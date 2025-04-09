Kristin Chenoweth & More Get 2025 Boston Theater Critics Association Awards Nominations

Kathy St. George to receive the 2025 Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence at ceremony on June 2.
The Boston Theater Critics Association (BTCA) announced today the nominations for the 42nd Annual Elliot Norton Awards, honoring outstanding actors, directors, designers, choreographers, musicians, and productions in Greater Boston. The awards ceremony will be held Monday, June 2, 2025, at 7 PM at The Huntington Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at here or by calling (617) 933-8600.
Kathy St. George will receive the 2025 Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence. Special Citations will be presented to the Boch Center Wang Theatre (100th Anniversary), Apollinaire Theatre Company (30th Anniversary), Greater Boston Stage Company (25th Anniversary), and Shit-Faced Shakespeare (10th Anniversary). The 2025 Elliot Norton Arts Education Award will be presented to Rehearsal for Life and its programs Urban Improv and the Freelance Players.
The Boston Theater Critics Association members are Don Aucoin, Jules Becker, Jared Bowen, Christopher Ehlers, Joyce Kulhawik, Charles Munitz, R. Scott Reedy, Jacquinn Sinclair, Bob Verini, Lynne Weiss, and Shelley Sackett.
The visiting awardees include:
Outstanding Visiting Play: Life & Times of Michael K, presented by ArtsEmerson
Outstanding Visiting Musical: Parade, presented by Emerson Colonial Theatre
Outstanding Visiting Lead Performance in a Musical: Kristin Chenoweth, The Queen of Versailles, Emerson Colonial Theatre
Outstanding Visiting Featured Performance in a Musical: Melissa Manchester, Funny Girl, Broadway In Boston
Outstanding Visiting Solo Performance: Gordon Clapp, Robert Frost: This Verse Business, Spring Pool Arts
Outstanding Play, Large Theater
The Grove, The Huntington
Leopoldstadt, The Huntington and Shakespeare Theatre Company
Sojourners, The Huntington
Toni Stone, The Huntington
The Winter’s Tale, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Outstanding Play, Midsize Theater
Ain’t No Mo’, SpeakEasy Stage and Front Porch Arts Collective
Her Portmanteau, Central Square Theater and Front Porch Arts Collective
The Hombres, Gloucester Stage and Teatro Chelsea
The Piano Lesson, Actors’ Shakespeare Project
Romeo and Juliet, Actors’ Shakespeare Project
Outstanding Play, Small Theater
Did You Eat? (밥먹었니?), CHUANG Stage and Seoulful Productions
The Dybbuk, Arlekin Players Theatre
My Dinner With André, Harbor Stage Company
Tartuffe, Hub Theatre Company of Boston
Touching the Void, Apollinaire Theatre Company
Outstanding Musical
Diary of a Tap Dancer, American Repertory Theater
Gatsby, American Repertory Theater
A Little Night Music, Sullivan Rep
A Man of No Importance, SpeakEasy Stage
Next to Normal, Central Square Theater and Front Porch Arts Collective
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Large Theater
Jennifer Mogbock, Toni Stone
Nael Nacer, Leopoldstadt
Joshua Olumide, The Grove
Abigail C. Onwunali, The Grove
Abigail C. Onwunali, Sojourners
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Midsize Theater
Jade Guerra, Her Portmanteau
Ricardo “Ricky” Holguin, The Hombres
Karen MacDonald, Pru Payne
Bill Mootos, Network
Omar Robinson, The Piano Lesson
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Small Theater
Andrey Burkovskiy, The Dybbuk
Sehnaz Dirik, The Lion in Winter
Parker Jennings, Hedda Gabler
Robert Kropf, My Dinner With André
Patrick O’Konis, Touching the Void
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, Large Theater
Asha Basha Duniani, Sojourners
Kate Hamill, The Odyssey
Patrice Johnson Chevannes, The Grove
Joshua Olumide, Sojourners
Valyn Lyric Turner, The Grove
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, Midsize Theater
Grant Evan, Ain’t No Mo’
Arthur Gomez, The Hombres
Anthony T. Goss, The Piano Lesson
Jade Guerra, The Piano Lesson
