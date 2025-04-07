Mandy Gonzalez Reveals Remaining Performances as 'Norma' in SUNSET BOULEVARD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mandy Gonzalez has revealed her performance schedule for her final dates as Norma in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway. Gonzalez's remaining performance dates are April 15, April 16 at 2 PM and 8 PM, April 17, April 18, April 19 at 2 PM and 8 PM, May 20, June 3, June 17, June 24, and July 1. Sunset Boulevard will play its final performance on Broadway on July 13.

Nicole Scherzinger recently added six more performances in her run as Norma. Scherzinger will perform the following evenings in addition to her regular schedule: Tuesday, April 8; Tuesday, April 29; Tuesday, May 6; Tuesday, May 13; Tuesday, May 27; and Tuesday, June 10. Additionally, as previously announced, Scherzinger has extended her run in Sunset Blvd. on Broadway through Sunday, July 13 when the production will end its limited engagement at the St. James.