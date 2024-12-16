Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD at BCA Plaza Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Boston Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 18%

Kaden Scopelitti - THE PROM - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 11%

Alexandra Dietrich - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 10%

Will Farfard Jr. - A CHORUS LINE - Acting Out! Theatre Company 9%

Jeanne Cheverie Norton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Quigg Creations 8%

Alison Hall - THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 7%

Alyssa Burke - THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 7%

Aaron Swiniuch - OLIVER! - Stage 284 7%

Kaitlyn Ekstrom-Doig - NINE - Worcester County Light Opera Company 5%

Holly Stone - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - A Common Thread Theatre Company 5%

Jill Tokac & Jason Hair-Wynn - SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 4%

Susan Cheboukjian and Beth Kennedy, - HELLO, DOLLY! - Vocies of Hope Boston 4%

Hallie Grace Nowicki - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 4%

Brooke Meehan - ORPHIE AND THE BOOK OF HEROES - VOICES BOSTON 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Becca Antonakos Belanger - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 14%

Sonya Tayeh - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 9%

Bianca Pietro - FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY THE MUSICAL - The Firehouse Center for the Arts 7%

Christopher Shin - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 6%

Constantine Baecher - REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 6%

Rachel Bertone - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 5%

Kevin P Hill - FROZEN THE MUSICAL - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

Robert La Fosse - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 4%

T. Oliver Reed - HADESTOWN - Boch Center Wang Theatre 4%

Schanaya Barrows - IN THE HEIGHTS - The Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

Larry Sousa - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 4%

Victoria Awakward - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 3%

Giana Gualda - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 3%

Larry Sousa - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Kyle Pleasant - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 3%

Larry Sousa - ALL SHOOK UP - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Hannah Rezendes - BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 3%

Ilyse Robbins - MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS - Wheelock Family Theatre 2%

Kevin P Hill - ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Richard J. Hinds - TOOTSIE - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Judith Chaffee - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven Theater Co 2%

Jon Lehrer - PINOCCHIO THE MUSICAL - Commonwealth Lyric Theater 2%

Rachel Bertone - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Sergio Trujillo - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 2%

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui - ROMEO & JULIET - American Repertory Theater 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Joe Michienzie - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 25%

Anna Silva - HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 10%

Sarah Wolman - ASSASSINS - Colonial Chorus Players 8%

Heather Daley - THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 8%

Laura Brooks Dillon - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 7%

Rena Pemper Rodriguez - SILENT SKY - Curtain Call Theatre 6%

Heather Daley - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 6%

Elizabeth Hoermann - BLOOD RELATIONS - Theatre III 5%

Lisa Belsky - ROMEO & JULIET - Triad Theatre Company (Braintree, MA) 5%

Josh Telepman - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Yorick Ensemble 4%

Josh Telepman - WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 4%

Lisa Belsky - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 4%

Liz Peet - THE SQUIRRELS - Acme Theater 3%

Shahn Knights - BLOOD RELATIONS - Theatre III 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alicia Gregg - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 21%

Sandy Powell - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 7%

Zoë Sundra - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 7%

Thom Markee - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 6%

Emerald City Theatricals - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 6%

Christine Rowland - LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 5%

Meagan Bellao - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 4%

Andrew Wehling - LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN - Boston Opera Collaborative 4%

Michael Krass - HADESTOWN - Boch Center Wang Theatre 4%

Emilio Sosa - ROMEO AND JULIET - American Repertory Theater 3%

Rachel Padula-Shufelt - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 3%

Seth Bodie - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 3%

Wilberth Gonzalez and Paloma Young - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 3%

Rachel Padula-Shufelt - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Company 3%

Chelsea Kerl - THE HOMBRES - Teatro Chelsea & Gloucester Stage 3%

Bethany Mullins - MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS - Wheelock Family Theatre 3%

Rebecca Glick - LAUGHS IN SPANISH - Speakeasy Stage 2%

Jennifer Greeke - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 2%

Cynthia Bermudes - BILLY BALOO - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 2%

