Video: Kara Lindsay, Michael James Scott and More Celebrate NEWSIES At Disney on Broadway 30 Anniversary Special

Watch Kara Lindsay (Newsies), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Rodney Ingram (Aladdin) and Kissy Simmons (The Lion King) perform “King Of New York” from NEWSIES as part of the 30 Years of Dinsey on Broadway Concert Celebration — LIVE at EPCOT! Watch the video!

The full concert will premiere on Saturday April 12 at 11AM EST. The concert was taped during the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, which occurs annually at EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

About NEWSIES

Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score with music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman, with a book by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, Newsies was directed by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli.

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, NEWSIES is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged 'newsies,' who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies Newsies from across the city to strike for what's right.

NEWSIES is inspired by the real-life 'Newsboy Strike of 1899,' when newsboy Kid Blink led a band of orphan and runaway newsies on a two-week-long action against Pulitzer, Hearst and other powerful newspaper publishers.