“ranney,” The Piano Lesson
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, Small Theater
Lauren Elias, Tartuffe
Kody Grassett, Touching the Void
Deb Martin, The Dybbuk
Brooks Reeves, Tartuffe
Laura Rocklyn, Tartuffe
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical
Ayodele Casel, Diary of a Tap Dancer
Sherée Marcelle, Next to Normal
Paul Melendy, The Drowsy Chaperone
Jeremy Radin, Fiddler on the Roof
Eddie Shields, A Man of No Importance
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical
Cortlandt Barrett, Next to Normal
Diego Cintrón, Next to Normal
Aimee Doherty, A Man of No Importance
Alaina Mills, Fiddler on the Roof
Solea Pfeiffer, Gatsby
Outstanding Musical Direction
KB Bickford, Next to Normal
Wiley Deweese and Kimberly Grigsby, Gatsby
Milton Granger, Titanic
Paul S. Katz, A Man of No Importance
Jenny Tsai, A Little Night Music
Outstanding Choreography
Rachel Bertone, An American in Paris
Ayodele Casel, Diary of a Tap Dancer
Larry Sousa, The Drowsy Chaperone
Sonya Tayeh, Gatsby
Ebony Williams, Toni Stone
Outstanding Director, Large Theater
Rachel Chavkin, Gatsby
Kevin P. Hill, Titanic
Carey Perloff, Leopoldstadt
Dawn M. Simmons, Sojourners
Awoye Timpo, The Grove
Outstanding Director, Midsize Theater
Paul Daigneault, A Man of No Importance
Christopher V. Edwards, The Piano Lesson
Pascale Florestal, Next to Normal
Armando Rivera, The Hombres
Dawn M. Simmons, Ain’t No Mo’
Outstanding Director, Small Theater
Bryn Boice, Tartuffe
Danielle Fauteux Jacques, Hedda Gabler
Danielle Fauteux Jacques, Touching the Void
Igor Golyak, The Dybbuk
Kiki Samko, Rosemary’s Baby Jesus
Outstanding Scenic Design, Large Theater
Jason Ardizzone-West, Sojourners
Jason Ardizzone-West, The Grove
Yuki Izumihara and Ken MacDonald, Leopoldstadt
Junghyun Georgia Lee, The Triumph of Love
Mimi Lien, Gatsby
Outstanding Scenic Design, Midsize or Small Theater
Justin Lahue, Tartuffe
Joseph Lark-Riley, Touching the Void
Saskia Martinez, The SpongeBob Musical
Afsoon Pajoufar, Network
Jon Savage, The Piano Lesson
Outstanding Lighting Design, Large Theater
Reza Behjat, The Grove
Alan C. Edwards, Gatsby
Maximo Grano De Oro, The Winter’s Tale
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, The Odyssey
Robert Wierzel, Leopoldstadt
Outstanding Lighting Design, Midsize or Small Theater
Jeff Adelberg, The Dybbuk
Isaak Olson, The Piano Lesson
Karen Perlow, A Man of No Importance
Deb Sullivan, Romeo and Juliet
Lawrence A. Ware, The SpongeBob Musical
Outstanding Sound Design, Large Theater
Alex Berg, Titanic
Michael Bodeen and Rob Milburn, The Grove
Lucas Clopton and Aubrey Dube, Toni Stone
Tony Gayle, Gatsby
Sharath Patel, Diary of a Tap Dancer
Outstanding Sound Design, Midsize or Small Theater
Gage Baker and Peter DiMaggio, The SpongeBob Musical
Arshan Gailus, The Fig Tree, and the Phoenix, and the Desire to Be Reborn
Jesse Hinson, Romeo and Juliet
Joseph Lark-Riley, Touching the Void
Fedor Zhuravlev, The Dybbuk
Outstanding Costume Design, Large Theater
Fabian Fidel Aguilar, A Christmas Carol
Alex Jaeger, Leopoldstadt
Junghyun Georgia Lee, The Triumph of Love
Rachel Padula-Shufelt, The Winter’s Tale
Sandy Powell, Gatsby
Outstanding Costume Design, Midsize or Small Theater
Sasha Ageeva, The Dybbuk
Seth Bodie, The Drowsy Chaperone
Johnny Cagno and Brian Simons, South Pacific
Chloe Moore, The SpongeBob Musical
Rachel Padula-Shufelt, A Man of No Importance
Outstanding Solo Performance
GiGi Buddie, Where We Belong
Parker Jennings, Every Brilliant Thing
Zoë Kim, Did You Eat? (밥먹었니?)
Cristhian Mancinas-García, Cada Cosa Maravillosa
Jenece Upton, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill
Kathryn Van Meter, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Outstanding New Script
Ayodele Casel, Diary of a Tap Dancer
Kate Hamill, The Odyssey
Zoë Kim, Did You Eat? (밥먹었니?)
Martyna Majok, Gatsby
Mfoniso Udofia, The Grove
Outstanding Ensemble
Ain’t No Mo’
Diary of a Tap Dancer
Fiddler on the Roof
Leopoldstadt
A Man of No Importance
Next to Normal
The Piano Lesson
Tartuffe
Titanic
Toni Stone
