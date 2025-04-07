Videos: Watch Olivier Awards 2025 Performances From GREAT COMET & More

The Olivier Awards 2025 were held on Sunday 6 April.
The Olivier Awards 2025 were held on Sunday, April 6 at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Beverley Knight and Billy Porter. Watch videos of performances from The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, MJ The Musical, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812, Why Am I So Single?, Fiddler On The Roof, Oliver! and Starlight Express. Cast members from Les Misérables also celebrated the musical's 40th anniversary with a special performance.
The big winners of the night included The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Fiddler on the Roof, which won Best new Musical and Best Musical Revival. Giant and Oedipus won Best New Play and best Revival. See the full list of winners here.
Videos