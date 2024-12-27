Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards; FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE at Peach State Summer Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Timothy Goins - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 35%

Elizabeth Kessler - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 24%

Sarah Wildes Arnett - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 14%

Hank Rion - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 10%

Jazmyn Barber - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 7%

JW Watson - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 6%

Isabel Chistoni & Piper Greisl - MEAN GIRLS - Young actors theatre 3%

Isabel Chistoni - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Young actors theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

CJ Kelly - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 30%

Bella Ellec - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 26%

Clara Jean Kelly - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theater 12%

Chalise Ludlow - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 10%

Ransom young - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 8%

Ransom Young - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 7%

Sarah Matlow - RENT - Theatre Tallahassee 4%

CJ Kelly - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Timothy Goins - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 37%

Hank Rion - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 16%

Hank Rion - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 14%

Isabel Chistoni - MEAN GIRLS - Young actors theatre 11%

Ransom young - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 11%

Bill Bass - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 8%

J Scott Handley - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Young actors the theatre 4%



Best Direction Of A Play

Carlos Diaz - AN ANIME MURDER MYSTERY - White Mouse Productions 32%

Jessica Cavanagh - ROMEO AND JULIET - Young actors theatre 25%

Dominique Palmer - A CHRISTMAS COWABUNGA - White Mouse Productions 23%

Bella Ellec - THE CIRCUS - White Mouse Productions 21%



Best Ensemble

FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theater 34%

THE SECRETS WE KEEP - FSU Lab Theatre 23%

ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 16%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 11%

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 6%

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 5%

RENT - Theatre Tallahassee 5%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christian Specht - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 32%

Danielle Prince - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - FSU Lab Theatre 25%

Riley Allsop and Mason LoPiccolo - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 13%

Christian Specht - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 12%

Mul Weiss - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 9%

Anna Collins - THE CIRCUS - White Mouse Productions 5%

Mul Weiss - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 4%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

David Springfield - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 35%

Shannon Wolf & Jane Achenbach - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 29%

David Springfield - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 15%

Moss Musslewhite - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville Onstage and Company 12%

David Springfield - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 9%



Best Musical

FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 33%

THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 21%

ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 16%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theater 12%

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 8%

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 5%

MEAN GIRLS - Young actors theatre 2%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Young Actors theatre 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 41%

AN ANIME MURDER MYSTERY - White Mouse Productions 22%

THE CIRCUS - White Mouse Productions 19%

A CHRISTMAS COWABUNGA - White Mouse Productions 18%



Best Performer In A Musical

Keemar Davis - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 24%

Lynn Pineda - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 24%

Trey Christian - 5 GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 12%

Madelyn Burk - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 11%

Ransom young - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 10%

Duke Guthrie - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 8%

Jenna Najjar - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 5%

Taśina Martinez - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 3%

Mallory Greisl - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Young actors theatre 2%

Mallory Greisl - MEAN GIRLS - Young actors theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Robin Winton - A CHRISTMAS COWABUNGA - White Mouse Productions 53%

Hailee Gibbs - AN ANIME MURDER MYSTERY - White Mouse Productions 47%



Best Play

AN ANIME MURDER MYSTERY - White Mouse Productions 39%

THE CIRCUS - White Mouse Productions 33%

A CHRISTMAS COWABUNGA - White Mouse Productions 28%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Lee Courson - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 30%

Harry Smith & Madison Raffield - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - Lab Theater 24%

Jason Lee Courson - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 17%

Ransom Young - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage snd company 13%

Jason Lee Courson - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 10%

Alex Wittenberg - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Young actors theatre 4%

Alex Wittenberg - MEAN GIRLS - Young actors theatre 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zach Cramer - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 36%

Tanner Griffin - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - Lab Theater 26%

Zach Cramer - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 13%

Zach Cramer - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 12%

Mul Weiss - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 7%

Mul Weiss - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kameron Porter - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 15%

Trey Harrell - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 12%

Megan Audette - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 9%

Erin Yoffee - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 8%

Sarah Wildes Arnett - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 5%

keemar davis - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 5%

Steven Issac Rice - 5 GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 4%

Kameron Porter - SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 4%

Ian Andersen - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 3%

Ian Andersen - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 3%

Andrew Rowell (Rooster Hannigan) - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 3%

Ransom young - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville 3%

Lily Eyman - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - Lab Theater 3%

JW Watson - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 3%

Jerry Sola - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 3%

Ransom young - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 3%

Sarah Reid Vinyard - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 3%

Molly Armstrong - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 2%

JW Watson - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 2%

Andrew Rowell - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 2%

Mallory Greisl - CAROUSEL - Young actors theatre 2%

Jenna Najjar - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 2%

Cedar Moore - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 1%

Mica Dominguez-Robinson - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 1%

Mica Dominguez-Robinson - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kameron Porter - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 46%

Carole McKay - AN ANIME MURDER MYSTERY - White Mouse Productions 19%

Madeline Hellman - THE CIRCUS - White Mouse Productions 18%

Miller Kiser - A CHRISTMAS COWABUNGA - White Mouse Productions 17%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 68%

MEAN GIRLS - Young actors theatre 32%



Favorite Local Theatre

Peach State Summer Theatre 60%

White Mouse Productions 27%

Thomasville onstage and company 8%

Young Actors Theatre 5%



