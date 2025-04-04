Cady Huffman Will Lead A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Concert in Jacksonville

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two of Jacksonville's most prominent nonprofit arts organizations, the Florida Theatre and Theatre Jacksonville, are producing the classic Broadway musical in concert A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum for two performances.

Sponsored by Michael Ward & Jennifer Glock, the concert is set for the historic Florida Theatre on Saturday, August 23th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 24th, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $38, $53, and $73; and go on sale Friday, April 4th at www.floridatheatre.com or the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart, A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum is a bawdy, wild comedy inspired by the farces of the ancient Roman playwright Plautus (254-184 BC). Opening with a bang with the song "Comedy Tonight," the musical tells the story of Pseudolus, a slave who tries to win her freedom by helping her young master woo the girl next door. All the elements of a classic farce are present: puns, slamming doors, mistaken identities, and social commentary. The original production won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Cady Huffman stars as Pseudolus. She is a Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award winner for The Producers; a Tony Award nominee for The Will Rogers Follies; and an Outer Critics' Circle Award nominee for the Tony Award-winning play The Nance. Her Broadway credits include the original production of La Cage Aux Folles, Chicago, Steel Pier, Dame Edna: The Royal Tour, and Bob Fosse's last original musical, Big Deal. On TV, she is an Emmy Award nominee for the digital series After Forever; played recurring roles on The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, and Curb Your Enthusiasm; and has guest starred on Madam Secretary, Master of None, Frasier, Mad About You, and three different versions of Law & Order. She was a food judge on 10 consecutive seasons of Iron Chef America, where Alton Brown called her "The Kitty Carlisle of Iron Chef." She has performed her cabaret show, Tomboy Showgirl, in New York and San Francisco.

The production is directed by Jean Tait, whose credits include last year's production of Mame In Concert at the Florida Theatre, and Off Broadway, including The Pearly Gates, Hijab at First Sight, The Proceedings, and It Gets Better.

The symphony is directed by and the chorus is conducted by Jacksonville native, Joey Chancey. His Broadway credits include An American in Paris; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Gigi; Annie; and the Broadway national tours of La Cage Aux Folles and A Chorus Line.

The Florida Theatre and Theatre Jacksonville have teamed up to produce "in concert" productions of classic Broadway musicals, reviving them for the First Coast community. The staging of an "in concert" production is similar to an old-style radio play performed for a live audience. There a no sets, and minimal props and costumes. The emphasis is on the words and music. The cast of actors is front and center on stage in concert attire, with a full 26-piece symphony orchestra seated not in the orchestra pit, but on stage right behind the actors, with a 30-member chorus on risers behind the orchestra.

According to Numa Saisselin, President of the Florida Theatre, this project is important for Jacksonville and the Northeast Florida cultural community because it expands the schedules of the Florida Theatre and Theatre Jacksonville at a time of year that has historically been under-programmed. "It is an opportunity for the Florida Theatre to expand its impact and be more involved with the local acting community," said Saisselin. "In addition, it is a rare opportunity for the best local performers to perform on the historic stage of the Florida Theatre. It is also an opportunity for some of Jacksonville's most talented exports, like Joey Chancey, to come home and ply his craft for the hometown audience."

According to Sarah Boone, Executive Director of Theatre Jacksonville, it fills a niche in the market; nobody else is producing a "Broadway in Concert" series, and there is no Broadway programming at that time of year. "After last year's success with Mame, we are delighted to bring A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum to the Florida Theatre stage. Once again, we're providing an exceptional opportunity for our local actors, musicians, and technicians to create art in this historic space. And performing onstage with a full orchestra, which does not happen very often, is thrilling for our local actors," said Boone. "Through this partnership with Florida Theatre, Theatre Jacksonville will once again expand its impact on a larger stage in a bigger venue. It is all very exciting."

The cast includes Cady Huffman as Pseudolus, Andy Moritz as Senex, Sarah Boone as Domina, Brennan Moritz as Hero, Morgan Perry as Philia, Neal Thorburn as Hysterium, Michael Porter as Erronius, Alec Hadden as Miles Gloriosus, and Josh Waller as Lycus. Rebecca Turngren appears as Tintinabula, Carly Dorman as Panacea, and Kailey Anderson and McCall Camp as The Geminae. Theresa Pazanowski plays Vibrata, and Chelsea Thomas plays Gymnasia.

The ensemble includes Aly Blakewell, Sandy Blakewell, Leanne Dix, Cathy Maxwell Finke, Jeff Grove, Deborrah Hoag, Maria Masters, Libby Montgomery, Jennifer O'Brien, David Sacks, Arden Spies, and Noah Stevens.

About the Florida Theatre

There is something for everyone at the Florida Theatre. From pop, jazz, rock, comedy, country, and blues to ballet, the historic Florida Theatre annually offers over 200 cultural and entertainment events for every taste and age. For tickets or to learn more about our educational performances for schools, rentals, membership, or the nonprofit corporation that manages this majestic place, please visit us at www.floridatheatre.com.

About Theatre Jacksonville

Since 1919, Theatre Jacksonville has been Florida's longest-running community theatre. Theatre Jacksonville is a volunteer-based community theatre whose mission is to enrich lives and broaden cultural understanding through community participation in theatre arts. This mission supports inclusion and the development of diversity in the Company's artistic, volunteer, audience, and donor bases. This goal is achieved through presenting plays and programs of noted artistic excellence, supporting volunteers and students with exceptional training and educational opportunities, and allowing for the development of unique and/or original performance projects and events by Florida artists. To learn more, visit https://www.theatrejax.com/.

