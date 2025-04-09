Kristin Chenoweth & More Get 2025 Boston Theater Critics Association Awards Nominations

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Kathy St. George to receive the 2025 Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence at ceremony on June 2.

By: Apr. 09, 2025
The Boston Theater Critics Association (BTCA) announced today the nominations for the 42nd Annual Elliot Norton Awards, honoring outstanding actors, directors, designers, choreographers, musicians, and productions in Greater Boston. The awards ceremony will be held Monday, June 2, 2025, at 7 PM at The Huntington Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at here or by calling (617) 933-8600.

Kathy St. George will receive the 2025 Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence. Special Citations will be presented to the Boch Center Wang Theatre (100th Anniversary), Apollinaire Theatre Company (30th Anniversary), Greater Boston Stage Company (25th Anniversary), and Shit-Faced Shakespeare (10th Anniversary). The 2025 Elliot Norton Arts Education Award will be presented to Rehearsal for Life and its programs Urban Improv and the Freelance Players.

The Boston Theater Critics Association members are Don Aucoin, Jules Becker, Jared Bowen, Christopher Ehlers, Joyce Kulhawik, Charles Munitz, R. Scott Reedy, Jacquinn Sinclair, Bob Verini, Lynne Weiss, and Shelley Sackett.

The visiting awardees include:

  • Outstanding Visiting Play: Life & Times of Michael K, presented by ArtsEmerson

  • Outstanding Visiting Musical: Parade, presented by Emerson Colonial Theatre

  • Outstanding Visiting Lead Performance in a Musical: Kristin Chenoweth, The Queen of Versailles, Emerson Colonial Theatre

  • Outstanding Visiting Featured Performance in a Musical: Melissa Manchester, Funny Girl, Broadway In Boston

  • Outstanding Visiting Solo Performance: Gordon Clapp, Robert Frost: This Verse Business, Spring Pool Arts

Full List of 2025 Elliot Norton Awards Nominations:

Outstanding Play, Large Theater

  • The Grove, The Huntington

  • Leopoldstadt, The Huntington and Shakespeare Theatre Company

  • Sojourners, The Huntington

  • Toni Stone, The Huntington

  • The Winter’s Tale, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Outstanding Play, Midsize Theater

  • Ain’t No Mo’, SpeakEasy Stage and Front Porch Arts Collective

  • Her Portmanteau, Central Square Theater and Front Porch Arts Collective

  • The Hombres, Gloucester Stage and Teatro Chelsea

  • The Piano Lesson, Actors’ Shakespeare Project

  • Romeo and Juliet, Actors’ Shakespeare Project

Outstanding Play, Small Theater

  • Did You Eat? (밥먹었니?), CHUANG Stage and Seoulful Productions

  • The Dybbuk, Arlekin Players Theatre

  • My Dinner With André, Harbor Stage Company

  • Tartuffe, Hub Theatre Company of Boston

  • Touching the Void, Apollinaire Theatre Company

Outstanding Musical

  • Diary of a Tap Dancer, American Repertory Theater

  • Gatsby, American Repertory Theater

  • A Little Night Music, Sullivan Rep

  • A Man of No Importance, SpeakEasy Stage

  • Next to Normal, Central Square Theater and Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Large Theater

  • Jennifer Mogbock, Toni Stone

  • Nael Nacer, Leopoldstadt

  • Joshua Olumide, The Grove

  • Abigail C. Onwunali, The Grove

  • Abigail C. Onwunali, Sojourners

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Midsize Theater

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Small Theater

  • Andrey Burkovskiy, The Dybbuk

  • Sehnaz Dirik, The Lion in Winter

  • Parker Jennings, Hedda Gabler

  • Robert Kropf, My Dinner With André

  • Patrick O’Konis, Touching the Void

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, Large Theater

  • Asha Basha Duniani, Sojourners

  • Kate Hamill, The Odyssey

  • Patrice Johnson Chevannes, The Grove

  • Joshua Olumide, Sojourners

  • Valyn Lyric Turner, The Grove

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, Midsize Theater

  • Grant Evan, Ain’t No Mo’

  • Arthur Gomez, The Hombres

  • Anthony T. Goss, The Piano Lesson

  • Jade Guerra, The Piano Lesson

  • “ranney,” The Piano Lesson

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, Small Theater

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical

Outstanding Musical Direction

Outstanding Choreography

Outstanding Director, Large Theater

Outstanding Director, Midsize Theater

  • Paul Daigneault, A Man of No Importance

  • Christopher V. Edwards, The Piano Lesson

  • Pascale Florestal, Next to Normal

  • Armando Rivera, The Hombres

  • Dawn M. Simmons, Ain’t No Mo’

Outstanding Director, Small Theater

  • Bryn Boice, Tartuffe

  • Danielle Fauteux Jacques, Hedda Gabler

  • Danielle Fauteux Jacques, Touching the Void

  • Igor Golyak, The Dybbuk

  • Kiki Samko, Rosemary’s Baby Jesus

Outstanding Scenic Design, Large Theater

Outstanding Scenic Design, Midsize or Small Theater

  • Justin Lahue, Tartuffe

  • Joseph Lark-Riley, Touching the Void

  • Saskia Martinez, The SpongeBob Musical

  • Afsoon Pajoufar, Network

  • Jon Savage, The Piano Lesson

Outstanding Lighting Design, Large Theater

Outstanding Lighting Design, Midsize or Small Theater

  • Jeff Adelberg, The Dybbuk

  • Isaak Olson, The Piano Lesson

  • Karen Perlow, A Man of No Importance

  • Deb Sullivan, Romeo and Juliet

  • Lawrence A. Ware, The SpongeBob Musical

Outstanding Sound Design, Large Theater

Outstanding Sound Design, Midsize or Small Theater

  • Gage Baker and Peter DiMaggio, The SpongeBob Musical

  • Arshan Gailus, The Fig Tree, and the Phoenix, and the Desire to Be Reborn

  • Jesse Hinson, Romeo and Juliet

  • Joseph Lark-Riley, Touching the Void

  • Fedor Zhuravlev, The Dybbuk

Outstanding Costume Design, Large Theater

Outstanding Costume Design, Midsize or Small Theater

  • Sasha Ageeva, The Dybbuk

  • Seth Bodie, The Drowsy Chaperone

  • Johnny Cagno and Brian Simons, South Pacific

  • Chloe Moore, The SpongeBob Musical

  • Rachel Padula-Shufelt, A Man of No Importance

Outstanding Solo Performance

  • GiGi Buddie, Where We Belong

  • Parker Jennings, Every Brilliant Thing

  • Zoë Kim, Did You Eat? (밥먹었니?)

  • Cristhian Mancinas-García, Cada Cosa Maravillosa

  • Jenece Upton, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill

  • Kathryn Van Meter, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe

Outstanding New Script

Outstanding Ensemble

  • Ain’t No Mo’

  • Diary of a Tap Dancer

  • Fiddler on the Roof

  • Leopoldstadt

  • A Man of No Importance

  • Next to Normal

  • The Piano Lesson

  • Tartuffe

  • Titanic

  • Toni Stone

 






