Photos: ACCORDING TO HOWARD Opens at The York Theatre

ACCORDING TO HOWARD Opens at The York Theatre

The show runs through April 13, 2025.

The York Theatre officially opened its production of According to Howard, a new musical featuring music by Jim Scully, book by Frank Evans and Mr. Scully, with revisions by Jennifer Paulson-Lee, lyrics by Mr. Evans, with additional lyrics by Chad Gorn. Check out photos from opening night here!

According to Howard will be directed and choreographed by Jennifer Paulson-Lee, with music direction and arrangements by Scott Cady. 

According to Howard is an unconventional love story and a reminder that money can never buy (or substitute for) what love can offer. It's about winning—but at what cost? It's about decisions, choices, ideas, and incredible intuition. Through a score reminiscent of the golden age of Broadway, According to Howard delves into the unique life and times of one of the most fascinating individuals of the 20th Century, a human being who shaped the world of aviation, film, business, and Hollywood gossip: Howard Robard Hughes, Jr.

The cast of According to Howard  is Christine DiGiallonardo (A Prairie Home Companion), Michael Dikegoros (Tootsie), Matthew Eby, David Elder (42nd Street), Eric Michael Gillett (Sweet Smell of Success), Michael Halling (My Fair Lady), Candice Hatakeyama (White Christmas – Paper Mill), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Misérables), Mya Ison (Mary Gets Hers), James Judy –  (Monte Cristo - The York), Gina Milo (Golden Rainbow – The York), Jill Paice (Curtains), Haley Swindal (Chicago) and Josh Tower (Hamilton). Casting is by Jason Styres/The Casting Collaborative. Stormy Lambert is Production Stage Manager and Nicole Caroselli is Assistant Stage Manager.

The production team is: Indigo Garcia (lighting design), Sean Hagerty (sound design), Evan Frank (projection design), Noah Glaister (production manager), Kai Stanton (associate production manager), David Elder (associate choreographer), and Michael Dikegoros (assistant director).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Josh Tower and Mya Ison

The Cast of According to Howard that includes-Christine. Digiallonardo, Michael Dikegoros, David Elder, Eric Michael Gillet, Candice Hatakeyama, Michelle Beth Herman, Mya Ison, James Judy, Gina Milo, Haley Swindal and Josh Tower

Michael Halling and Jill Paice

Jill Paice, Gina Milo and James Judy

Jill Paice, Matthew Eby and Gina Milo

Joseph Hayward (Interim Producing Artistic Director)

Chad Gorn (Additional Lyrics)

Haley Swindal Tantleff

Josh Tower

Mya Ison, Michelle Beth Herman, James Judy and Josh Tower

Candice Hatakeyama

Board Members-Linda Wielkotz, Riki Kane Larimer and Joan Ross Sorkin

Jak Malone

Jak Malone and Jamie deRoy

Jak Malone and Jamie deRoy

Linda Wielkotz, Joseph Hayward, Riki Kane Larimer, Hattie K. Jutagir, Joan Ross Sorkin and Debra Walton (Interim Associate Artistic Director)

Eric Michael Gillet

Eric Michael Gillet

Lily Tantleff

Lily Tantleff and Haley Swindal Tantleff

Lily Tantleff and Haley Swindal Tantleff

Chad Gorn and Jim Scully (Music) with tonights band that includes-Scott Cody (Music Director), Scott Thorntom and Ryan McBride

Rosie Gorn and Chad Gorn

Michael Dikegoros

Michael Dikegoros

Michael Dikegoros and Jennifer Paulson-Lee (Director and Choreographer)

Jim Scully and Jennifer Paulson-Lee

Candice Hatakeyama

Candice Hatakeyama

Michelle Beth Herman

Michelle Beth Herman

Christine DiGiallonardo

Christine DiGiallonardo

Jill Paice

Jill Paice

James Judy

James Judy

Matthew Eby

Matthew Eby

Michael Halling

Michael Halling

Matthew Eby and Michael Halling

Matthew Eby, Michael Halling and Jill Paice

Michael Halling and Gina Milo

Michael Halling and Gina Milo

Gina Milo

Gina Milo

Gina Milo and Olivia Mertz

Gina Milo and Olivia Mertz

Josh Tower

Josh Tower

David Elder

David Elder

The Cast of According to Howard that includes-Christine DiGiallonardo, Michael Dikegoros, Matthew Eby, David Elder, Eric Michael Gillet, Michael Halling, Candice Hatakeyama, Michelle Beth Herman, Mya Ison, James Judy, Gina Milo, Jill Paice, Haley Swindal Tantleff and Josh Tower

Michael Halling and David Elder

Mya Ison, Debra Walton and Josh Tower

Members of The York Staff that includes-Joseph Hayward, Marie Grace LaFerrara, Wendy Hall, Debra Walton, Emily Drossell, Mattew Gurren, Noah Glaister and Richard Hillman

Jack Tantleff, Lily Tantleff and Haley Swindal Tantleff

