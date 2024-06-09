FATHER'S DAY-Spread the Love with Top Gifts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dads and the father figures in our lives deserve the best celebrations. If you’re looking for a gift, we have you covered with a wide variety of items to suit every budget and interest. From Italian Wines, spirits and provisions to cookware and sweets, these gifts are sure to please dad.

Italian Wines make your meals shine bright with perfect pairings.

Famiglia Pasqua Valpolicella DOC Ripasso Superiore 2020 (SRP $25) This wine is from Veneto's Valpolicella area, is a blend of native grapes Corvina, Rondinella, Corvinone and Negrara crafted by Pasqua Wines using the traditional Ripasso method. This technique enriches the wine's structure and aromas, resulting in a crimson-red hue with aromas of red fruits and toasted nuances, rendering it an appealing option for dads.

Volpolo Bolgheri DOC 2022 (SRP $36) This beautiful blend of Cabernet Sauvignon , Merlot, and Petit Verdot crafted by Sapaio in Castagneto Carducci, in the unique terroir of Bolgheri, Tuscany. With a crown adorning the label-created by designer Aldo Segat and inspired by the three-point crown of African-American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, Volpolo is an outstanding choice to celebrate the king of the family. Its intense ruby color and captivating aromas of violet, iris root, dark cherry, and cedar, are complemented by well-integrated tannins, a velvety texture and a refreshing acidity. Volpolo offers complex flavors and versatile pairing options: enjoy it with barbecued or spicy meats like lamb and game, as well as pasta dishes

Tenuta Regaleali, Lamùri Sicilia DOC 2019 (SRP $20) This wine is crafted with Nero d’Avola grapes by Tasca D’Almerita in the highlands of the Regaleali estate in Sicily. The name Lamùri embodies Tasca's deep love for their land - Lamùri translates to 'love' in the Sicilian dialect - much akin to the love and gratitude we extend to all fathers on their special day. With its signature aromas of juicy plums and cherries, intertwined by sultry notes of sweet spices and Mediterranean herbs like thyme and oregano leaves, Lamuri shows an incredible drinkability and versatility for a variety of food pairings, and its velvety touch make it the perfect, Sicilian flare to add to your Father’s Day celebrations.

Gifts for people with many different interests.

Rustichella d’Abruzzo has provisions that are ideal for preparing a celebratory meal. They market a spaghetti with superior taste and an al dente texture so we know dad will love it r in a gift basket. With 100 years of experience, the Peduzzi family of Rustichella d’Abruzzo uses the very best semolina from selected durum wheat. The flour is mixed with pure Apennine mountain water and extruded through hand-carved bronze dies, which imparts a rough texture perfect for all kinds of sauce. Complement the spaghetti with Rustichella d’Abruzzo Family Size Tomato & Basil Sauce made from vine-ripened tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, together with onion, carrot, and a hint of basil. Pasta pioneer Rustichella d’Abruzzo combined traditional artisan craftsmanship with innovative techniques to create 100% organic, gluten-free pasta that maintains their signature al dente texture. Made exclusively with organic corn flour, Rustichella d’Abruzzo Corn Rigatoni delights with its subtle yet delicious corn flavor, pleasing every palate. All of the products can be found at Market Hall Foods.

Salt & Straw ice cream’s Brewer’s Series is available for the month of June. This series features a flight of five flavors incorporating porter, stout, lager, ale, and hazy IPA beers from the top microbrewers in America, made by co-founder and head ice cream innovator Tyler Malek. Tyler has created many beer-inspired ice creams throughout the years, but this is the first menu of its kind that partners with the best breweries across the country in cities that also have Salt & Straw shops, including Métier Brewing Company in Seattle, WA; Breakside Brewery in Portland, OR; Russian River Brewing in Santa Rosa, CA; Monkfish Brewing Co. in Torrance, CA; and Cerveceria La Tropical in Miami, FL. Additionally, Salt & Straw offers a variety of gifts for ice cream lovers, from pint subscriptions to classic and dairy-free flavor packs, pick-your-pints pack, and a cookbook featuring recipes from Tyler himself to make their award-winning ice cream at home.

Casamigos x Williams Sonoma Gift Caddy Set has all the cocktail must-haves. The brand-new Margarita Caddy gift set just in time for Summer celebrations. This gift set includes four fan favorites of the small batch, premium cocktail mixes - Spicy Mango, Guava Ginger, Signature Margarita Light and Cucumber Chile. The new mixes are designed to be enjoyed simply by adding Casamigos Mezcal, Reposado, Cristalino, Jalapeño or Blanco Tequila and ice. You’ll be enjoying the perfect, easy cocktail with a quick shake or stir. The new gift set is now available in-store and online at Williams Sonoma and retail for $59.95. Gifting and sipping for Father's Day is made incredibly easy with the set.