Seth Bodie - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Qween Jean - BECOMING A MAN - American Repertory Theater 2%

Jennifer Greeke - A SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven 1%

Luna Gomberg - PINOCCHIO THE MUSICAL - Commonwealth Lyric Theater 1%

Jan Greeke - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven Theater Co 1%

Deirdre Gerrard - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Greater Boston Stage Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Zoe Bradford - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 21%

Craig Cormier - THE PROM - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 10%

Alexandra Dietrich - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 8%

Terrie Hyde - THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 6%

Toni Ruscio - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 6%

Alyssa Burke - THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 6%

Joan McKenzie Baird - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Falmouth Theatre Guild 6%

Katie Swimm - TUCK EVERLASTIN - Footlight Club 5%

Todd Coolidge - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pentucket Players 5%

Jaimee Banks - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - A Common Thread Theatre Company 5%

Andrew Rhodes - ASSASSINS - Colonial Chorus Players 5%

Linda Schoonmaker - A CHORUS LINE - Acting Out! Theatre Company 5%

Jason Hair-Wynn - SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 4%

Alexandra Dietrich - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Longy Opera 4%

Kyle Wrentz and Healy Sammis - HELLO DOLLY! - Break-a-Leg Theater Works 2%

Jon DiPrima and Dana Siegel - HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

Sami Mushin - ORPHIE AND THE BOOK OF HEROES - VOICES BOSTON 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Matty Gregg - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 15%

Rachel Chavkin - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 7%

Courtney O'Connor - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Company 5%

David Drake - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 5%

Alexandra Dietrich - LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN - Boston Opera Collaborative 5%

Ryan Mardesich - SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 5%

Christopher Ostrom - REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 4%

Larry Sousa - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Alexander Prokhorov-Tolstoy - PINOCCHIO THE MUSICAL - Commonwealth lyric theater 4%

Rachel Bertone - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 4%

Nick Vargas - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 4%

Ilyse Robbins - MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS - Wheelock Family Theatre 3%

Kevin P Hill - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

Kyle Pleasant - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 3%

Kevin P Hill - FROZEN THE MUSICAL - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

Matthew Greene - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 3%

Rachel Chavkin and Keenan Tyler Oliphant - HADESTOWN - Boch Center Wang Theatre 2%

Marianne Elliott - COMPANY - Citizens Bank Opera House 2%

Megan Blouin-Little - FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY THE MUSICAL - The Firehouse center for the arts 2%

Sergio Trujillo - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 2%

Laurence Connor and James Powell - LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 2%

Robert W. Schneider - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Kevin P Hill - ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Rachel Bertone - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Raye Lynn Mercer - BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Craig Cormier - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 17%

Michael Hammond - BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 13%

John J Weltman - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 8%

Allison Foster - ROMEO AND JULIET - Curtain Call Theatre 7%

Michael Pevzner - SILENT SKY - Curtain Call Theatre 7%

Marianne Phinney - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 6%

Rachel Hall - WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 6%

Derek Grant Martin - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stonehill Theatre Company 6%

Jeremy Marquez - PUFFS - Acting Out! Theatre Company 6%

Megan Lummus - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - A Common Thread Theatre Company 5%

Michael Jay - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Yorick Ensemble 5%

Janet Pohli - BLOOD RELATIONS - Theatre III 4%

Jon Baril - PLAZA SUITE - A Common Thread Theatre Company 4%

Kevin Nessman - THE SQUIRRELS - Acme Theater 3%

John O’Meara - THE PILLOWMAN - Kresge Theatre Company 2%

Lynne Johnson - BLITHE SPIRIT - Eventide Theater Company 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Brad Reinking - THE MANIC MOBOLOGUES - Moonbox Productions 8%

Diane Paulus - ROMEO AND JULIET - American Repertory Theater 8%

Bryn Boice - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 6%

David Drake - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - The Provincetown Theater 6%

