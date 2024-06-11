FATHER'S DAY DINING-Relish a Meal Together

Dad and the father figures in your life deserve a meal to remember. Here’s some of our faves that will delight your party. Kick back, relax, order delicious food, and enjoy good company at these spots in the city and beyond. Check out the venues and make reservations for a Father’s Day to relish.

The Standard Biergarten in the Meatpacking District offers the perfect al fresco dining option. Come hungry and leave content by trying these Father’s Day specials you can’t miss such as the $15 Beer + shot combo - Sundaze Lage + choice of liquor or dead stock 1 oz pour; $12 Smashed Burger with American cheese, red onion, pickle, boom sauce; and the $12 BBQ Lamb Ribs - Sweet and smoked BBQ sauce, fries, and Cornichons. in the Meatpacking District

Pineapple Club in the East Village is the destination for a fun Father’s Day brunch or dinner experience. The stylish bi-level restaurant serves its world-class cocktails, meticulously designed by Mixologist-Owner Nazar Hrab. Each week, Nazar personally shops for all-natural ingredients for the base of the cocktails, and flavors, including daily, freshly made natural fruit juices and bitters come entirely from in-house preparations. Cocktail highlights include Fight Milk , a blend of dark rum, Cruzan, pineapple and lime juices, and finished with Campari, a drink with a preparation process of over two days and the Espresso Martini, the #1 Espresso Martini in NYC for two years running, house-made coffee liquor is carefully mixed with vodka, enhanced with signature cold brew sourced from a small, local coffee company The craft cocktails may be paired with a menu of shareable plates and entrées by Executive Chef Timothy Silva. Menu highlights feature Mushroom Spring Rolls , two rolls with cilantro, bibb lettuce, and served with a side of herbal dipping sauce; Spaghetti Limone, perfectly cooked spaghetti dressed in a lemon cream sauce, garnished with a dash of fresh Parmigiano Reggiano; and their Spiced Pork Belly Bao Buns, two soft bao buns stuffed with chili glazed pork and topped with mandarin and pineapple confit.

Jams located at 1 Hotel Central Park is the place where you can enjoy seasonally inspired dishes crafted with the freshest ingredients sourced from local farmers and vendors. Under the culinary expertise of Chef Jonathan Waxman, Jams offers a unique dining experience that perfectly blends creativity and quality. Sip on refreshing frozen watermelon margaritas while indulging in a menu that highlights the best of the season. With its inviting atmosphere Jams is the ideal spot to create fun and memorable moments that Dad will cherish for years to come.

Park Ave Kitchen by David Burke in Midtown East and David Burke Tavern on the Upper East Side will both present the Father’s Day Dinner for Two, in addition to their regular a la carte dinner menus. Those who opt for the lavish meal will start with two slabs of the decadently delicious Clothesline Bacon, glistening in its black pepper maple glaze, paired by the lush lobster dumplings on their shimmering chili oil with tomato and basil pond. Then the tomahawk will make its grand entrance, proclaiming “Happy Father’s Day” while swinging from a hook attached to a custom-made stand and accompanied by two sides of the guest of honor’s choice. The dinner will be topped of with a sumptuous chocolate cake, as in a whole cake for two. Priced at $200 it’s a Father’s Day deal, complete with memento in the guise of the engraved bone. The engraved tomahawk will also be available on an a la carte basis at just $145. David Burke Tavern and Park Ave Kitchen by David Burke will be open on Father’s Day, for brunch and dinner.

Casa Bond in NoHo is offering a Father’s Day menu specially curated for the occasion for those who wish to celebrate Dad in a lively, Tulum-inspired atmosphere and enjoy some of the best Mexican cuisine NYC has to offer. To further celebrate Dads, Casa Bond will also gift a complimentary Old Fashioned or Deluxe Margarita to those who dine with them. The restaurant will be open for brunch and dinner on the 16 th from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Osprey located at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge invites you to indulge in seasonal specials featuring farm-fresh ingredients, curated by the renowned Chef Dan Churchill. Toast with sustainable spirits in our cozy, elegant dining space with picturesque views. The Osprey promises a memorable Father’s Day filled with delightful flavors and joyful moments. Book your table now and make his day unforgettable.

Heritage Grand Bakery, Restaurant and Pizza Bar in Midtown has selections of Mediterranean-inspired plates and pizzas by Executive Chef Steven Pereyda that will be available for brunch and lunch. These dishes utilize artisanal milling techniques and ancient grains, making for meals that have high nutritional value and easier digestibility. Highlights of the brunch and dinner menus include, but are not limited to Woodfired Branzino dressed with pistachio chermoula and served with a side of haricot vert and charred lemon and their Thin Crust Diavola pizza , with spicy soppressata, fior di latte, tomato, and chili oil. Craft Cocktails to pair include Cucumber Basil Gimlet , a mix of ALB vodka, cucumber, agave and lime and their Raspberry Flamenco, Tanqueray Seville gin, raspberry, egg white, and lemon. The restaurant is conveniently situated across the street from Bryant Park and the historic New York Public Library, making it an easily accessible destination this Father’s Day, followed by lots of sightseeing in the city’s bustling Midtown.

