WHEN CHURCHYARDS YAWN Comes to Theatre 40 This Month

When Churchyards Yawn, a reading of a play, comes to Theatre Forty, in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. Written by Jeanmarie Simpson. Directed by Melanie MacQueen. Presented by Theatre Forty.

The reading is on Sunday, July 28, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10.00 at the door. No online sales.

All of the deceased characters in Hamlet meet up in purgatory. There, they must all figure out how to get to Heaven. But if they can't work together, they will be going to the Other Place!

The cast includes Kristin Towers-Rowles, John Leslie, David Westbay, Kevin Dulude, Todd Andrew Ball, Sami Stumman, Luise Heath, Lary Ohlson, Matt Landig, and Eric Keitel.

Theatre Forty is the professional theatre company of Beverly Hills.

