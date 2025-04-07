News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 7, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 7, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Apr. 07, 2025
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 7, 2025 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 7, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Tuesday, April 8
Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends opens on Broadway
Thursday, April 10
SMASH opens on Broadway
Saturday, April 12
Dead Outlaw begins previews on Broadway
 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 7, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 7, 2025 Image

Photos: First Look at BOOP! THE MUSICAL on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Betty's on Broadway! BOOP! The Musical opens tomorrow, April 5 at the Broadhurst Theatre and we have your first look at the cast in action. Check out photos below!


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 7, 2025 Image

Photos: Nick Jonas & Adrienne Warren in THE LAST FIVE YEARS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See photos from the first ever Broadway production of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years, starring Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren.


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 7, 2025 Image

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More
by Bruce Glikas
George Clooney has officially made his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck, now playing at the Winter Garden Theatre. Read the reviews here. The show officially opened last night, April 3, and to celebrate the big night. Check out photos of Clooney and the cast taking their bows below!

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 7, 2025 Image

BroadwayWorld UK's Olivier Awards 2025 Predictions
by BWW UK Critics
Established in 1976, the Olivier Awards celebrate the world-class status of London theatre, and are Britain’s most prestigious stage honours. Leading the way this year is Tom Scutt's Fiddler on the Roof which matches Hamilton's record-breaking 13 nominations, represented in every acting and creative category.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 7, 2025 Image

Meet the Cast of PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL, Now on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Performances are underway for Roundabout Theatre Company's new version of the Gilbert & Sullivan classic, The Pirates of Penzance. Meet the cast of Pirates! The Penzance Musical here.. (more...

Photos: George Clooney and the Cast of GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Take Opening Night Bows
by Bruce Glikas
George Clooney has officially made his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck, now playing at the Winter Garden Theatre. Check out photos of Clooney and the cast taking their bows on Opening Night!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 7, 2025 Image

No More Midnight Sign-Ups: Equity Ends Unofficial Lists at Auditions
by Joshua Wright
Following weeks of discussion within the industry that most theater goers are unlikely to be privy to, Actors' Equity quietly announced this week major changes to how non-union performers are seen at Equity auditions.. (more...

Lucas Hedges and Zoe Winters Join SISSY with Marisa Tomei at Baryshnikov Arts
by Stephi Wild
Baryshnikov Arts will continue its 20th Anniversary Spring Season with SISSY, starring Marisa Tomei, this month. Learn more about the cast and the production here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 7, 2025 Image

Video: Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth Perform 'For Good' at REDWOOD Curtain Call
by Stephi Wild
Kristin Chenoweth made a surprise appearance during the curtain call of yesterday's performance of Redwood, which stars her former Wicked co-star, Idina Menzel. The pair performed 'For Good' from the iconic musical to a cheering audience.. (more...)

Video: Watch New SMASH Footage Narrated By Nathan Lane
by Michael Major
Watch a new video montage from SMASH on Broadway, narrated by Nathan Lane! The new highlights show off scenes from the new musical, starring Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, Caroline Bowman, and more.. (more...)

Video: Inside Opening Night of GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK with George Clooney and More
by Joey Mervis
George Clooney has officially made his Broadway debut! The stars came out to celebrate last night at the Winter Garden Theatre, where his new play, Good Night, and Good Luck, opened. Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night with the cast and creative team!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 7, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 7, 2025 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Never give up hope."

- Groundhog Day the Musical




Videos