SISSY Starring Lucas Hedges, Marisa Tomei and More Adds Performance

Baryshnikov Arts will continue its 20th Anniversary Spring Season with SISSY, a modern-day reimagining of Sisyphus written, choreographed, and directed by Celia Rowlson-Hall. For four performances only, SISSY will play April 24–26. A performance is being added for Saturday, April 26 at 3:00 PM as part of a new program called “An Afternoon Out.” SISSY is presented in partnership with PASTEL and WEIRD SISTER.



The Saturday matinee performance includes the opportunity to participate in “An Afternoon Out,” which offers the option to drop children off with responsible, experienced teaching artists while parents/guardians enjoy the show. Class, led by the teaching artist team, will include arts activities inspired by the performance. Ticket add-on is $20 for 1 child; $30 for 2 children; $40 for 3 children.



The SISSY cast features Lucas Hedges, Marisa Tomei, and Zoë Winters with dancers Jesse Kovarsky, Nando Morland, Aliza Russell, Ida Saki, Jacob Thoman, and Jacob Warren. Christopher Abbott and Alia Shawkat, who were previously announced, had to withdraw due to scheduling conflicts.