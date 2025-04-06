Video: Watch 'Where is Betty?' from BOOP! THE MUSICAL on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new video has been released of a sneak peek of "Where is Betty?" from BOOP! The Musical. The production just recently opened on April 5. See below for the new clip!

In BOOP!, Betty’s dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and love in New York City—one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.” Boop-oop-a-doop!

Betty Boop, the iconic animated character created by Max Fleischer in the 1930s, remains a symbol of femininity, independence, and the Golden Age of animation. Known for her distinctive high-pitched voice, flapper-inspired style, and playful demeanor, Betty Boop was one of the first animated characters to appeal to adult audiences with her bold personality and risqué humor.