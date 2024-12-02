First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Sacramento Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Andrea St. Clair - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 7%

Cassie March - A CHORUS LINE - Rocklin Community Theatre 6%

Stella Weinberg - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 6%

Sam Williams - SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 5%

Sky Seals - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 5%

Devin LePage - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 5%

Devin LePage - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 5%

Demjuan Julian - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Right Productions 4%

Logan Bane - NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 4%

Katherine Folsom - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

Cassie March - MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 3%

Kyle Jackson - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Davis Musical Theatre Company 3%

Bella Duran - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Modesto Performing Arts 3%

Dana Urban Cole - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

Linda Goodrich - WAITRESS - Music Circus in Sacramento 3%

Lauren Roy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Davis Musical Theatre Company 3%

Erik Catalan - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Woodland Opera House 3%

Staci Arriaga - DAMN YANKEES - Woodland Opera House 3%

Jesse Larrosa-Colombo - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 3%

Pamela Lourentzos - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 3%

Addie Hersek & Katie Halstead - THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Staci Arriaga - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 2%

John MacInnis - 42ND STREET - Music Circus in Sacramento 2%

Darryl Strohl-DeHerrera - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 2%

Angela Dee Alforque - CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY - Celebration Arts 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ardith Gray - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - William Jessup University 7%

Delaney Hubbard - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 7%

Eileen Beaver - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 6%

Marci Wolfe - RENT - Lyric Rose Theater 5%

Christopher Cook - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Green Valley Theatre Company 4%

Gail Russell - SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 4%

Eileen Beaver - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 4%

Aerin Salls-Morneau - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 4%

Gail Russell - THE MISER - American River College Theatre 3%

Denise Miles - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Woodland Opera House 3%

Denise Miles - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 3%

Rebecca Redmond - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 3%

Jean Henderson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Davis Musical Theatre Company 3%

Denise Miles - LEGALLY BLONDE - Woodland Opera House 3%

Denise Miles - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 3%

Sarah Feuerbach - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

Denise Miles - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 2%

Johanna Pan - 42ND STREET - Music Circus in Sacramento 2%

Elizabeth Grace Davis - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Legacy Stage 2%

Karma Matthews - NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 2%

Jean Henderson - JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Denise Miles - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 2%

Jean Henderson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

T S Forsyth - FRANKENSTEIN OR THE MAN & THE MONSTER - Placer Repertory Theater 2%

Bella McLaughlin - 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA - Falcon's Eye Theatre at Folsom Lake College 2%



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Rocklin Community Theatre 40%

SUESSICAL THE MUSICAL - davis musical theatre company 25%

ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 16%

THE MUSIC AND THE MIRROR - Sacramento Theatre Company 15%

A.A. PEREGRINE FINDS HIS VOICE - The Noble Gang of Dancers 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kenny Brian Gagni - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 7%

Sky Seals - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 6%

Neely Hebert - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 6%

Andrea St. Clair - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 6%

Cassie March - MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 6%

Brayden Plumb - NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 5%

Todd Aragon & Peggy Schechter - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Lincoln Theatre Company 5%

Andrea St. Clair - LEGALLY BLONDE - Woodland Opera House 5%

Pam Downs - SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 5%

Marianne Savell - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - William Jessup University 5%

Kenny Brian Gagni - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 4%

Christopher Cook - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Green Valley Theatre Company 4%

Scott Adams - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 4%

Danielle Mercado - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 4%

Andrea Faria - THE PROM - The Stage In Lincoln 3%

Staci Arriaga - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 3%

Jan Isaacson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Davis Musical Theatre Company 3%

Elise Hodge - SWEENEY TODD - EMH Productions 3%

Heather Chapin - LITTLE WOMEN - Royal Stage Theatre 2%

Steve Isaacson - INTO THE WOODS - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Ania Mieszkowksa - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Woodland Opera House 2%

Steve Isaacson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Jan Isaacson - JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Jerry Lee - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%

