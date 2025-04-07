Videos: Watch Olivier Awards 2025 Performances From GREAT COMET & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Olivier Awards 2025 were held on Sunday, April 6 at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Beverley Knight and Billy Porter. Watch videos of performances from The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, MJ The Musical, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812, Why Am I So Single?, Fiddler On The Roof, Oliver! and Starlight Express. Cast members from Les Misérables also celebrated the musical's 40th anniversary with a special performance.

The big winners of the night included The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Fiddler on the Roof, which won Best new Musical and Best Musical Revival. Giant and Oedipus won Best New Play and best Revival. See the full list of winners here.

2025 Olivier Award Winners

Beverley Knight & Billy Porter – "Luck Be A Lady"

MJ the Musical – "Beat It"

Why Am I So Single? – "8 Dates"

Les Misérables 40th Celebration Performance – Lucie Jones, Rachelle Ann Go, Shan Ako, Nathania Ong & Bradley Jaden

Oliver! – "Reviewing The Situation"

Fiddler On The Roof – "Sunrise, Sunset" & "Bottle Dance"

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button – "Shipping Out"

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 – Medley

Starlight Express – Medley

In Memoriam

Watch the full 2025 Olivier Awards