YAO , in the FiDi by Executive Chef-Owner Kenny Leung and Co-Owner Thomas Tang of the acclaimed August Gatherings, showcases modern and traditional Cantonese dishes. The restaurant offers an a la carte menu, seven-course tasting menu, named Jia-Yan a Chinese word loosely translated to “a celebratory family gathering” or “banquet” as well as Premium Tang Jia-Yan tasting menu. YAO also features three private dining rooms, a large dining area and expansive a la carte menu, which makes YAO the perfect spot for a family meal or large family gatherings this Father’s Day.

NOFLEX NYC in NoMad is a new media art lounge and restaurant. This maximalist-designed space mirrors Seoul’s vibrant nightlife, boasting 72-foot LED wall showcasing digital artwork, color-changing tables, and a custom state-of-the-art sound system, ensuring an immersive dining experience. The menu features an array of pan-Asian shared plates and craft cocktails, meticulously curated to blend diverse culinary influences from across Asia. NOFLEX NYC is a unique and vibrant experience to enjoy with family.

Hortus NYC , located on 5th Avenue in NoMad is the ideal location to dine this Father’s Day. The elegant restaurant combines flavors and influences from China, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia, promising a memorable culinary journey that will impress Fathers across NYC. For lunch, Hortus NYC will be offering SOTBAPs, the latest trend in Korean Dining (an impressive lunch yet extremely affordable), complementing its a la carte dinner menu, making it ideal for a meal at any time of day. Pair these dishes with Hortus NYC’s selection of premium sake and soju-based low-ABV cocktails, the global wine list, or a diverse array of Asian beers. Fathers can enjoy the food and drink in the newly revamped backyard garden dining space . This climate-controlled alcove is enclosed, offering guests a picturesque setting surrounded by lush greenery. With retractable floor-to-ceiling glass windows, equipped with air conditioning and space heaters, diners can enjoy the perfect dining ambiance with an outdoor feel.

SUSHIDELIC located downtown on Lafayette Street is an immersive Japanese Kawaii restaurant experience for fathers who dare to use their imagination. The most prominent design feature is the three large hanging cat sculptures that serve as hosts named Tasty, Sassy, and Cute. Suspended lipstick chandeliers, mirrored ceilings, rainbow flooring, mirror ball columns, and LED lighting are all part of the fun. There is a custom conveyor belt that circulates throughout the bar and the kitchen carries out the Japanese omakase menu, as well as a la carte items along with art pieces such as neon teddy bears, bejeweled red stilettos, and pink bow-shaped purses . As you are seated, diners will be greeted by their “Monster Girl” waitress and given a briefing on their experience. Their menu offers both omakase and a la carte items, where diners will receive a colorful artist paint palette of sauces. Keeping with the Kawaii playfulness, each Shochu and Sake-based cocktail is presented in bespoke glassware.

Just Across the River……

Blu on the Hudson , located in Weehawken, New Jersey. It is a short five-minute picturesque ferry ride from Manhattan and the restaurant has magnificent views of the Hudson River waterfront and Manhattan Skyline. Executive Chef Juan Carlos (JC) Ortega’s seafood-forward menu is accented by house-made pastas, a world-class steak program, beautifully crafted desserts, flawless cocktails, and an extensive wine program that is making Blu on the Hudson a hot-spot for both locals and destination diners from Manhattan and throughout New Jersey. Blu offers one-of-a-kind cocktail list curated by Beverage Director Jeremy LeBlanche (formerly Thyme Bar, The Gibson in London, and German Gymnasium in London), who has conceptualized a popular cocktail program. On Saturday (6/15) and Sunday (6/16) Blu on the Hudson will be serving a specially curated brunch menu from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. as well as its dinner menu all-day.

Son Cubano in West New York offers modern Cuban cuisine on the stunning Port Imperial Waterfront, where diners can enjoy breathtaking, unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline. With its glamorous interior and award-winning wine list, Son Cubano has become the premier destination for celebratory dining. This Father's Day, treat Dad to memorable experience in style. To celebrate, Son Cubano will feature an exclusive list of dinner specials, expertly crafted to suit every palate. The festivities will be enhanced by live music and the option of outdoor seating on Son Cubano’s expansive waterfront patio, providing guests with a jaw-dropping backdrop of the iconic Manhattan skyline.