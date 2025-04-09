News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event

Stars in attendance included Denzel Washington, Whoopi Goldberg, and more.

By: Apr. 09, 2025
On April 7, 2025, stars of the stage and screen gathered to honor the life of the late James Earl Jones at the James Earl Jones Theatre on Broadway. Stars in attendance included Denzel Washington, Whoopi Goldberg, and more. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Legendary stage and screen star James Earl Jones, whose iconic voice and distinguished career spanned over seven decades in film, theater, and television, passed away at the age of 93 on the morning of September 9, 2024. Read his full obituary here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Kara Young and Flynn Earl Jones

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Cedric the Entertainer and Courtney B. Vance

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Flynn Earl Jones, Giancarlo Esposito and Alfre Woodard

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Whoopi Goldberg and Flynn Earl Jones

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Whoopi Goldberg and Flynn Earl Jones

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Flynn Earl Jones

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Flynn Earl Jones and Kelsey Grammer

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Flynn Earl Jones and Linda Powell

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Lorena Monagas and Flynn Earl Jones

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Robert Joy

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Candice Bergen

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Whoopi Goldberg

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Michael McKean

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Johanna Day and Flynn Earl Jones

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Flynn Earl Jones and Jane Alexander

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Flynn Earl Jones and Jane Alexander

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Terry Connolly

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Tracy Connolly Johnson

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Linda Powell

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Jane Alexander

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Denzel Washington

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Denzel Washington

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Denzel Washington

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Denzel Washington

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Annaleigh Ashford

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Annaleigh Ashford

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Annaleigh Ashford

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Kelsey Grammer

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Charles Burnett

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Phylicia Rashad

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Courtney B. Vance

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Courtney B. Vance

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Frankie Faison

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Frankie Faison

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Frankie Faison and Courtney B. Vance

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Flynn Earl Jones

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Flynn Earl Jones

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Flynn Earl Jones

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Russell Hornsby and Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Alfred Uhry

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Crystal Dickinson

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Laila Robins, Jane Alexander and Peter Francis James

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Byron Jennings, Carolyn McCormick, Joe Tapper, Annaleigh Ashford and Boyd Gaines

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Jace Alexander and Jane Alexander

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Reg Rogers, Joe Tapper and Annaleigh Ashford

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Liam McMahon and Flynn Earl Jones

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Giancarlo Esposito and Frankie Faison

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Courtney B. Vance, Flynn Earl Jones and Frankie Faison

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Flynn Earl Jones and Cedric the Entertainer

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Courtney B. Vance, Lorena Monagas and Flynn Earl Jones

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Lorena Monagas, Flynn Earl Jones and Paul Kreppel

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Annaleigh Ashford, Flynn Earl Jones and Joe Tapper

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Producer Jed Bernstein and Flynn Earl Jones

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Lorraine Toussaint

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Dana Delany and Mark Linn-Baker

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Charles Burnett

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Flynn Earl Jones and The Old Guard Association's Montie Wagner

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
Britt Marden, Jane Alexander, Jace Alexander, Courtney B. Vance, Jill Cordle Mont and Ira Mont

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
James Earl Jones

Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event Image
James Earl Jones 1931-2024





