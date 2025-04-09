Kristin Chenoweth & More Get 2025 Boston Theater Critics Association Awards Nominations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Boston Theater Critics Association (BTCA) announced today the nominations for the 42nd Annual Elliot Norton Awards, honoring outstanding actors, directors, designers, choreographers, musicians, and productions in Greater Boston. The awards ceremony will be held Monday, June 2, 2025, at 7 PM at The Huntington Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at here or by calling (617) 933-8600.

Kathy St. George will receive the 2025 Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence. Special Citations will be presented to the Boch Center Wang Theatre (100th Anniversary), Apollinaire Theatre Company (30th Anniversary), Greater Boston Stage Company (25th Anniversary), and Shit-Faced Shakespeare (10th Anniversary). The 2025 Elliot Norton Arts Education Award will be presented to Rehearsal for Life and its programs Urban Improv and the Freelance Players.

The Boston Theater Critics Association members are Don Aucoin, Jules Becker, Jared Bowen, Christopher Ehlers, Joyce Kulhawik, Charles Munitz, R. Scott Reedy, Jacquinn Sinclair, Bob Verini, Lynne Weiss, and Shelley Sackett.

The visiting awardees include:

Outstanding Visiting Play: Life & Times of Michael K, presented by ArtsEmerson

Outstanding Visiting Musical: Parade, presented by Emerson Colonial Theatre

Outstanding Visiting Lead Performance in a Musical: Kristin Chenoweth, The Queen of Versailles, Emerson Colonial Theatre

Outstanding Visiting Featured Performance in a Musical: Melissa Manchester, Funny Girl, Broadway In Boston

Outstanding Visiting Solo Performance: Gordon Clapp, Robert Frost: This Verse Business, Spring Pool Arts

Full List of 2025 Elliot Norton Awards Nominations:

Outstanding Play, Large Theater

The Grove, The Huntington

Leopoldstadt, The Huntington and Shakespeare Theatre Company

Sojourners, The Huntington

Toni Stone, The Huntington

The Winter’s Tale, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Outstanding Play, Midsize Theater

Ain’t No Mo’, SpeakEasy Stage and Front Porch Arts Collective

Her Portmanteau, Central Square Theater and Front Porch Arts Collective

The Hombres, Gloucester Stage and Teatro Chelsea

The Piano Lesson, Actors’ Shakespeare Project

Romeo and Juliet, Actors’ Shakespeare Project

Outstanding Play, Small Theater

Did You Eat? (밥먹었니?), CHUANG Stage and Seoulful Productions

The Dybbuk, Arlekin Players Theatre

My Dinner With André, Harbor Stage Company

Tartuffe, Hub Theatre Company of Boston

Touching the Void, Apollinaire Theatre Company

Outstanding Musical

Diary of a Tap Dancer, American Repertory Theater

Gatsby, American Repertory Theater

A Little Night Music, Sullivan Rep

A Man of No Importance, SpeakEasy Stage

Next to Normal, Central Square Theater and Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Large Theater

Jennifer Mogbock, Toni Stone

Nael Nacer, Leopoldstadt

Joshua Olumide, The Grove

Abigail C. Onwunali, The Grove

Abigail C. Onwunali, Sojourners

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Midsize Theater

Jade Guerra, Her Portmanteau

Ricardo “Ricky” Holguin, The Hombres

Karen MacDonald, Pru Payne

Bill Mootos, Network

Omar Robinson, The Piano Lesson

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Small Theater

Andrey Burkovskiy, The Dybbuk

Sehnaz Dirik, The Lion in Winter

Parker Jennings, Hedda Gabler

Robert Kropf, My Dinner With André

Patrick O’Konis, Touching the Void

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, Large Theater

Asha Basha Duniani, Sojourners

Kate Hamill, The Odyssey

Patrice Johnson Chevannes, The Grove

Joshua Olumide, Sojourners

Valyn Lyric Turner, The Grove

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, Midsize Theater

Grant Evan, Ain’t No Mo’

Arthur Gomez, The Hombres

Anthony T. Goss, The Piano Lesson

Jade Guerra, The Piano Lesson

“ranney,” The Piano Lesson

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, Small Theater

Lauren Elias, Tartuffe

Kody Grassett, Touching the Void

Deb Martin, The Dybbuk

Brooks Reeves, Tartuffe

Laura Rocklyn, Tartuffe

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical

Ayodele Casel, Diary of a Tap Dancer

Sherée Marcelle, Next to Normal

Paul Melendy, The Drowsy Chaperone

Jeremy Radin, Fiddler on the Roof

Eddie Shields, A Man of No Importance

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical

Cortlandt Barrett, Next to Normal

Diego Cintrón, Next to Normal

Aimee Doherty, A Man of No Importance

Alaina Mills, Fiddler on the Roof

Solea Pfeiffer, Gatsby

Outstanding Musical Direction

KB Bickford, Next to Normal

Wiley Deweese and Kimberly Grigsby, Gatsby

Milton Granger, Titanic

Paul S. Katz, A Man of No Importance

Jenny Tsai, A Little Night Music

Outstanding Choreography

Outstanding Director, Large Theater

Outstanding Director, Midsize Theater

Paul Daigneault, A Man of No Importance

Christopher V. Edwards, The Piano Lesson

Pascale Florestal, Next to Normal

Armando Rivera, The Hombres

Dawn M. Simmons, Ain’t No Mo’

Outstanding Director, Small Theater

Bryn Boice, Tartuffe

Danielle Fauteux Jacques, Hedda Gabler

Danielle Fauteux Jacques, Touching the Void

Igor Golyak, The Dybbuk

Kiki Samko, Rosemary’s Baby Jesus

Outstanding Scenic Design, Large Theater

Outstanding Scenic Design, Midsize or Small Theater

Justin Lahue, Tartuffe

Joseph Lark-Riley, Touching the Void

Saskia Martinez, The SpongeBob Musical

Afsoon Pajoufar, Network

Jon Savage, The Piano Lesson

Outstanding Lighting Design, Large Theater

Outstanding Lighting Design, Midsize or Small Theater

Jeff Adelberg, The Dybbuk

Isaak Olson, The Piano Lesson

Karen Perlow, A Man of No Importance

Deb Sullivan, Romeo and Juliet

Lawrence A. Ware, The SpongeBob Musical

Outstanding Sound Design, Large Theater

Outstanding Sound Design, Midsize or Small Theater

Gage Baker and Peter DiMaggio, The SpongeBob Musical

Arshan Gailus, The Fig Tree, and the Phoenix, and the Desire to Be Reborn

Jesse Hinson, Romeo and Juliet

Joseph Lark-Riley, Touching the Void

Fedor Zhuravlev, The Dybbuk

Outstanding Costume Design, Large Theater

Outstanding Costume Design, Midsize or Small Theater

Sasha Ageeva, The Dybbuk

Seth Bodie, The Drowsy Chaperone

Johnny Cagno and Brian Simons, South Pacific

Chloe Moore, The SpongeBob Musical

Rachel Padula-Shufelt, A Man of No Importance

Outstanding Solo Performance

GiGi Buddie, Where We Belong

Parker Jennings, Every Brilliant Thing

Zoë Kim, Did You Eat? (밥먹었니?)

Cristhian Mancinas-García, Cada Cosa Maravillosa

Jenece Upton, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill

Kathryn Van Meter, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe

Outstanding New Script

Ayodele Casel, Diary of a Tap Dancer

Kate Hamill, The Odyssey

Zoë Kim, Did You Eat? (밥먹었니?)

Martyna Majok, Gatsby

Mfoniso Udofia, The Grove

Outstanding Ensemble