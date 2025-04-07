BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – Apr. 7 to Apr. 13, 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including the annual MAC Awards, spotlights on songwriters, and Marilyn Maye's 97th birthday celebration.

Mon. April 7 @ 7 pm

Jeff Daniels at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

Jeff Daniels, a proud Midwesterner, cut his stage teeth in New York City’s now-defunct off-Broadway Circle Repertory Theater company. Making his long-awaited return to the 54 Below stage, Daniels brings his songbook of hundreds of original songs and his acoustic guitar to weave tales and share stories. “Much as I love acting, however, I don’t do it every day. The only thing I do every day, the only thing I want to do, the only thing I have to do, is play my acoustic guitar. Back in ’76, I bought a Guild D-40, tossed it into the backseat of a beat-up Buick and chased a dream. I had no idea I was bringing along my Best Friend. The one I would need, the one I would turn to, the one I would rely on. And now, decades later, the one who knows what I’m all about.”

Price: Tickets start at $62.50 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Mon. April 7 @ 7 pm

GRIEF PARTY Hosted by Mara Wilson & Kyra Sims at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

Join hosts Mara Wilson and Kyra Sims in a dynamic evening of song, comedy, live art, and stories about one of the most crucial parts of our humanity. Featuring Gastor Almonte, Matt Ray, Concetta Abbate, Iris Explosion, Katie Kuzin, Adam Tendler, Darian Donovan Thomas, Alex Krokus, and Elizabeth Bougerol.

Price: Tickets are $30 including fees. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Tues. April 8 to Sun. April 13 @ 7 pm

Marilyn Maye’s Annual Birthday show at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

Join Marilyn Maye for her annual birthday bash at 54 Below! Every performance during this run will feature a special 97th birthday celebration for this beloved cabaret legend.

A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home—and her favorite audiences.

Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers.

(Read a Q&A with Marilyn Maye about last year’s birthday show here.)

Price: Remaining tickets start at $95.50 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. The April 10 show (which is currently sold out) has a Mandatory $95 prix fixe, not including beverages or tax & gratuity

Tues. April 8 to Sat. April 12 @ 7 + 9:30 pm

Joey Alexander Trio + Special Guest Ekep Nkwelle at Birdland

Tickets available here.

Born in Bali, Indonesia, Alexander released his debut album, My Favorite Things, in 2015 on Motema Music, followed by three more on the label, a fifth on Verve, sixth and seventh albums on MackAvenue Records. Alexander's albums have netted three Grammy Award Nominations -one for Best Instrumental Album (My Favorite Things) and two for Best Improvised Jazz Solo (Giant Steps and Countdown) - with My Favorite Things and Countdown securing the number one spot on the Billboard Jazz Charts and Eclipse ar number three.

Price: Tickets start at $40.61 including fees. There is a $20 food or drink minimum per person.

Weds. April 9 @ 7 pm

Goldie Dver’s SNEAK PEEK at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

Peek behind the curtain of the creative process with songwriters, featuring some of their latest songs. This performance features songs nominated for the 2025 MAC Awards

Read an interview with Goldie Dver here.

Price: There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Weds. April 9 @ 9:30 pm

HAPPY 97th BIRTHDAY Tom Lehrer at The Triad

Tickets available here.

In honor of Tom Lehrer's 97th birthday, come join Bobby Underwood and Zalmen Mlotek in an evening celebrating the comic and musical genius of Tom Lehrer, the greatly influential comedic songwriter known for "The Elements," "Poisoning Pigeons in the Park" and more.

Price: Tickets start at $29 including fees. There is a 2 drink minimum at the theater

Thurs. April 10 @ 7 pm

MAC AWARDS at Symphony Space

Tickets available here.

The 39th Annual MAC Awards, presented by The Manhattan Association of Cabarets, honors some of the best in NYC Night Life presented during the 2024 calendar year. They will present awards in multiple categories to performers, songwriters, directors, musical directors, piano bar performers, behind the scenes technical experts, and more, as well as the presentation of special honoree awards. There will be live musical performances

Price: Tickets start at $105.00 (including fees).

Sun. April 13 @ 7 pm

Reeve Carney at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

Grammy winning singer-songwriter and actor Reeve Carney returns to The Green Room 42 in concert, featuring selections from his 5-time Independent Music Award winning album, Youth Is Wasted, as well as a few surprises from the Broadway canon and Great American Songbook, Reeve delivers a one man show cabaret that feels more like an invitation only after party than a traditional concert performance.

This conert will also be livestreamed

Price: Tickets start at $47.17 including fees

Fri. April 11 to Sat. April 12 @ 7 & 9 pm; Sun. April 13 @ 5 & 7:30 pm

DUKE AND STRAY TOGETHER AGAIN at Dizzy’s (Jazz at Lincoln Center)

Tickets available here.

Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s partnership defined an era of jazz with its artistry and innovation. Vocalist Tammy McCann brings their timeless works to life with her rich, sultry voice and impeccable tone, celebrating their enduring legacy in an unforgettable evening.

Price: Tickets start at $25 for student tickets; $40 for non-students. Dizzy's Club requires a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $21 per person.

Comments