James Reed - CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Sam Williams - THE MISER - American River College Theatre 10%

Gil Sebastian - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 8%

Bob Cooner - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 6%

Danielle Mercado - THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 5%

Christopher Cook - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Green Valley Theatre Company 4%

Erin Horst - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Legacy Stage 4%

Anthony D'Juan - FAIRVIEW - Capital Stage 4%

Connie Maukenhaupt - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Sutter Street Theatre 4%

Bill Zarriello - RABBIT HOLE - Chautauqua Playhouse 4%

Patti Keeling-Haines - NIGHT WATCH - Lincoln Theatre Company 4%

Anthony D'Juan - THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA? - The Stage at Burke Junction 4%

Jason Long - AIRNESS - American River College Theatre 3%

Chris Harada - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Placer Community Theater 3%

Jenny Krack - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Right Productions 3%

Dennis Beasley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

Margaret Morneau - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 3%

T S Forsyth - FRANKENSTEIN OR THE MAN & THE MONSTER - Placer Repertory Theater 3%

Coty Soltus - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

Judy Merrick - THE SHORTS - Sierra Stages 3%

Gary Giurbino - THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Lincoln Theatre Company 3%

Sands Hall - THE SHORTS - Sierra Stages 2%

Heike Hambley - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

Shaylene Riffel - HORSE GIRLS - Resurrection Theatre 2%

Patrick Norris - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

Elise Hodge - MAPLE & VINE - The Ooley Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble

THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 7%

RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 7%

GHOST QUARTET - American River College Theatre 5%

ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 4%

MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 4%

A CHORUS LINE - Rocklin Community Theatre 4%

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Right Productions 3%

ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 3%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Lincoln Theatre Company 3%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

WAITRESS - Music Circus in Sacramento 3%

THE REVOLUTIONIST - Legacy Stage 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Music Circus in Sacramento 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Woodland Opera House 2%

THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Lincoln Theatre Company 2%

ASSASSINS - Cosumnes river college 2%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Placer Community Theater 2%

SEUSSICAL - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Issac Hinman - GHOST QUARTET - American River College Theatre 10%

Antonio Jimenez - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 8%

Jaya Betts - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 7%

Michelle Zimmer - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 6%

Neely Hebert - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 6%

Steve Isaacson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Davis Musical Theatre Company 6%

Charlie Morrison - WAITRESS - Music Circus in Sacramento 5%

Mike Jimena - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 5%

Mike Jimena - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 4%

Danette Vassar - JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 4%

Brandon Morgan - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Legacy Stage 4%

Paul Zindel - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 4%

Tom Colburn & Nathan Standring - THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 4%

Elise Hodge - SWEENEY TODD - EMH Productions 4%

Tom Colburn & Nathan Standring - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 4%

Paul Zindel - LEGALLY BLONDE - Woodland Opera House 3%

Isaiah Leeper - CABARET - Falcon's Eye Theatre at Folsom Lake College 3%

Cristo Montanez - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

Jackie Lahr - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 2%

Paul Zindel - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 2%

Stephen Jones - 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA - Falcon's Eye Theatre at Folsom Lake College 2%

Michael Pierce - GOD OF CARNAGE - Plaeer Community Theater 2%

Cristo Montanez - CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 1%

Cristo Montanez - WOYZECK - Kraken Theatre Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Hannah Hurst, Nick Roten - GHOST QUARTET - American River College Theatre 10%

David Williams - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 9%

Cary Litchford - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Lincoln Theatre Company 9%

Dean Mora - LEGALLY BLONDE - Woodland Opera House 5%

Jacob Fennell - JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 4%

Richanne Roope - MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 4%

Kay Hight - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 4%

Diane Standring - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 4%

GRAHAM SOBELMAN - CABARET - Lincoln Theatre Company 4%

Tracy Martin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Right Productions 4%

Tracy Martin - SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 4%

David Williams - THE PROM - The Stage in Lincoln 4%

Kim Osteen-Petreshock - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 3%

David Williams - MURDER BALLAD - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

John Wheeler - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Woodland Opera House 3%

Tracy Martin, Tony Marvelli - SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 3%

Hannah Hurst - NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 3%

Jacob Fennell - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Davis Musical Theatre Company 3%

Glenn Disney - RUDDIGORE - Light Opera Theatre of Sacramento 3%

Amy Dahlstrom & Jonathon Latta - CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

Jacob Fennell - SEUSSICAL - Davis Musical Theatre Company 3%

Dean Mora - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 2%

Kay Hight - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 2%

Jon Robinson - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 2%

Jamie Johns - WINTER WONDERETTES - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%



Best Musical

RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 7%

ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 6%

THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 5%

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - William Jessup University 5%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Lincoln Theatre Company 5%

GHOST QUARTET - American River College Theatre 5%

MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 4%

ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 4%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Green Valley Theatre Company 4%

WAITRESS - Music Circus in Sacramento 3%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Woodland Opera House 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Woodland Opera House 3%

ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Right Productions 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 3%

A CHORUS LINE - Rocklin Community Theatre 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Woodland Opera House 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%

SWEENEY TODD - EMH Productions 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Madison Grandlund - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 10%

Abrielle Chapin - LITTLE WOMEN - Royal Stage Theatre 4%

Cameron Johnson - MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 4%

Anela Rei Tan - GHOST QUARTET - American River College Theatre 4%

Sevryn Michael - ASSASSINS - Cosumnes river college 4%

Jared Albano - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Lincoln Theatre Company 3%

Robert Rushin - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 3%

Dallas Tringali - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 3%

Carly Plageman Yorde - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 2%

Deandre Fritz - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 2%

Téa Pusey - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Kayla Foley - THE LIGHTN THIEF - McLachlan Theatre Company 2%

Kayce Brewer - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Green Valley Theatre Company 2%

Summer Smith - MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 2%

J Sing - JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Anthony DePage - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

Adam Russ - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 1%

Audrey Di Paolo - NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 1%

Erin McGoldrick - DAMN YANKEES - Woodland Opera House 1%

sean savidge - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Davis Musical Theatre Company 1%

Jazmine Monterrosa - SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 1%

Alexander Quinonez - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 1%

Callie Mae Johnson - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 1%

Cassie Mosher - JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 1%

Mark Androvich - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Ronin Bartlett - THE MISER - American River College Theatre 5%

Alexandria Wilson - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - American River College Theatre 5%

Josh Davis - VISITING MR. GREEN - Sutter Street Theatre 4%

Isaiah Leach - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Green Valley Theatre Company 4%

Jared Albano - PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 4%

Judy Merrick - THE SHORTS - Sierra Stages 4%

Evie Barnett - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Woodland Opera House 4%

Bethany Hidden - MAPLE & VINE - The Ooley Theatre 4%

Erik Dahl - PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 3%

Jesse Larrosa Colombo - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 3%

Merilee Thompson Imamoto - THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Lincoln Theatre Company 3%

Donna-Lisa Otto - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Placer Community Theater 3%

Aspen Rains - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

Cassie Mosher - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

Bailey Burmester - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 3%

Taryn Cagley - HELP ME - FreeFall Stage @ Chautauqua 2%

Danny Beldi - PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 2%

Jack Souza - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gallo Center Repertory Company 2%

Ashiah Bird - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Legacy Stage 2%

Stephen Kaufmann - VISITING MR. GREEN - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

Sabrina Fiora Beach - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 2%

Shane Burrows - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 2%

Lori Russo - THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA? - The Stage at Burke Junction 2%

Carolyn Duncan - THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Craig Howard - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 2%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 17%

MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Sutter Street Theatre 7%

THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Lincoln Theatre Company 6%

THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 4%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 4%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gallo Center Repertory Company 4%

THE MISER - American River College Theatre 4%

THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA? - The Stage at Burke Junction 3%

THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

THE SHORTS - Sierra Stages 3%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

RADIUM GIRLS - The Ooley Theatre 3%

AIRNESS - American River College Theatre 3%

BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - American River College Theatre 3%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Pioneer Players 3%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Legacy Stage 3%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Placer Community Theater 3%

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Legacy Stage 2%

MAPLE & VINE - The Ooley Theatre 2%

RABBIT HOLE - Chautauqua Playhouse 2%

HORSE GIRLS - Resurrection Theatre 1%

FRANKENSTEIN OR THE MAN & THE MONSTER - Placer Repertory Theater 1%

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Resurrection Theatre 1%

FAIRVIEW - Capital Stage 1%



Best Production of an Opera

RUDDIGORE - Light Opera Theatre of Sacramento 59%

TOSCA - Opera Modesto 21%

DIE FLEDERMAUS - Opera Modesto 20%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alizee Carlson - NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 12%

Sky Seals - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 6%

Mike Jimena - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 5%

Luke Crabbe - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 4%

Hannah Fain - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 4%

Danielle Mercado - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 4%

Tom Burmester & Luke Crabbe - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 4%

Gary Giurbino - THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Lincoln Theatre Company 4%

Fred Lamora - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 4%

Ian Wallace - CABARET - Falcon's Eye Theatre at Folsom Lake College 3%

Kathy Burleson - THE MISER - American River College Theatre 3%

Elise Hodge - SWEENEY TODD - EMH Productions 3%

Kathy Burleson - AIRNESS - American River College Theatre 3%

Kimmie McCann - JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 3%

Josh Christensen - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gallo Center Repertory Company 3%

Luke Crabbe - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 3%

Danielle Mercado - THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

Shaylene Riffel - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 3%

Martin Flynn - ASSASSINS - Cosumnes river college 2%

Ian Wallace - 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA - Falcon's Eye Theatre at Folsom Lake College 2%

Kimmie McCann - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Josh Christensen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sierra Repertory Theatre 2%

Elise Hodge - MAPLE & VINE - The Ooley Theatre 2%

Christopher Fitzer - NOW CIRCA THEN - Capital Stage 2%

Danielle Mercado - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gil Sebastian and Erik Dahl - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 14%

Daniel Jones - GHOST QUARTET - American River College Theatre 14%

Christian Savage - MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 11%

Neely Hebert - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 8%

Christopher Busby - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sierra College 6%

Margaret Morneau - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 5%

Eduardo Garza - CABARET - Falcon's Eye Theatre at Folsom Lake College 5%

Andres Raddavero - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Legacy Stage 5%

Andy Poston - FRANKENSTEIN OR THE MAN & THE MONSTER - Placer Repertory Theater 5%

Simone Peppel - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 4%

River Bolton - 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA - Falcon's Eye Theatre at Folsom Lake College 4%

Elise Hodge - RADIUM GIRLS - The Ooley Theatre 4%

James Gonzales - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 4%

Bill Zarriello - RABBIT HOLE - Chautauqua Playhouse 3%

James Gonzales - CABARET - Stockton Civic Theatre 3%

Jesse Raymond - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Pioneer Players 2%

Elise Hodge - STRING OF PEARLS - The Ooley Theatre 2%

Andy Poston - GOD OF CARNAGE - Placer Community Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Judah Dwight Sanders - RENT - Lyric Rose Theatre 7%

Django Nachmanoff - ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 6%

Anela Rei Tan - NUNSENSE - Trailblazer Student Productions 5%

Neely Hebert - HEATHERS - Sacramento Theatre Company 4%

Alec Hudson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Green Valley Theatre Company 4%

Tom Roy - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 3%

Alexander Quinonez - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Woodland Opera House 3%

Brayden Plumb - SPRING AWAKENING - American River College Theatre 3%

Duckie Linares - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Green Valley Theatre Company 3%

