Adoptable Puppies to Perform Improvised HAMLET at American Stage in St. Petersburg

An improvised retelling of Hamlet will feature a cast of adoptable puppies when Puppy Hamlet comes to American Stage Theatre in St. Petersburg on Saturday, April 12.

The show will see actors working alongside adoptable dogs in a live improv performance. Following the production, an adoption event will take place, giving audience members the opportunity to meet and potentially adopt the canine stars.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Humane Society of Pinellas.

Puppy Hamlet begins at 2 p.m. at American Stage Theatre, located at 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets are $48 and are available through American Stage.

The event is co-produced with the The Humane Society of Pinellas, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that has been caring for animals and St. Petersburg community since 1949. The Humane Society of Pinellas is dedicated to providing individualized care for every animal that comes our way and ensures every treatable animal is treated. This means that no animal will be euthanized for a treatable condition.