Valerie Confections founded by chef, Valerie Gordon has decadent chocolates are a great way to give a little luxury to the dads in your life. Available for purchase both in-store and for national shipping. Specialty Father’s Day offerings include Les Hommes Truffles ($45) -Three distinctly masculine flavors in one assortment, this set includes Salt Truffles, Pepper Truffles and Liquid Caramels - all encased in bittersweet chocolate and presented in an ivory box with brown satin ribbon; The Fancy Father ($100) - A generous gift to show Dad your appreciation, this assortment includes Liquid Caramels, Scotch Truffles, Gilded Truffles, Mezcal Caramels & Black Pepper Truffles; and the Father’s Day Gift Set ($100) - Sure to delight Dad, this set includes a 6 piece Fleur de Sel Toffee, Chocolate Pretzels, Happy Hour Box, 72% Bittersweet Chocolate Bar, and Malted Shortbread Cookies.

Goldilocks, the award-winning cookware brand named by Wirecutter as a “Budget Pick” for Best Cookware Set, offers best sellers for Father's Day. Goldilocks makes high-quality kitchenware set at an affordable price. It’s the perfect gift for the dad who loves to cook or hasn’t replaced their cookware in ages, Goldilocks offers durable, versatile and aesthetically-pleasing products. A few ideas include Cookware Set ($175) If dad’s kitchen needs a whole refresh, the award-winning, 7-piece set includes a 1.5-Qt Saucepan, 3-Qt Saucepan, 10” Skillet, 8-Qt Stock Pot, and three lids; 6-Quart Dutch Oven ($85) Available in classic colors ruby red or emerald green, the enameled, cast iron dutch oven has oversized handles and a stainless steel knob. It’s the perfect gift for fathers who entertain, as it easily goes right from the stovetop to the center of a gorgeous tablescape. Their Knife Set ($80) includes a chef’s knife, bread knife and paring knife. They are hand-honed, high-carbon steel blades which are the same steel used in high-end German knives, that sharpen easily and hold their edges for a long time.

Spirits and Liqueurs-Get a bottle to be shared. It’s a gift that lasts!

American Harvest Vodka is proudly handcrafted in Idaho and produced in small batches using ingredients from local family farms. Distilled from 100% organic Idaho winter wheat with water from the protected Aquifers below the Snake River Plain, American Harvest Organic Vodka is 100% traceable with all ingredients, bottling, and distilling made right here in America, bringing an organic clean vodka to your table every time.

Keeper's Heart Whiskey is the passion project of Master Distiller Brain Nation. Aiming to combine the best of Irish and American whiskey traditions, Keeper’s Heart is a blend of Irish Triple Pot distilled whiskey, Irish Grain Whiskey and American Rye. Irish + American Whiskey pairs the Irish whiskey’s notes of baking spice with the American whiskey’s sweetness and lingering notes of charred oak. (SRP $29.99)

Edinburgh Classic Gin is a distillation of the legendary city, with Edinburgh present in every sip. Heady notes of pine buds and lavender that grow in our lush, green parks, the darkness of the mulberries that echo the city's gothic surroundings and the effervescence of citrus fruits, once exported from warmer climates through the city’s bustling docks. Best served with tonic a twist of orange, and plenty of ice. (SRP $28.99) Disaronno Velvet is a luxurious addition to the Disaronno family, offering a velvety twist on the beloved Italian liqueur. Renowned as the world's favorite Italian liqueur, Disaronno captivates with its original taste and unmistakable aroma, enjoyed in over 160 countries. The iconic bottle design, complete with an elegant cap and golden label, exudes contemporary style and sophistication. Perfect served over ice, this liqueur offers a unique and refreshing taste. As a Mother's Day gift, Disaronno Velvet is an exquisite choice, offering moms the opportunity to savor moments of pure luxury and enjoy the smooth and distinctive flavor profile. Sorel Liqueur truly tastes like home. Sorel is an award-winning spiced hibiscus liqueur inspired by the ancestral Afro-Caribbean beverage, sorrel. Jackie Summers developed Sorel in honor of his heritage, utilizing his mother and grandmother's recipe with Moroccan hibiscus, Brazilian clove, Indonesian cassia, nutmeg, and Nigerian ginger. So instead of gifting flowers this Mother's Day, gift flowers in a bottle with Sorel, offering a bouquet of flavor that makes it a perfect way to celebrate with all of the moms in your life. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Goldilocks

