Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 9, 2025

This Week's Call Sheet Tuesday, April 8

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends opens on Broadway

Thursday, April 10

SMASH opens on Broadway

Saturday, April 12

Dead Outlaw begins previews on Broadway

Video: Robyn Hurder and More in SMASH on Broadway First Look

by Chloe Rabinowitz

You can now get a first look at footage of Broadway's SMASH, the new musical, inspired by the hit NBC television series. See footage here and learn more about the production!

Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares First HAMILTON Artwork Drafts

by Michael Major

For his latest Hamil-ten Hamil-Tuesday, Lin-Manuel Miranda has shared the first drafts of the artwork for the musical's Broadway debut. The photos reveal the nine finalists that didn't make the cut, alongside the musical's iconic artwork.

Photos: On the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast25, Honoring Sheryl Lee Ralph and Travis Raeburn

by Jennifer Broski

MCC Theater presented Miscast- one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year, where the biggest stars of stage and screen take to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom, to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. Check out photos from the red carpet here!

Review Roundup: BECOMING EVE Opens at NYTW

by Nicole Rosky

Tommy Dorfman stars as "Chava" in Becoming Eve at New York Theatre Workshop, the fourth production of its 2024/25 Season. Written by Emil Weinstein, based on the memoir by Abby Chava Stein, and directed by Tyne Rafaeli, Becoming Eve will run for a limited run through April 27, 2025. Let's see what the New York theatre critics are saying about the new play.

Diego Andres Rodriguez Will Join Rachel Zegler in Jamie Lloyd's EVITA at the London Palladium

by Stephi Wild

Diego Andres Rodriguez will take on the role of Che in Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita. He joins the previously announced Rachel Zegler (Eva Perón), with full cast and creatives to be announced.

Tony-Winning Composer and Lyricist William Finn Dies at 73

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that composer and lyricist William Finn has died at age 73. Finn is best known for his Tony-winning work on the musical Falsettos, as well as The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A New Brain, and more.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Launch 2nd Year of North American Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will launch the second year of its North American tour. Learn what cities the tour is coming and see how to purchase tickets here!

Video: Kit Connor Recalls ROMEO + JULIET On-Stage Mishap

by Josh Sharpe

In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Kit Connor recalled a performance during the recent production of Romeo and Juliet when one of his stunts almost went awry. Watch the interview!