Bradley Boutcher - RED - Boutcher Theatre Company 6%

Victoria Townsend - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company Stage 2 6%

John Wayland Somers - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 6%

Weylin Symes - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Greater Boston Stage Company 5%

Armando Rivera - THE HOMBRES - Teatro Chelsea & Gloucester Stage 4%

Courtney O'Connor - THIRST - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Daisy Walker - SUMMER, 1976 - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 4%

Chris Ortiz - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Margot Bordelon - JONH PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Huntington Theatre Company 4%

Ted Hewlett - YELLOW FACE - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Lily Narbonne - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 3%

Janice Goldberg - LIBERTY TALKS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 3%

Jesse Garlick - SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven Theatre Co. 3%

Diane Paulus and P. Carl - BECOMING A MAN - American Repertory Theater 3%

Lily Narbonne - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven Theater 2%

Mariela Lopez-Ponce - LAUGHS IN SPANISH - Speakeasy Stage 2%

Megan Lummus - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Atac 2%

MJ Bruder Munafo - MISS MAYBELLINE'S NOCTURNAL FLIGHTS OF FANCY - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 2%

Dawn M. Simmons - TROUBLE IN MIND - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Jess Chayes - SMART - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 15%

THE PROM - Theatre at the Mount 11%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 5%

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 5%

SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 5%

THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 5%

JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - The Norwood Theatre 4%

NINE - Worcester County Light Opera Company 4%

WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pentucket Players 4%

THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 4%

SILENT SKY - Curtain Call Theatre 4%

A CHORUS LINE - Acting Out! Theatre Company 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stonehill Theatre Company 4%

GROUNDHOG DAY - Theatre at the Bell 3%

ROMEO & JULIET - Triad Theatre Company 3%

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - A Common Thread Theatre Company 3%

SEUSSICAL - Metrowest Family Theatre 3%

BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 3%

THE SQUIRRELS - Acme Theater 3%

THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 2%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

THE LITTLE PRINCE - Longy Opera 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 14%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 10%

GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 6%

SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 5%

LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 5%

PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 5%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 4%

URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Company 3%

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 3%

MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS - Wheelock Family Theatre 3%

ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - The Provincetown Theater 3%

ROMEO & JULIET - American Repertory Theater 3%

FROZEN THE MUSICAL - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

COMPANY - Citizens Bank Opera House 2%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 2%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 2%

LIBERTY TALKS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

NETWORK - Umbrella Arts Center 2%

TOOTSIE - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Firehouse Center for the Arts 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dean Palmer, Jr. - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 31%

Kit Carda - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 13%

Bryan Lussier - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 13%

Jim Gross - ROMEO & JULIET - Triad Theatre Company 13%

Derek Grant Martin - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stonehill Theatre Company 11%

Eliot Sicard - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 11%

Sam Biondillo - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Longy Opera 7%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Dennis Schneider - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 11%

Aja M. Jackson - HADESTOWN - Boch Center Wang Theatre 9%

Alan C. Edwards - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 7%

David Plante - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 7%

Aja M. Jackson - JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLIAN - Huntington Theatre Company 6%

Dan Efros - FROZEN THE MUSICAL - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

Stephen Petrilli - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - The Provincetown Theater 5%

Kat Zhou - SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 4%

Patricia M. Nichols - REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 4%

Paule Constable - LES MISERABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 4%

Derek Grant Martin - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 3%

Franklin Meissner, Jr. - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 3%

Deb Sullivan - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Franklin Meissner Jr. - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Michael Clark Wonson - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 3%

Jack Mehler - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North shore music theatre 2%

Andrea Sala - LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN - Boston Opera Collaborative 2%

Natasha Katz - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 2%

Karen Perlow - THIRST - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Franklin Meissner Jr. - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Jeff Adelberg - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Greater Boston Stage Company 1%

Cha See - BECOMING A MAN - American Repertory Theater 1%

Jen Schriever - ROMEO & JULIET - American Repertory Theater 1%

Deb Sullivan - TROUBLE IN MIND - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

