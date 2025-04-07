Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 7, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 7, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Tuesday, April 8

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends opens on Broadway

Thursday, April 10

SMASH opens on Broadway

Saturday, April 12

Dead Outlaw begins previews on Broadway



Photos: First Look at BOOP! THE MUSICAL on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Betty's on Broadway! BOOP! The Musical opens tomorrow, April 5 at the Broadhurst Theatre and we have your first look at the cast in action. Check out photos below!

Photos: Nick Jonas & Adrienne Warren in THE LAST FIVE YEARS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

See photos from the first ever Broadway production of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years, starring Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren.

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More

by Bruce Glikas

George Clooney has officially made his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck, now playing at the Winter Garden Theatre. Read the reviews here. The show officially opened last night, April 3, and to celebrate the big night. Check out photos of Clooney and the cast taking their bows below!

BroadwayWorld UK's Olivier Awards 2025 Predictions

by BWW UK Critics

Established in 1976, the Olivier Awards celebrate the world-class status of London theatre, and are Britain’s most prestigious stage honours. Leading the way this year is Tom Scutt's Fiddler on the Roof which matches Hamilton's record-breaking 13 nominations, represented in every acting and creative category.. (more...)

Meet the Cast of PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL, Now on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Performances are underway for Roundabout Theatre Company's new version of the Gilbert & Sullivan classic, The Pirates of Penzance. Meet the cast of Pirates! The Penzance Musical here.. (more...)

Photos: George Clooney and the Cast of GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Take Opening Night Bows

by Bruce Glikas

George Clooney has officially made his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck, now playing at the Winter Garden Theatre. Check out photos of Clooney and the cast taking their bows on Opening Night!. (more...)

No More Midnight Sign-Ups: Equity Ends Unofficial Lists at Auditions

by Joshua Wright

Following weeks of discussion within the industry that most theater goers are unlikely to be privy to, Actors' Equity quietly announced this week major changes to how non-union performers are seen at Equity auditions.. (more...)

Lucas Hedges and Zoe Winters Join SISSY with Marisa Tomei at Baryshnikov Arts

by Stephi Wild

Baryshnikov Arts will continue its 20th Anniversary Spring Season with SISSY, starring Marisa Tomei, this month. Learn more about the cast and the production here!. (more...)

Video: Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth Perform 'For Good' at REDWOOD Curtain Call

by Stephi Wild

Kristin Chenoweth made a surprise appearance during the curtain call of yesterday's performance of Redwood, which stars her former Wicked co-star, Idina Menzel. The pair performed 'For Good' from the iconic musical to a cheering audience.. (more...)

Video: Watch New SMASH Footage Narrated By Nathan Lane

by Michael Major

Watch a new video montage from SMASH on Broadway, narrated by Nathan Lane! The new highlights show off scenes from the new musical, starring Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, Caroline Bowman, and more.. (more...)

Video: Inside Opening Night of GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK with George Clooney and More

by Joey Mervis

George Clooney has officially made his Broadway debut! The stars came out to celebrate last night at the Winter Garden Theatre, where his new play, Good Night, and Good Luck, opened. Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night with the cast and creative team!. (more...)

