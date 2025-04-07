Hot Tickets of the Week: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK, JUST IN TIME, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, starting April 7, 2025. Check out five Broadway shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to right now!

Dead Outlaw

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.

Read More: Good and Dead: David Yazbek & Erik Della Penna Unpack the Music of DEAD OUTLAW

Good Night, and Good Luck

George Clooney makes his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck, in which we tune in to the golden age of broadcast journalism and Edward R. Murrow’s legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them. The play chronicles a time in American history when truth and journalistic integrity stood up to fearmongering and disinformation—and won.

Read More: Inside Opening Night of GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK with George Clooney and More

John Proctor Is the Villain

At a high school in a rural town in Georgia, an English class is studying The Crucible, but the students are more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals. As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero. John Proctor Is the Villain, led by Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, is a new comedy from a major new American voice, capturing a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism, and fury, and discovering that their future is not bound by the past.

Read More: 'How Did We Get Here?' Kimberly Belflower Wants Broadway to Reexamine the Morally Gray

Just in Time

Look out, Jonathan's back! Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. JUST IN TIME is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin's hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.”

Read More: JUST IN TIME Is Setting the Scene for a Proper Night at the Club

Real Women Have Curves

Real Women Have Curves is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.

Read More: How Joy Huerta & Benjamin Velez Found the Sound of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES