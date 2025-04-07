Video: Nicole Scherzinger on SUNSET BOULEVARD- 'It's My Saving Grace'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's been half a year since Sunset Boulevard took its first Broadway bows at the St. James Theatre, and a year a half since the show's journey began in London in Fall 2023. Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis, Grace Hodgett Young and David Thaxton have been along for the whole ride and they recently headed to The Edge to celebrate six months of Sunset.

Scherzinger has not been taking the experience for granted. "Singing [these songs] is the greatest gift, especially that I get to call [Andrew Lloyd Webber] my friend. I love him so much," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's just like breathing when I get to put my life into these songs. It's like my saving grace, honestly. This music has saved my soul and healed me in so my ways. Even on my hard days, it brings out the warrior in me."

Francis, gets to perform one of the revival's most exciting moments eight times a week- the title number, for which he takes a live walk down 44th Street and into Shubert Alley.

"It's a fever dream every single time. You don't know what's gonna happen," he explained. "It's definitely the moment of the show that I'm like, 'Oh, here we go!' It's so fun and there are so many people who make it happen. It feels like the most perfect example of teamwork."