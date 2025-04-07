IN THE HEIGHTS and WARRIORS Cast Members to Honor Lin-Manuel Miranda at The Town Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Town Hall has revealed a cast of Broadway performers for The Town Hall Spring Shout: A Benefit Concert Honoring Lin-Manuel Miranda, taking place on May 19th. This night will take guests on a musical journey through Lin-Manuel Miranda's creative life, featuring music from his earliest influences to his steadfast heroes.

The concert will bring together Miranda's closest collaborators, costars, and muses, in a celebration of his groundbreaking artistic contributions, and culminate with Miranda taking the stage to receive The Town Hall Vanguard Award.

Quintessentially Miranda and uniquely Town Hall, the concert will feature an incredible lineup of cast members from Miranda's iconic works, including:

From In the Heights: Janet Dacal, Robin de Jesus, Mandy Gonzalez, Chris Jackson, Alex Lacamoire, Priscilla Lopez, Olga Merediz, and Eliseo Roman

From Warriors: Jasmine Cephas Jones, Eisa Davis, Aneesa Folds, Amber Gray, Julia Harriman, Sasha Hutchings, Gizel Jiménez, Kenita Miller, and Phillipa Soo

Original cast members from Hamilton and Freestyle Love Supreme, as well as other special guests will be announced soon.

"This event is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate Lin-Manuel Miranda's revolutionary voice and recognize his extraordinary contributions to the arts," said Nevin Steinberg, president of the Board of Trustees for The Town Hall Foundation. "His visionary work embodies the very essence of Town Hall's legacy and mission-blending artistic excellence, community impact, and civic engagement."

In addition to Miranda's highly anticipated acceptance of The Town Hall Vanguard Award for his visionary work, the evening will also pay tribute to Town Hall's Board President Emeritus, Tom Wirtshafter, with the Town Hall Friend of the Arts Award.