Lucas Cotterman - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Robert McDonough - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 17%

J Senja Morgan - THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre at the Mount 12%

Matt Cunningham - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - The Norwood Theater 10%

Steve Bass - CINDERELLA - The Company Theatre 7%

John Eldridge - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pentucket Players 7%

Alan Freedman - ASSASSINS - Colonial Chorus Players 7%

Kellie Tropeano - SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 6%

Peg DiGrazia Clark - A CHORUS LINE - Acting Out! Theatre Company 6%

Benjamin Grow - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Longy Opera 6%

Marilyn Whipple - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 6%

David Flowers - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 6%

Matthew Jacobs - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - A Common Thread Theatre Company 5%

Ryan Solero - HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 4%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Keith Belanger - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 13%

Dan Rodriguez - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 9%

Dan Rodriguez - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 7%

Stephen Brooker, John Cameron, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Metcalfe - LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 6%

Dan Ryan - SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 6%

John Thomas - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 6%

Kimberly Grigsby - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 6%

Sarah Troxler - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 5%

Bill Peek - BILLY BALOO - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 5%

David Coleman Freeman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 5%

Milton Granger - FROZEN THE MUSICAL - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Wiley Deweese - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 4%

Miles Plant - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

Hallie Wetzell - BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 3%

Dan Rodriguez - MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS - Wheelock Family Theatre 3%

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose - HADESTOWN - Boch Center Wang Theatre 2%

Matthew Stern - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

David Coleman and conductor Jeffrey Leonard - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Jenny Tsai - PINOCCHIO TBE MUSICAL - Commonwealth Lyric Theater 2%

David Freeman Coleman - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Roberto Sinha and Nadia DiGiallonardo - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 2%

Simon Hale and Conor McPhearson - GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY - Emerson Colonial Theatre 1%

Ken Yanagisawa - LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN - Boston Opera Collaborative 1%

Nathan Varga - BILLY BALOO - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 1%

Paul Woodel - BILLY BALOO - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 0%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 14%

THE PROM - Theatre at the Mount 9%

TUCK EVERLASTING - footlight club 7%

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - A Common Thread Theatre Company 6%

THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 6%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Quigg Creations 5%

JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - The Norwood Theater 5%

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 4%

BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 4%

THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pentucket Players 4%

A CHORUS LINE - Acting Out! Theatre Company 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Chestnut Street Playhouse 3%

SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

NINE - Worcester County Light Opera Company 3%

GROUNDHOG DAY - Theatre at the Bell 3%

OLIVER! - Academy of Performing Arts 3%

ASSASSINS - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

SEUSSICAL - Metrowest Family Theatre 2%

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Falmouth Theatre Guild 2%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

CINDERELLA - The Company Theatre 2%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Break-a-Leg Theater Works 2%

ORPHIE AND THE BOOK OF HEROES - VOICES BOSTON 0%



Best Musical (Professional)

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 15%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 7%

GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 6%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 5%

URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 5%

LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 5%

SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 5%

NUNSENSE - New Bedford Festival Theatre 4%

IN THE HEIGHTS - The Firehouse center for the arts 4%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

FROZEN THE MUSICAL - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 3%

A STRANGE LOOP - Speakeasy Stage 3%

AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 3%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

TOOTSIE - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Central Square Theatre 2%

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 2%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 2%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

COMPANY - Citizens Bank Opera House 2%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Greater Boston Stage Company 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Gilbert Dabady - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 14%

Adeline DeFeo - TUCK EVERLASTING - footlight club 8%

Torrance (as Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde) - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - The Norwood Theatre 6%

Adam Sell - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - A Common Thread Theatre Company 5%

Will Farfard Jr. - A CHORUS LINE - Acting Out! Theatre Company 5%

Gianna Doherty - THE PROM - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 5%

