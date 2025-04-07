Preview: OnlyOneOf Brings the Our Only Odyssey Tour to Vancouver

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of K-pop’s most engaging boy bands is back on the road and ready to take their fans on a journey like never before! South Korean pop group, OnlyOneOf, has embarked on their third concert tour entitled, “Our Only Odyssey,” and is currently travelling across North America captivating audiences with their bold performances and sleek songs. Presented by J&B Entertainment, the tour showcases members KB, Yoojung, Junji, Mill, and Nine and highlights their growth as artists while reinforcing their deep connection with their fandom, lyOns.

Known for pushing artistic boundaries, OnlyOneOf defines themselves as a K-pop group that blurs the lines between their music, performances, and storytelling. Ever since their debut in 2019 under 8D Entertainment, OnlyOneOf has forged their own path down the ever-evolving world of K-pop. Unlike other groups, their music has tackled themes including sexuality, identity, and emotional vulnerability, which are subjects that are rarely addressed in the mainstream South Korean music scene. Their ability to break from the norm has earned them praise from their fanbase as they continue to challenge expectations and evolve as a K-pop group.

A big part of OnlyOneOf's identity stems from their genre-blurring sound and conceptual storytelling. These elements were shaped early on by creative director Jaden Jeong. Their discography features tracks such as their atmospheric debut song, “Savanna,” their sensual R&B track “dOra Maar,” and their moody, introspective song “Skinz.” Moving through their discography, it is evident that their songs showcase an ability to convey emotion through subtle production and layered lyricism. Further collaborations with acclaimed K-hip hop producers, such as “Designer” produced by BOYCOLD and “Angel” produced by GRAY, further set them apart from their peers. Under Jeong’s creative vision, OnlyOneOf has embraced themes that have crafted a soundscape that is both rich and bold.

As the “Our Only Odyssey” tour makes its way through North America, fans can expect a performance that not only showcases the group’s talent but also celebrates the connection between the group and their fans (lyOns). Whether you’re a longtime lyOn or new member to the fandom, OnlyOneOf promises a show that you will not forget!

OnlyOneOf’s 2025 OUR ONLY ODYSSEY North American tour dates are as followed:

March 29 – Toronto, ON – George Weston Recital Hall

March 31 – Montreal, QC – The Rialto Theatre

April 2 – New York, NY – Melrose Ballroom

April 4 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

April 6 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

April 9 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

April 11 – Dallas, TX – Texas Theatre

April 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Vermont

April 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Midway

April 19 – Vancouver, BC – River Rock Theatre

April 20 – Vancouver, BC – Fan Event

OnlyOneOf's OUR ONLY ODYSSEY 2025 North American Concert Tour presented by J&B Entertainment began on March 29 in Toronto at the George Weston Recital Hall. The tour will consist of 10 stops and will end on April 19 in Vancouver, BC at the River Rock Theatre. The group will also be holding a fan event in Vancouver at the River Rock Resort on April 20. OnlyOneOf member, Rie, will not take part in this tour as he is currently completing his mandatory military service. For more information about the tour and to purchase tickets, visit the link below!

Photo Credit: 8D Entertainment

