11%

John Hulse - THE MOUSETRAP - Clear Space Theatre 8%

James Riddle - THE MOUSETRAP - Clear Space Theatre 8%

Amanda Jill Robinson - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Delaware Theatre Company 8%

Miya Bass - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clear Space Theatre 8%

Michael Gotch - JOHN BALL'S IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT - Resident Ensemble Players 4%

Joanna Glaze - THE MOUSETRAP - Clear Space Theatre 3%



Favorite Local Theatre

Milton Theatre 29%

Clear Space Theatre Company 24%

Wilmington Drama League 23%

Smyrna Opera House 8%

The Smyrna Opera House 5%

Delaware Theatre Company 3%

Second Street Players 3%

Possum Point Players 2%

Resident Ensemble Players 2%



