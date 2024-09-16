TRUST IN US By Branko Milisković To Premiere At The Tank NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TRUST IN US, part of the ongoing series THE FUTURE BELONGS TO THEM, is the latest project by Serbian performance and interdisciplinary artist Branko Milisković. It will premiere at The Tank's 56 BlackBox Theatre in New York City on Friday, October 4th, 2024, at 7 P.M.

This site-specific, time-sensitive performance takes place one month before the U.S. Presidential Elections and serves as a critique of the manipulative nature of modern politics. Through a powerful and provocative lens, the piece addresses issues like political deceit, pre-election manipulations, hypocrisy, and aggressive demagoguery. The title, Trust in Us, suggests an unsettling message: You have no choice but to trust us, not them; we will shape your future. As with Milisković's renowned performance APPOINTED: A New Body of the U.N. Secretary-General (2016/2018), this 90-minute theatrical speech presents a speculative figure-the potential next President of the United States, with an unlimited mandate.

The key question remains: Who is this President? Is he a trustworthy leader or merely a simulacrum of political power? Rather than embodying a specific political figure, Milisković portrays the very nature of political authority, ideology, and the performance of power itself, offering a compelling reflection on the facade of leadership in the modern world.

This is a day of both history and hope!

Content Warning: Loud speech, political convictions

