Photos: Stars Honor James Earl Jones at Memorial Event

On April 7, 2025, stars of the stage and screen gathered to honor the life of the late James Earl Jones at the James Earl Jones Theatre on Broadway. Stars in attendance included Denzel Washington, Whoopi Goldberg, and more. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!
Legendary stage and screen star James Earl Jones, whose iconic voice and distinguished career spanned over seven decades in film, theater, and television, passed away at the age of 93 on the morning of September 9, 2024. Read his full obituary here.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Kara Young and Flynn Earl Jones
Cedric the Entertainer and Courtney B. Vance
Flynn Earl Jones, Giancarlo Esposito and Alfre Woodard
Whoopi Goldberg and Flynn Earl Jones
Whoopi Goldberg and Flynn Earl Jones
Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Flynn Earl Jones
Flynn Earl Jones and Kelsey Grammer
Flynn Earl Jones and Linda Powell
Lorena Monagas and Flynn Earl Jones
Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad
Johanna Day and Flynn Earl Jones
Flynn Earl Jones and Jane Alexander
Flynn Earl Jones and Jane Alexander
Terry Connolly
Tracy Connolly Johnson
Frankie Faison and Courtney B. Vance
Flynn Earl Jones
Flynn Earl Jones
Flynn Earl Jones
Russell Hornsby and Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Laila Robins, Jane Alexander and Peter Francis James
Byron Jennings, Carolyn McCormick, Joe Tapper, Annaleigh Ashford and Boyd Gaines
Jace Alexander and Jane Alexander
Reg Rogers, Joe Tapper and Annaleigh Ashford
Liam McMahon and Flynn Earl Jones
Giancarlo Esposito and Frankie Faison
Courtney B. Vance, Flynn Earl Jones and Frankie Faison
Flynn Earl Jones and Cedric the Entertainer
Courtney B. Vance, Lorena Monagas and Flynn Earl Jones
Lorena Monagas, Flynn Earl Jones and Paul Kreppel
Annaleigh Ashford, Flynn Earl Jones and Joe Tapper
Producer Jed Bernstein and Flynn Earl Jones
Dana Delany and Mark Linn-Baker
Flynn Earl Jones and The Old Guard Association's Montie Wagner
Britt Marden, Jane Alexander, Jace Alexander, Courtney B. Vance, Jill Cordle Mont and Ira Mont
James Earl Jones 1931-2024