Julie Bouchard - THE PROM - Theatre at the Mount 5%

Charlotte Delaney - SEUSSICAL - Metrowest Family Theatre 4%

John J Weltman - OLIVER! - Academy of performing Arts 4%

Chrissy Lamont - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 3%

Amos Byrne - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 3%

Sean Perry - ASSASSINS - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

Mark Peterson - THE PROM - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 3%

Chris Brindley - THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 3%

Liam Devine - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - A Common Thread Theatre Company 3%

David Saunders - GROUNDHOG DAY: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at the Bell 3%

Jen Stearns - GROUNDHOG DAY - Theatre at the Bell 2%

Eliza Healey - HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

Jason Denton - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Company Theatre 2%

Paul Richardson - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Falmouth Theatre Guild 2%

Linnea Lyerly - NINE - Worcester County Light Opera Company 2%

Todd Vickstrom - NINE - Worcester County Light Opera Company 2%

Meghan Rose - THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 2%

Kourtney Slowik - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Chestnut Street Playhouse 2%

Matthew Brendan Ford - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Christine Armenion - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 11%

Abigail Casey - NUNSENSE - New Bedford Festival Theatre 7%

Zack Johnson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 6%

Anthony Pires. Jr - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 6%

Solea Pfeiffer - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 5%

Aidan Levinson - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 5%

Sara Landry - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 5%

Zayne Zapata - JERSEY BOYS - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Brittany Rolfs - REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 3%

Brian McGee - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 3%

Ben Levi Ross - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 3%

Kai Clifton - A STRANGE LOOP - Speakeasy Stage 3%

Nick Cartell - LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 3%

Davron Monroe - SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 3%

Isaac Powell - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 2%

Ash Moran - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 2%

Joy Clark - SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 2%

Alec Diem - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 2%

Kathy St George - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North Shore Music Theater 2%

Ali Funkhouser - BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Joy Clark - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Jeremy Radin - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Jared Troilo - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 1%

Christopher Chew - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

Christopher Chew - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

David Allen Prescott - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre at the Mount 8%

Elizabeth Lovley - SILENT SKY - Curtain Call Theatre 7%

Alex Boyle - ROMEO & JULIET - Triad Theatre Company 7%

Mary Beth Murphy - BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 6%

Carol Stearns - BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 6%

Aidan Collins - PUFFS - Acting Out! Theatre Company 6%

Shawna Ciampa - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Vokes Theater 4%

Francis Freel - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 4%

Randy Doyle - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 4%

Max Dexter - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 3%

Eli Grover - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stonehill Theatre Company 3%

Tess O’Brien - DEFINITIVE - Kresge Theatre Company 3%

Krishan Oberoi - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 3%

Carla Mariarosa Perrotta - BLOOD RELATIONS - Theatre III 3%

Katherine McCrackin - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - A Common Thread Theatre Company 3%

Josh Telepman - WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 3%

Dani Masterpolo - HELLO, DOLLY! - Break-a-Leg Theater Works 2%

Olivia Stuart - PUFFS - Acting Out! Theatre Company 2%

Patrick French - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 2%

Eliza Fichter - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 2%

Michael Mazzone - ROMEO & JULIET - Triad Theatre Company 2%

Billy Lewand - THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - Marblehead Little Theatre 2%

Ricky Bourgeois - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 2%

Billy Del Sesto - THE SQUIRRELS - Acme Theater 2%

Paula Schnepp - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Aimee Doherty - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 11%

Sandy Clancy - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 8%

Anthony Pires, Jr. - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 7%

Leigh Barrett - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 5%

Alison Butts - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Joe MacDougal - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - The Provincetown Theater 4%

Adrianna Mitchell - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 4%

Brandon Curry - LIBERTY TALKS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 3%

Aimee Doherty - THIRST - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Tony Estrella - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 3%

Danica Jensen - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - The Provincetown Theater 3%

Tonye Patano - MISS MAYBELLINE'S NOCTURNAL FLIGHTS OF FANCY - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 3%

Chloe Olwell - RED - Boutcher Theatre Company 3%

Paula Plum - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 3%

Dan Kelly - RED - Boutcher Theatre Company 2%

Michael Hisamoto - YELLOW FACE - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Paola Ferrer - LAUGHS IN SPANISH - Speakeasy Stage 2%

Brianna Martinez - JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Huntington Theatre Company 2%

Japhet Balaban - JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Huntington Theatre Company 2%

Ella Mooradian - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven 2%

Jennifer Van Dyck - SUMMER, 1976 - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Luis Negrón - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 2%

Casandra Victoria - NOISES OFF - Keegan Theatre 2%

Christine Farrell - SMART - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Bill Mootos - NETWORK - Umbrella Arts Center 2%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 16%

THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre at the Mount 15%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 13%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stonehill Theatre Company 9%

PUFFS - Acting Out! Theatre Company 9%

THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 8%

SILENT SKY - Curtain Call Theatre 7%

WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 6%

PLAZA SUITE - A Common Thread Theatre Company 5%

THE SQUIRRELS - Acme Theater 4%

THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - Marblehead Little Theatre 4%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Yorick Ensemble 3%



Best Play (Professional)

PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 12%

ROMEO AND JULIET - American Repertory Theater 12%

ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - The Provincetown Theater 9%

YELLOW FACE - Lyric Stage Boston 7%

A SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven 6%

THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 5%

FAT HAM - Huntington Theatre Company 5%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - Greater Boston Stage Company 5%

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Huntington Theatre Company 4%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 4%

LIBERTY TALKS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 4%

RED - Boutcher Theatre Company 4%

THIRST - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

THE MANIC MONOLOGUES - Moonbox Productions 3%

NETWORK - Umbrella Arts Center 3%

BECOMING A MAN - American Repertory Theater 3%

SUMMER, 1976 - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 3%

LAUGHS IN SPANISH - Speakeasy Stage 2%

KEN LUDWIG'S THE GAME'S AFOOT - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

MISS MAYBELLINE'S NOCTURNAL FLIGHTS OF FANCY - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 1%

THE HOMBRES - Teatro Chelsea & Gloucester Stage 1%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven 1%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

EURYDICE - Boston Lyric Opera 43%

LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN - Boston Opera Collaborative 21%

MONKEY: A KUNG FU PUPPET PARABLE - WHITE SNAKE PROJECTS 15%

A HAND OF BRIDGE - Mystic Side Opera House 10%

THE BURNING FIERY FURNACE - Enigma Chamber Opera 10%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ryan Barrow - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 24%

Jeff Boisseau - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre at the Mount 13%

Fred Gallagher - SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 12%

Derek Grant Martin - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stonehill Theatre Company 9%

Heather Daley - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 9%

Jim Gross - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 8%

Toni Telepman - WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 7%

JP Pizzuti - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Longy Opera 6%

Jeremy Barnett - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 6%

Jim Gross - ROMEO & JULIET - Triad Theatre Company 5%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Matty Gregg - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 14%

Amy Rubin - ROMEO AND JULIET - American Repertory Theater 8%

David Plante - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 7%

Mimi Lien - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 6%

Ellen Rousseau - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 5%

Cameron McEachern - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 5%

Christopher Ostrom - REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 5%

James Rotondo - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 4%

Ant Ma - SMART - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 4%

David Arsenault - HADESTOWN - Boch Center Wang Theatre 4%

Thea Goldman - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 4%

James J. Fenton - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 3%

Cameron McEachern - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Company 3%

Arnulfo Maldonado - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 3%

Derek Grant Martin - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 3%

Matt Kinley - LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 2%

Janie E Howland - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Company 2%

Szu Feng-Chen - YELLOW FACE - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Janie Howland - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Janie E. Howland - THIRST - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Janie Howland - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Peyton Tavares - THE BOOK OF WILL - Hub Theatre Company of Boston 1%

Katy Monthei - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Greater Boston Stage Company 1%

Janie Howland - MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS - Wheelock Family Theatre 1%

