CLUELESS THE MUSICAL Extends; Watch a New Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following its opening last month, CLUELESS, The Musical has extended its West End run to meet ticket demand. CLUELESS, The Musical will now continue performances at London’s Trafalgar Theatre until 28 March 2026. Plus, watch an all new trailer here!

Written by the movie’s original writer-director, Amy Heckerling, and featuring new music by multi-platinum singer-songwriter KT Tunstall (“Suddenly I See”, “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree”) with lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Glenn Slater (Sister Act the Musical, Tangled) and choreography by Lizzi Gee (Groundhog Day), CLUELESS is directed by the acclaimed Rachel Kavanaugh (Chichester Festival Theatre, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre).

Bringing the characters to life is a cast led by Emma Flynn who debuts as Cher Horowitz. Joining Emma is Keelan McAuley as Josh, Chyna-Rose Frederick as Dionne, Romona Lewis-Malley as Tai, Rabi Kondé as Murray, and Isaac J Lewis as Christian.

The show also features Blake Jordan as Travis, Max Mirza as Elton, Ryan O'Donnell as Mel / Mr. Hall / Driving Instructor, Imelda Warren-Green as Miss Geist / Ms Stoeger / Lucy / Heather and Emily Florence as Amber.

The full ensemble comprises Grace Eleanor Thomas, Sophie Elmes, Aoife Kenny, James Lim, Ernest Stroud, Jacob Fisher and Josh Latunji. Swings are Rachel Seirian, Lucy Rice, Dylan Gordon-Jones and Lucas Lluna.

Welcome to 90s Beverly Hills, where Cher Horowitz has a heart bigger than her allowance and a unique talent of finding love for others. When awkward new girl Tai arrives in town, Cher takes on her biggest project yet – but is she matchmaking or meddling? And what about her annoying ex-stepbrother Josh who she can’t stop thinking about? Suddenly, Cher’s life isn’t quite so perfect and – ugh! – maybe she’s the one being clueless.

Comments