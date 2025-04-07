Photos: ACCORDING TO HOWARD Opens at The York Theatre

The York Theatre officially opened its production of According to Howard, a new musical featuring music by Jim Scully, book by Frank Evans and Mr. Scully, with revisions by Jennifer Paulson-Lee, lyrics by Mr. Evans, with additional lyrics by Chad Gorn. Check out photos from opening night here!

According to Howard will be directed and choreographed by Jennifer Paulson-Lee, with music direction and arrangements by Scott Cady.

According to Howard is an unconventional love story and a reminder that money can never buy (or substitute for) what love can offer. It's about winning—but at what cost? It's about decisions, choices, ideas, and incredible intuition. Through a score reminiscent of the golden age of Broadway, According to Howard delves into the unique life and times of one of the most fascinating individuals of the 20th Century, a human being who shaped the world of aviation, film, business, and Hollywood gossip: Howard Robard Hughes, Jr.

The cast of According to Howard is Christine DiGiallonardo (A Prairie Home Companion), Michael Dikegoros (Tootsie), Matthew Eby, David Elder (42nd Street), Eric Michael Gillett (Sweet Smell of Success), Michael Halling (My Fair Lady), Candice Hatakeyama (White Christmas – Paper Mill), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Misérables), Mya Ison (Mary Gets Hers), James Judy – (Monte Cristo - The York), Gina Milo (Golden Rainbow – The York), Jill Paice (Curtains), Haley Swindal (Chicago) and Josh Tower (Hamilton). Casting is by Jason Styres/The Casting Collaborative. Stormy Lambert is Production Stage Manager and Nicole Caroselli is Assistant Stage Manager.

The production team is: Indigo Garcia (lighting design), Sean Hagerty (sound design), Evan Frank (projection design), Noah Glaister (production manager), Kai Stanton (associate production manager), David Elder (associate choreographer), and Michael Dikegoros (assistant director).

