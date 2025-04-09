Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On April 7, 2025, stars of the stage and screen gathered to honor the life of the late James Earl Jones at the James Earl Jones Theatre on Broadway. Stars in attendance included Denzel Washington, Whoopi Goldberg, and more. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Legendary stage and screen star James Earl Jones, whose iconic voice and distinguished career spanned over seven decades in film, theater, and television, passed away at the age of 93 on the morning of September 9, 2024. Read his full obituary here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas