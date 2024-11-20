LUIGI BOSCA Wines to Elevate Your Holidays

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We enjoy recommending wines to our readers. You may be wondering what would be a pleasurable bottle to serve with your holiday fare or to bring along to the next gathering. Whether you are having “Thanksgiving”, “Friendsgiving” or just dinner with a loved one, setting the table with amazing wine should be a stress-free endeavor. Luigi Bosca in Argentina creates a diverse selection of wines that are meant to be served alongside food and friends!

Working with grapes grown at over 3600 feet in elevation, Luigi Bosca's winemaker, Pablo Cúneo has crafted wines that show a wealth of quality, character and structure. The good news is that they also affordable for holiday celebrations. The high altitudes at which these wines are grown provide for amazing vibrancy and bright fruit on the palate. Both characteristics are helpful when pairing with a variety of dishes.

Check out just two of the accessible wines that are available from Luigi Bosca.

2022 Luigi Bosca Chardonnay (SRP $17) This is a straw-colored white wine has attractive greenish tones. It has aromas of white fruits such as pineapple, pear, and peach. On the palate, it is round, vivacious, precise, and fruity. Well-balanced acidity contributes to a nice juiciness. The finish is expressive and persistent.

2022 Luigi Bosca De Sangre Malbec DOC (SRP $26) Beautiful in the glass, this wine is a bright deep, purple-colored red wine. It has aromas of red fruit like cherry and plum and subtly spicy and toasty notes adding complexity. It is concentrated, round, and ample on the palate, displaying intense ripe red fruit flavors, with very smooth tannins and balanced acidity. It is a wine with a great character and a long-lasting finish.

Make Luigi Bosco wines part of the upcoming holiday season. For more information, please visit their website HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Luigi Bosco