Emmie Finckel - BECOMING A MAN - American Repertory Theater 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 35%

Chris Tess - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 13%

Greg Dana - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 13%

Hallie Grace Nowicki - ROMEO & JULIET - Triad Theatre Company 10%

Larry Dysart - HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 10%

Michael Jay - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Yorick Ensemble 9%

Robert Carlton Stimmel - GASLIGHT - Merrimack Repertory 6%

Hannah Abraham - DEFINITIVE - Kresge Theatre Company 4%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Christian DeKnatel - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 14%

Tony Gayle - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 8%

Adam Smith - REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 7%

David Drake/Sami Parazin - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 7%

Alex Berg - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Boston 7%

Chris Page - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 5%

Jon King - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 4%

James Cannon - JERSEY BOYS - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Alex Berg - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Pat Dzierzak - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 4%

Jessica Paz and Nevin Steinberg - HADESTOWN - Boch Center Wang Theatre 4%

Mick Potter - LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 4%

Andrew Duncan Will - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Greater Boston Stage Company 4%

Sebastian Nixon - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Walter Trarbach - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 3%

Daniel Lundberg - ROMEO AND JULIET - American Repertory Theater 3%

Sebastian Nixon - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Arshan Gailus - YELLOW FACE - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Sinan Refik Zafar - JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Huntington Theatre Company 2%

Brendan F Doyle - MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS - Wheelock Family Theatre 2%

Andrew Duncan Will - KEN LUDWIG'S THE GAME'S AFOOT - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

Lindsay Jones - SPIRITUS: VIRGIL'S DANCE - Merrimack Repertory 1%

Julian Crocamo - THE HOMBRES - Teatro Chelsea & Gloucester Stage 1%

Paul James Prendergast - BECOMING A MAN - American Repertory Theater 1%

ien DeNio - SMART - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Benjamin Cavallo-Smith - MEAN GIRLS - The Company Theatre 13%

Andrew Farina - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 9%

Zach Norton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Quigg Creations 7%

Abby Waterhouse - THE PROM - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 6%

Jack Baumrind - OLIVER! - Academy of Performing Arts 5%

Cathy Kang - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 5%

Dawn Ross - THE PROM - Theatre at the Mount 4%

Liz Mongrello - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 4%

Arden McAuliffe - THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 4%

Phil Curcuru - GROUNDHOG DAY: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at the Bell 3%

Hallie Grace Nowicki - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 3%

Bradley Boutcher - TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 3%

Vicki Culligan - CINDERELLA - The Company Theatre 3%

Kaitlyn Ekstrom-Doig - NINE - Worcester County Light Opera Company 3%

Declan Kelley Heafitz - HELLO, DOLLY! - Break-a-Leg Theater Works 3%

Noah Turner - SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

Stephen Russo - ASSASSINS - Colonial Chorus Players 2%

Sue Brother - SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 2%

Timmy Chase - THE PROM - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 2%

Christina Pierro-Biggins - NINE - Worcester County Light Opera Company 2%

Trish Aponte - THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 2%

Emily Ovesen - HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

Mark Peterson - THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 2%

Mark Linehan - GUYS AND DOLLS - Greater Boston Stage Company 2%

Erin Anderson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Phillip Laks - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 10%

Taylor Cloutier - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 9%

Tyler DeCouto - NUNSENSE - New Bedford Festival Theatre 8%

Alaina Mills - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North Shore Music Theatre 7%

Michelle Moran - INTO THE WOODS - The Firehouse center for the arts 5%

Gracie O'Leary - REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 5%

Adam Grupper - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 4%

Todd Yard - SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 4%

Dallas Jimmer - SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 4%

Brendan Stefanik - BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 4%

Madison Mayer - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 3%

Anneke Angstadt - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Eleri Ward - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 3%

Kathy St. George - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Lisa Yuen - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

David Friday - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 2%

Brooke Jacob - TOOTSIE - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Nick Cearley - WAITRESS - Cape playhouse 2%