Isabella Gliatta - LITTLE WOMEN - Royal Stage Theatre 3%

Jared Gertner - WAITRESS - Music Circus 3%

Jake Romero - A CHORUS LINE - Rocklin Community Theatre 3%

Haley McDaniel - ANYTHING GOES - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

Alex Annen - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Stockton Civic Theatre 2%

Zane Begley - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

Nick Hancock - PETER PAN - William Jessup University 2%

Wendy Day - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - stage right productions 2%

Katherine Folsom - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

Rick Grantham - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Right Productions 2%

Brian McCann - JEKYLL & HYDE - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Aspen Rains - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Jay Evans - THE PRODUCERS - Sutter Street Theatre 2%

Layla Turner - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rocklin Community Theatre 2%

Kaitlyn McEowen - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Davis Musical Theatre Company 2%

Emily Delk - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Woodland Opera House 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Benjamin Avilés - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Modesto Performing Arts 7%

Jenny Plasse - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 6%

Samantha Shaner - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW (KATE'S VERSION) - Legacy Stage 5%

Addie Hersek - THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 5%

Alec Hudson - AIRNESS - American River College Theatre 5%

Bethany Hidden - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Pioneer Players 4%

Trish Adair - THE SHORTS - Sierra Stages 4%

Alec Hudson - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Green Valley Theatre Company 4%

Barrett Shepherd - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 3%

Brooke Mullenix - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - American River College Theatre 3%

Alicia Huff - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - American River College Theatre 3%

Emily Jo Shepherd - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 3%

Sheccid Donatt - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Woodland Opera House 3%

Jake Brooks - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 3%

Coty Soltus - THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

Jarod Wiggins - THE CRUCIBLE - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Julianna Romualdi - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Woodland Opera House 2%

Ryan Reece - THE MISER - American River College Theatre 2%

Lauren Hirsch - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 2%

Hovsep Galoyan - AIRNESS - American River College Theatre 2%

Geoff Charles - ROCK OF AGES - Hummingbird Theatre Company 2%

Gabriel Montoya - THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA? - The Stage at Burke Junction 2%

Peter DeMarzio - THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA? - The Stage at Burke Junction 2%

Jim LaFereirre. - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Resurrection Theatre 2%

Arie Knyazev - FRANKENSTEIN OR THE MAN & THE MONSTER - Placer Repertory Theater 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ADDAMS FAMILY - Davis Musical Theatre Company 12%

MEAN GIRLS - Rocklin Community Theatre 12%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Woodland Opera House 10%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - McLaughlin Theatre Company 9%

ALICE BY HEART - First star productions 8%

MATILDA - Lyric Rose Theatre 8%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rocklin Community Theatre 8%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Sacramento Theatre Company 8%

SUESSICAL THE MUSICAL - Davis Musical Theatre Company 7%

CAMP ROCK THE MUSICAL - Sacramento Theatre Company 5%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - El Dorado Musical Theatre 5%

ALICE BY HEART - The Stage at Burke Junction 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - El Dorado Musical Theatre 3%

THE GINGERBREAD BOY - Placer Repertory Theater 2%

A.A. PEREGRINE FINDS HIS VOICE - The Noble Gang of Dancers 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Woodland Opera House 10%

Sutter Street Theatre 9%

American River College Theatre 7%

Rocklin Community Theatre 7%

Davis Musical Theatre Company 6%

William Jessup University 5%

Legacy Stage 5%

Music Circus in Sacramento 5%

Lyric Rose Theatre 4%

Sacramento Theatre Company 4%

Lincoln Theatre Company 3%

Hummingbird Theatre Company 3%

Trailblazer Student Productions 3%

First star productions 2%

Broadway Sacramento 2%

Green Valley Theatre Company 2%

The Stage in Lincoln 2%

The Ooley Theatre 2%

Modesto Performing Arts 2%

Resurrection Theatre 2%

Capital Stage 2%

Stage Right Productions 1%

The Stage at Burke Junction 1%

Stockton Civic Theatre 1%

Placer Community Theater 1%