Tim Lawton - THE FULL MONTY - Umbrella Arts Center 2%

Christopher Lewis - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Tzintli Cerda - BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Dan Callaway - BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 1%

Matthew Amira - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 1%

David Livingston - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 1%

Kailey Boyle - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Kristen Licht - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 13%

Amy Keegan - BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 10%

Drew Krauss - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 9%

Toni Ruscio - SILENT SKY - Curtain Call Theatre 9%

Carla Perrotta - THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - Marblehead Little Theatre 9%

Lauren Kwong - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 8%

Charlotte Delaney - PLAZA SUITE - A Common Thread Theatre Company 8%

Peter Adams - BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 7%

Quinton Kappel - WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 5%

Tom Marsh - WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 4%

Kasia Greaney - BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 4%

Colin Bourget - DEFINITIVE - Kresge Theatre Company 4%

Craig Ciampa - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Vokes Theater 4%

Gordon Ellis - THE SQUIRRELS - Acme Theater 4%

Joan Marie Dewsnap - BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Emilia Tagliani - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 9%

Brad Walker - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 7%

Sonya Richards - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 6%

Esme Allen - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Shakespeare Project 6%

Rudy Pankow - RUDY PANKOW - American Repertory Theater 6%

Brogan Nelson - LAUGHS IN SPANISH - Speakeasy Stage 5%

Karl Gregory - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - The Provincetown Theater 5%

Sam Perwin - LIBERTY TALKS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 5%

Jane Staab - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 5%

Cleveland Nicoll - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

Sandy Clancy - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Sam David Cohen - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 4%

Kate Fitzgerald - THIRST - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Malachi rosen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 3%

Erin osullivan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 3%

Ryan Winkles - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 3%

J.B. Barricklo - YELLOW FACE - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Liza Giangrande - THE MANIC MONOLOGUES - Moonbox Productions 2%

Ethan DePuy - THE MANIC MONOLOGUES - Moonbox Productions 2%

Mike Daniel - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 2%

Cidália Santos - THE MANIC MONOLOGUES - Moonbox Productions 2%

Maureen Keiller - KEN LUDWIG'S THE GAME'S AFOOT - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Julia Herzberg - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 2%

Nate Oaks - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 2%

John Tracey - TWELFTH NIGHT - Hanover Theater Repertory 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

The Company Theatre 17%

Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 9%

Marblehead Little Theatre 7%

Worcester County Light Opera Company 6%

Cotuit Center for the Arts 5%

Acting Out! Theatre Company 5%

Yorick Ensemble 4%

Needham Community Theatre 4%

Stonehill Theatre Company 4%

Theatre at the Mount 4%

Mass Arts Center 4%

Footlight Club 3%

Voices of Hope Boston 3%

Curtain Call Theatre (Braintree, MA) 3%

Colonial Chorus Players 3%

Theatre at the Bell 3%

Break-a-Leg Theater Works 2%

Curtain Call Theatre 2%

A Common Thread Theatre Company 2%

Falmouth Theatre Guild 2%

Windhover Performing Arts Center 2%

Metrowest Family Theatre 1%

Calliope Productions 1%

Acme Theater 1%

Triad Theatre Company (Braintree, MA) 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

North Shore Music Theatre 10%

Wheelock Family Theatre 9%

American Repertory Theater 8%

BCA Plaza Theatre 7%

Studio Theatre Worcester 7%

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 6%

The Provincetown Theater 5%

Lyric Stage Boston 5%

Moonbox Productions 4%

Reagle Music Theatre 4%

Huntington Theatre 4%

New Bedford Festival Theatre 4%

Speakeasy Stage 4%

The Firehouse center for the arts 4%

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 3%

Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Americana Theatre Company 2%

Boston Opera Collaborative 2%

Greater Boston Stage Company 2%

Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 2%

Lanes Coven Theater Co 2%

Central Square Theatre 1%

Teatro Chelsea & Gloucester Stage 1%

Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 1%

Commonwealth Lyric Theater 0%



Comments